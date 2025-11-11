FACTS

Nilansh Keswani has a career economy rate of just 7.5 in Sixes cricket Muhammad Arfan scored 28 runs off just 14 balls against Australia Robin Uthappa scored 28 against Pakistan in the first league game before being dismissed for a duck against Kuwait

United Arab Emirates vs India Chance of Winning

The United Arab Emirates came into this edition with confidence, having won one and lost one in 2024 before bowing out in the Plate Final against South Africa. Even though they couldn’t secure a win in the league stage this season, thanks to the impact of skipper Khalid Shah, and seasoned campaigners like Nilansh Keswani and Muhammad Farooq, the UAE possess both experience and explosiveness.

On the other hand, India’s tragic performance in the Hong Kong Sixes continued for yet another season, as induced by one bad over from Priyank Panchal, India failed to make the cut for the quarter-finals. Abhimanyu Mithun tried his best, but his effort ended up being a blip in the narrative. Can they resurrect and turn the match around?

UAE’s chance of winning is 40%

IND’s chance of winning is 60%

United Arab Emirates vs India Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted seven full matches on Day 1 of Hong Kong Sixes, with the batting first teams winning four games as compared to three games by the chasing sides.

Weather Report

Three matches were completely washed away due to rain on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, and according to Accuweather, the same will continue on Saturday as well. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in the match.

cloudy 68% cool no wind

cloudy 68% cool no wind

United Arab Emirates & India Player List

United Arab Emirates vs India Head-To-Head

India and United Arab Emirates have faced each other eight times in the Hong Kong Sixes, with India winning five times.

United Arab Emirates vs India Best Batters

Muhammad Arfan to be United Arab Emirates’ best batter

Muhammad Arfan scored 28 runs off just 14 balls againstAustralia to give them a window of opportunity and that is going to be decisive in the upcoming match. Arfan is one of UAE’s most sought-after players and knows how to change the course of the game for good and will play a huge role against India as well.

Robin Uthappa to be India’s best batter

Robin Uthappa scored 28 against Pakistan in the first league game before being dismissed for a duck against Kuwait. But the second game seemed like an anomaly of sorts - so expect the Karnataka wicket-keeper to make amends in the upcoming match and score a big one.

United Arab Emirates vs India Best Bowlers

Nilansh Keswani to be United Arab Emirates’s best bowler

The left-arm spinner brings variety and calm to the UAE attack. With a career economyrate of just 7.5 in Sixes cricket, he often breaks key partnerships while maintaining control. So you really need to take a strong bet on him to have your money’s worth be compounded enough.

Shahbaz Nadeem to be India’s best bowler

Shahbaz Nadeem’s strength is forcing aerial hits against the spin angle which has helped him pick two wickets in the previous two matches. Across domestic short-format cricket,he has maintained a wicket every 13.2 balls,which is notable in overs where batters must clear the field.