FACTS

Dabare has been Sri Lanka’s standout hitter in short formats, striking at 165+ across T10 competitions

Rashid Khan picked four wickets in the first Hong Kong Sixes match this season

Across domestic T20 tournaments, Nimesh Vimukthi has taken 29 wickets in his last 25 matches at an economy of 7.4

Nepal vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

With Sandeep Jora leading again, Nepal bring structure, clarity in player roles, and well-developed short-format instincts, especially through Lokesh Bam, Sundeep Jora, and Mohammad Aadil Alam. Rashid Khan made an instant impact with the ball, with four wickets in the first game - so expect him to repeat the same once again.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, who arrived with championship confidence after their title-winning run in 2024, are humbled in the group stage already and are out of the Championship race. Under captain Lahiru Madushanka, the side remains stacked with multi-phase contributors - Thanuka Dabare, Dhananjaya Lakshan, and Nimesh Vimukthi, making them one of the most complete Sixes squads again this year.

NEP’s chance of winning is 60%

SL’s chance of winning is 40%

Nepal vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted seven full matches on Day 1 of Hong Kong Sixes, with the batting first teams winning four games as compared to three games by the chasing sides.

Weather Report

Three matches were completely washed away due to rain on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, and according to Accuweather, the same will continue on Saturday as well. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in the match.

Cloudy 68% cool no wind

Cloudy 68% cool no wind

Nepal & Sri Lanka Player List

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka were champions in the 2024 edition, but lost to Hong Kong and Bangladesh respectively to find them play in the Bowl rounds.

Nepal vs Sri Lanka Head-To-Head

Nepal and Sri Lanka have faced each other four times in the Hong Kong Sixes, with Sri Lanka winning three games.

Nepal vs Sri Lanka Best Batters

Sundeep Jora to be Nepal’s best batter

Sundeep Jora scored 53 runs against Afghanistan to make his intent clear and what he’s going to bring to the table. Despite the presence of Lokesh Bam and Mohammad Aadil Alam, Jora continues to be their most impactful player - so backing him will be a good idea.

Thanuka Dabare to be Sri Lanka’s best batter

Dabare has been Sri Lanka’s standout hitter in short formats, striking at 165+ across T10 competitions. His boundary % in the first eight balls faced sits around 46%,meaning he accelerates instantly, which is a premium skill in Sixes cricket.

Nepal vs Sri Lanka Best Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Nepal’s best bowler

This is Nepal’s Rashid Khan, a domestic all-rounder, and shouldn’t be confused with the Afghanistan international. The Nepal all-rounder has become a reliable change-of-pace bowler in local circuits, with 20 wickets in his last 13 tournament appearances, including a four-wicket haul in the previous clash. His ability to mix seam-up and slow cutters makes him disruptive on shorter boundaries.

Nimesh Vimukthi to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler

Nimesh Vimukthi’s left-arm spin thrives in Sixes conditions. Across domestic T20 tournaments, he has taken 29 wickets in his last 25 matches at an economy of 7.4. His ability to slow scoring and force aerial shots gives Sri Lanka tactical control.