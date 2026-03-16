Facts: Hannah Rainey was Birmingham Bears Women’s leading bowler in the T20 Women’s County Cup with four wickets in three innings.

Katie Levick and Mady Villiers were Durham Women’s joint highest wicket-takers in the T20 County Cup, having taken four wickets apiece in two innings.

Birmingham Bears Women vs Durham Women Chances of Winning

Birmingham Bears Women had a rough closure to the first leg of their Women’s One-Day Cup campaign as they suffered a four-match losing streak. They went up against Durham Women once and the match was a close contest - the Edgbaston side batted first to score 243 runs which the bowlers had a tough time defending. Charis Pavely and Katie George were the top scorers with 57 and 42 runs, respectively, and even though the bowlers toppled seven wickets during Durham Women’s chase, the score was ultimately deficient.

Durham Women did not have a significantly better campaign and they ended it with a defeat at the hands of Lancashire Women. The former’s bowling attack put on a brilliant performance as they managed to keep their formidable opponents down to 239 runs. This gave the batters a huge freehand to make it over the line but they faltered terribly; most of their lineup collapsed with minimal contributions, save for Suzie Bates, Hollie Armitage and Bess Heath who scored 63, 47 and 45 runs, respectively. The team were bundled out in a 35-run deficit.

Birmingham Bears Women chance of winning - 45%

Durham Women chance of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Birmingham Bears Women vs Durham Women Betting Tips

Durham Women to score low before first dismissal

Emma Marlow and Suzie Bates were Durham Women’s linchpins at the front during the Women’s One-Day Cup but their partnership did not yield the desired results at all. Their scores were entirely off the mark and there was not a single competent partnership in their last five games, having added 0, 6, 24, 16 and 0 runs to the first wicket. This does not make the cut in the slightest and they will find themselves in a world of trouble against Birmingham Bears Women’s bowlers.

Birmingham Bears Women vs Durham Women Toss Prediction

Edgbaston has a rather low average first innings score of 144 in 27 T20I matches but the chasing side have a mere nine victories. Those batting first have seen twice the success, having claimed the remaining 18 wins. Despite the unimpressive average total, the toss winner will be inclined to set the target in the next game.

Weather Report

There is a 25% threat of rain at Birmingham and the skies will be clouded with the temperature going up to 21 degrees Celsius.

Birmingham Bears Women Player List

Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Georgia Davis, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Hannah Rainey.

Predicted Playing XI

Abbey Freeborn Batter Davina Perrin All-rounder Meg Austin Batter Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Charis Pavely All-rounder Bethan Ellis All-rounder Georgia Davis Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler Hannah Hardwick Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Hannah Rainey Bowler

Birmingham Bears Women Team Form

Birmingham Bears Women’s batting was their weakness during the One-Day Cup and they have to find a way to return stronger. Having played one match in the present tournament, they have had the chance to bed in.

Durham Women Player List

Emily Windsor, Emma Marlow, Hollie Armitage, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Grace Thompson, Harriet Robson, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Marlow Batter Suzie Bates Batter Hollie Armitage All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Mia Rogers Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Phoebe Turner Bowler Katherine Fraser All-rounder Sophia Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women’s batters have an uphill task but they have the potential to start the tournament on a strong note.

Birmingham Bears Women vs Durham Women Head-to-Head

Birmingham Bears Women and Durham Women will take on each other for the first time in the T20 Blast Women, and there is no head-to-head record.

Birmingham Bears Women vs Durham Women Betting Odds

Birmingham Bears Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

Birmingham Bears Women did not maintain a particularly impressive track record in terms of opening partnerships during the Women’s One-Day Cup, and it did not help that they had three different opening pairs in the last three games with Sterre Kalis as their mainstay. This led to inconsistent and inadequate totals of 7, 23 and 13 runs. However, this is not to say that Durham Women were much better in this regard considering Suzie Bates and Emma Marlow showcased a downhill trajectory with scores of 0, 6 and 24 runs during the previous three encounters. Both sides have their work cut out but the Edgbaston-based team have a slight upper hand, making their openers the frontrunners against Durham Women’s first partnership.

Birmingham Bears Women vs Durham Women Best Batters

Abbey Freeborn to be Birmingham Bears Women’s Best Batter

Abbey Freeborn leads Birmingham Bears Women’s run charts in the One-Day Cup this season with 250 runs in eight innings so far, including two half-centuries. Additionally, she is their leading batter in the T20 Women’s County Cup with 118 runs in three innings where she notched up a half-century with 78* runs. Given her dependability as a batter, she is their top choice against Durham Women as well.

Hollie Armitage to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Hollie Armitage was a force to be reckoned with during the start of the One-Day Cup and although her performance took a downturn over the course of the season, she built a massive lead over the others with 366 runs in eight innings. This includes three half-centuries and an average of 52.28 which makes her the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Birmingham Bears Women vs Durham Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Davis to be Birmingham Bears Women’s Best Bowler

In the Women’s One Day Cup, Georgia Davis emerged as the joint leading bowler for the team with 14 wickets under her belt in eight innings and a brilliant average of 21.57. She was their second highest wicket-taker in the T20 Women’s County Cup, having bagged three wickets in three innings with an impressive average of 18.00. She remains a reliable choice for the next game, too.

Katie Levick to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Katie Levick captured 12 wickets in eight One-Day Cup innings, and she was Durham Women’s second leading bowler with an average of 25.91. However, she kicked it up a notch in the T20 Women’s County Cup as she claimed four wickets in two innings, and her exceptional average of 9.50 makes her the favorite against Birmingham Bears Women.