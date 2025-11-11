FACTS

In the first match, Chris Green picked up two wickets in one over

Mosaddek Hossain has scored at a strike rate of 156 in T20 powerplays

Jack Wood was the best batter for Australia in the previous clash, scoring 55 runs off just 11 balls

Australia vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Australia displayed spurts of dominance in 2024, winning one of their two group games before losing their Plate Semi-Final to Pakistan. Jack Wood’s half-century ensured a simple win for them against United Arab Emirates before their match against England was abandoned due to rain.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, were competitive last season, winning one and losing one in the group stage before falling to Sri Lanka in the second semi-final. They return with a familiar core, led by Akbar Ali, with Mosaddek Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin bringing valuable finishing and all-round depth.

AUS’s chance of winning is 60%

BAN’s chance of winning is 40%

Australia vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok hosted seven full matches on Day 1 of Hong Kong Sixes, with the batting first teams winning four games as compared to three games by the chasing sides.

Weather Report

Three matches were completely washed away due to rain on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes, and according to Accuweather, the same will continue on Saturday as well. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in the match.

Cloudy 68% cool no wind

Cloudy 68% cool no wind

Australia & Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh Team Form

Placed in Group D, Bangladesh won one and lost one in the 2024 season of Hong Kong Sixes before losing the second semi-final to eventual champions, Sri Lanka.

Australia vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head

This is the second encounter between both sides in the Hong Kong Sixes, with Australia coming out victorious in both matches.

Australia vs Bangladesh Best Batters

Jack Wood to be Australia’s best batter

Jack Wood was the best batter for Australia in the previous clash, scoring 55 runs off just 11 balls, in what was a great show of batsmanship. Even though Ben McDermott couldn’t do much with the bat, Wood’s show ensured things worked out fine for Australia. So backing them to do well won’t be a bad idea.

Mosaddek Hossain to be Bangladesh’s best batter

Mosaddek Hossain is going to be Bangladesh’s trump card in the Hong Kong Sixes, particularly because of his high-intent batting. He has scored at a strike rate of 156 in T20 powerplays, a kind of impact he’d want to bring in to the Six-Overs-a-side tournament.

Australia vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers

Chris Green to be Australia’s best bowler

Chris Green’s carrom-ball + arm-ball mix translates exceptionally well to Sixes cricket. In franchise T10 cricket, he has maintained an economy under 8.1, picking 14 wickets in his last 18 matches. He forces mistimed lofted shots which is gold in this format. Even in the first match, he picked up two wickets in one over - which means we can trust him to deliver once again.

Mohammad Saifuddin to be Bangladesh’s best bowler

Only one bowler is allowed to bowl 2 overs for their team, and expect Mohammad Saifuddin to do the job for Bangladesh. Saifuddin’s control over slower balls and yorkers makes him a standout in the Sixes arena. His variations are tailor-made for six-ball overs where batters have no time to settle. Expect him to pick at least two key wickets.