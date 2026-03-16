Facts: Hampshire Women’s Linsey Smith is the second highest wicket-taker in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 14 wickets in six innings.

Essex Women’s skipper, Grace Scrivens, is the second leading batter of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup, having amassed 392 runs in eight innings.

Hampshire Women vs Essex Women Chances of Winning

Hampshire Women are at the top of the standings in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup this season and they solidified their lead with a victory over Warwickshire Women in the last match. The latter piled on a 243-run total and Hampshire Women breezed past the target - Charli Knott and Georgia Adams were instrumental in the team’s success as they posted 82 and 68 runs, respectively. Although they lost seven wickets in the process of chasing down the total, Hampshire Women made it over the line comfortably. On the other hand, their run in the T20 Women's County Cup was not entirely fruitful as they failed to qualify for the playoffs after losing to Surrey Women in their sole match.

Essex Women, too, lost their T20 Women's County Cup encounter to Yorkshire Women but that was far from an aberration as their form in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup is abysmal. They lost their fourth match in a row at the hands of Surrey Women last time out where the latter scored 259 runs while batting first. Essex Women were within reach of the target but fumbled right before they closed in. Joanne Gardner’s 73 not out was the leading score of the innings while Ariana Dowse and Sophia Smale scored 44 and 42 runs, respectively. Their efforts went in vain, though, as the team was bundled out for 245, resulting in a 14-run loss.

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 55%

Essex Women chance of winning - 45%

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Hampshire Women vs Essex Women Betting Tips

Essex Women to score high before first dismissal

Grace Scrivens and Alice Macleod are an established opening partnership for Essex Women, and the pair have done exceedingly well in their ECB Women's One-Day Cup campaign so far. In the last five matches of the competition, they added 22, 62, 47, 1 and 77 runs to the first wicket. Furthermore, Scrivens and Macleod have averages of 56.00 and 17.00, respectively, in the tournament and even though the latter could improve ahead of the upcoming series, the duo stands a chance to put on a big score for the team.

Hampshire Women vs Essex Women Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl has hosted 17 T20I matches to date with an average score of 166 with the first bat. The chasing sides have five wins under their belt but batting first is an undeniable advantage at this venue which will make it the toss winner’s top choice for the next match as well.

Weather Report

There is a 10% chance of rain at Southampton on match day and the weather will be quite gloomy with the temperature reaching 21 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Women Player List

Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Adams Batter Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Abigale Norgrove Batter Nancy Harman Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women were quite successful with the bat in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup. They are a strong, balanced team and have the firepower to outgun Essex Women.

Essex Women Player List

Alice Macleod, Bella Johnson, Cordelia Griffith, Florence Miller, Grace Scrivens, Joanne Gardner, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, May Louisa Drinkell, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens All-rounder Alice Macleod Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Flo Miller Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Sophie Munro Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women’s batting in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup has been awful and that is largely the reason behind their inability to challenge other teams.

Hampshire Women vs Essex Women Head-to-Head

Since this is the first edition of the tournament, Hampshire Women and Essex Women do not have a head-to-head record yet.

Hampshire Women vs Essex Women Betting Odds

Essex Women to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire Women

Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier were Hampshire Women’s openers in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup and their partnerships were on a steady decline over the course of the season. In the last three matches, the pair secured unimpressive totals of 35, 23 and 25 while Essex Women were much more prolific in this aspect. The latter’s openers, Grace Scrivens and Alice Macleod, had a much more successful run together which reflects in their stands of 22, 62 and 47 runs in the previous three encounters which makes them the favorite opening pair for the next fixture.

Hampshire Women vs Essex Women Best Batters

Maia Bouchier to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Maia Bouchier played one match in the T20 Women's County Cup and she top-scored with a half-century, having notched up 59 runs. She is also among the top run scorers for the team in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 282 runs in eight innings and an average of 35.25. She is expected to come out on top once again.

Grace Scrivens to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Grace Scrivens found herself out on a two-ball duck in their sole T20 Women's County Cup match this season which was rather unseemly considering she leads Essex Women’s run charts in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 392 runs in eight innings and an average of 56.00. She has two centuries and a half-century under her belt, making her the favorite for the next fixture as well.

Hampshire Women vs Essex Women Best Bowlers

Linsey Smith to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Linsey Smith is Hampshire Women’s leading wicket-taker in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup this season with 14 wickets in six innings and a brilliant average of 16.00. Her consistency is remarkable and although she only went on to pick a single wicket in the T20 Women's County Cup, she is expected to come good against Essex Women.

Eva Gray to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Eva Gray emerged as Essex Women’s top bowler in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup, having bagged 13 wickets in eight innings so far. This includes two fifers and a stellar average of 26.53. She took one wicket in the T20 Women's County Cup but remains the top contender against Hampshire Women in the upcoming game.





