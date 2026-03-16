Facts:

The Blaze Women’s Josie Groves is the second leading bowler of the T20 Women's County Cup with seven wickets in two innings.

Abbey Freeborn is Birmingham Bears Women’s top run-getter in the T20 Women's County Cup with 118 runs in three innings.

The Blaze Women vs Birmingham Bears Women Chances of Winning

The Blaze Women have had their ups and downs in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup but they are a competitive team vying for the title. They were dominant with the bat against Somerset Women last time out despite conceding 304 runs to the latter. During The Blaze Women’s chase, Maddy Green was dismissed in the nervous nineties with 97 runs on the board while Georgia Elwiss and Kathryn Bryce scored 75 and 59 runs, respectively. Their contributions were valuable enough to get the team over the line and they managed to do so with four wickets in hand.

On the other hand, Birmingham Bears Women are completely off their game in the tournament as they suffered a fourth consecutive defeat, this time at the hands of Hampshire Women. The former posted 243 runs on the board with Abigail Freeborn and Charis Pavely as their only significant contributors with 94* and 55 runs, respectively. The bowlers did their best to keep the Southampton-based team at bay but they wound up losing by a three-wicket margin in the end.

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 55%

Birmingham Bears Women chance of winning - 45%

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The Blaze Women vs Birmingham Bears Women Betting Tips

Birmingham Bears Women to score low before first dismissal

Birmingham Bears Women’s biggest hindrance in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup was the fact that they changed their opening lineups too often, having used various combinations in the last five matches. Sterre Kalis, Meg Austin, Charis Pavely and Abigail Freeborn were their openers in the competition and they set up scores of 7, 23, 13, 77 and 19 before the fall of the first wicket. It was evident that they could not find their feet whatsoever and despite one competitive total, they are expected to falter against The Blaze Women’s bowlers.

The Blaze Women vs Birmingham Bears Women Toss Prediction

A total of 15 T20I games have been played at Trent Bridge so far with those batting first holding the upper hand, having bagged nine victories. The chasing side took the remaining six wins and the average first innings total of 164 is safe at this venue, making batting first the toss winner’s top choice for the next game as well.

Weather Report

Nottingham is set to experience light rain with a 20% possibility of precipitation on match day and the temperature will go up to 21 degrees Celsius.

The Blaze Women Player List

Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Maddy Green, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Lara Shaw, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgie Boyce Batter Maddy Green Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Georgia Elwiss Batter Ella Claridge Batter Michaela Kirk All-rounder Kirstie Gordon All-rounder Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Josie Groves Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women have three victories in the last five One-Day Cup matches and despite the roadblocks they faced, they bounced back and returned to form.

Birmingham Bears Women Player List

Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Georgia Davis, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Hannah Rainey.

Predicted Playing XI

Abbey Freeborn Batter Davina Perrin All-rounder Meg Austin Batter Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Charis Pavely All-rounder Bethan Ellis All-rounder Georgia Davis Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler Hannah Hardwick Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Hannah Rainey Bowler

Birmingham Bears Women Team Form

Birmingham Bears Women are out of form at the moment and their batting is particularly awful. The batters are unable to stay consistent which has been a huge deterrent.

The Blaze Women vs Birmingham Bears Women Head-to-Head

The Blaze Women and Birmingham Bears Women are yet to establish a head-to-head record since this is their first encounter.

The Blaze Women vs Birmingham Bears Women Betting Odds

The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Birmingham Bears Women

In the ECB Women's One-Day Cup, Birmingham Bears Women’s Sterre Kalis was their only mainstay opener and she opened with three different batters in the last three matches. This, naturally, had a negative impact on their first wicket with totals of 7, 23 and 13. For The Blaze Women, Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones were the regular openers for a majority of their campaign in the tournament until they were replaced by Georgie Boyce and Maddy Green in the last match. Their scores of 7, 22 and 24 runs in the previous three games are not entirely convincing either but their openers have better potential to come back stronger and secure a competitive stand for the team.

The Blaze Women vs Birmingham Bears Women Best Batters

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce is the second leading batter for The Blaze Women in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup at the moment, having amassed 310 runs in eight innings so far. She has a total of four half-centuries under her belt, two of which were scored in the last two games. Her average of 38.75 makes her the favorite for the next match.

Abbey Freeborn to be Birmingham Bears Women’s Best Batter

Abbey Freeborn is the team’s leading run scorer in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup and the T20 Women's County Cup with 250 and 118 runs, respectively. She is Birmingham Bears Women’ most consistent batter at the moment which makes her a reliable player to take a punt on in the upcoming fixture, too.

The Blaze Women vs Birmingham Bears Women Best Bowlers

Josie Groves to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Josie Groves stands as their top wicket-taker in the T20 Women's County Cup this season with seven wickets in two innings, including a fifer. She has a stellar bowling average of 4.14 in the competition and she is expected to come out on top once again.

Georgia Davis to be Birmingham Bears Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Davis is the joint leading bowler for Birmingham Bears Women in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup where she has 14 wickets in eight innings and a brilliant average of 21.57. She is also tied for second place in the T20 Women's County Cup with three wickets in three innings. Averaging at 18.00 in the tournament, she remains the top choice for the next game as well.