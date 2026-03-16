Facts: Lancashire Women’s Emma Lamb is the top batter of the ECB Women’s One-Day Cup with 577 runs in eight innings.

Kathryn Bryce led The Blaze Women’s bowling attack in the One-Day Cup with 11 wickets in eight innings.

Lancashire Women vs The Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Lancashire Women are on an absolute roll at the moment and they look invincible in nearly every format; they ended their One-Day Cup campaign with four consecutive wins towards the end and they also come into this game as the title-winners of the T20 Women’s County Cup. In the final, they faced Surrey Women and piled on 172 runs to start the game - Tilly Kesteven’s 77 was the top score and the others made miscellaneous contributions. Their bowling attack, though, defended the score with all their might as Sophie Ecclestone’s four-wicket haul brought the team home by a margin of 32 runs.

The Blaze Women also had a successful run in the T20 Women’s County Cup but their semi-final defeat at the hands of Lancashire Women thwarted their chances of contesting the title. In a rain-reduced 16-over match, Lancashire Women kept The Blaze Women down to 86 runs, giving their batters all the ammunition they needed to secure a spot in the final. Although the openers were both out on ducks, the target was low enough that Seren Smale and Eleanor Threlkeld finished the match with 35* and 34* runs, respectively, to give the team a solid seven-wicket triumph.

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 55%

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 45%

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Lancashire Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Tips

Lancashire Women to score high before first dismissal

Emma Lamb and Eve Jones were unlike any other opening pair in the ECB Women’s One-Day Cup and to say that their opening partnership was a success is an understatement. In the last five fixtures of the competition, they set up monumental totals of 72, 3, 88, 53 and 106 runs which is significantly more than any other team could achieve. Naturally, they are expected to fire with the same vitality in the next game as well.

Lancashire Women vs The Blaze Women Toss Prediction

The average first innings score of 154 is not entirely safe at Old Trafford since those chasing have the upper hand with six victories in 13 games, and the teams batting first bagged four wins. The teams chasing have better winning prospects which makes it the top strategy in the next match, too.

Weather Report

Scattered showers are expected to disrupt the game at Manchester and there is a 35% possibility of rain. The temperature will reach 21 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Women Player List

Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Darcey Carter, Fi Morris, Grace Johnson, Sophie Ecclestone, Tilly Kesteven, Ailsa Lister, Eleanor Threlkeld, Seren Smale, Alana King, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Bell, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Katie Mack Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld Wicket-keeper Hannah Jones Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women’s batting prowess is unparalleled to say the least and their bowling strength complements the team well.

The Blaze Women Player List

Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Lara Shaw, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgie Boyce Batter Maddy Green Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Georgia Elwiss Batter Ella Claridge Batter Michaela Kirk All-rounder Kirstie Gordon All-rounder Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Josie Groves Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women are, undeniably, a strong contender but they have a weak track record against Lancashire Women which does not bode well for them.

Lancashire Women vs The Blaze Women Head-to-Head

Lancashire Women and The Blaze Women met in the semi-final of the T20 Women’s County Cup, and the former bagged a seven-wicket victory.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Lancashire Women - 1

The Blaze Women - 0

Lancashire Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than The Blaze Women

The Blaze Women had a tumultuous opening partnership in the ECB Women’s One-Day Cup, and they have two different sets of openers in the last three games. For a majority of the season, Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones opened for the team and they added 7, 22 and 24 runs to the first wicket but this was not quite enough, especially since Lancashire Women were firing on all cylinders with Emma Lamb and Eve Jones. In the last three games, they absolutely went hammer and tongs to score 72, 3 and 88 runs together. Since there is no contest between the teams, Lancashire Women are the clear favorites to achieve a superior first partnership.

Lancashire Women vs The Blaze Women Best Batters

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb is the epitome of consistency considering she topped the team’s run charts in the One-Day Cup with 577 runs in eight innings, and went on to claim the second spot in the T20 Women’s County Cup with 120 runs in four innings. She is the most reliable player from the team and remains the top contender against The Blaze Women.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

In the ECB Women’s One-Day Cup, Kathryn Bryce emerged as the second highest run-getter for The Blaze Women with 310 runs in eight innings, including a whopping four half-centuries. She improved over the course of the season and ended up with an average of 38.75, and has the potential to be their standout batter once again.

Lancashire Women vs The Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone did wonders for the team during the T20 Women’s County Cup as she captured a grand total of 11 wickets in four innings. She was particularly prolific in the final against Surrey Women where she claimed a four-wicket haul. She also had a phenomenal average of 5.27 in the tournament, making her the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Josie Groves to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Josie Groves was The Blaze Women’s top wicket-taker in the T20 Women’s County Cup, having garnered seven wickets in two innings along with an outstanding average of 4.14. Her haul includes a fifer and she is expected to be their premier bowler against Lancashire Women, too.