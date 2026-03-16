Facts: Graham Clark is the leading batter for Durham with 501 runs in nine innings in the County Championship.

Ed Barnard stands as Birmingham Bears’ top run scorer in the County Championship Division One with 587 runs in 12 innings.

Birmingham Bears vs Durham Chances of Winning

Birmingham Bears are among the most competitive teams in the County Championship this season despite their ups and downs. They concluded the first leg of the competition in a draw against Worcestershire where the former started the game with a modest 227-run total. Sam Hain and Tom Latham were in command of the first innings with knocks of 86 and 59 runs, respectively. The bowlers were still on the money as they defended the total by dismissing Worcestershire for 181, allowing Birmingham Bears to add 280 runs to the tally; Sam Hain led the innings once again with an unbeaten 87. The Edgbaston-based side were on the verge of getting the job done since Worcestershire were eight wickets down for 181 in the final innings but a lack of time put paid to the game at this juncture.

Durham, on the other hand, were in the process of reviving their campaign but they suffered a third defeat as they went up against Somerset in the previous game. The former’s batters made a strong start to the match with 277 runs on the board and the bowlers complemented this total by bundling out Somerset for 172. However, Durham gave way in the second innings with the bat as they faltered with a measly 159 runs and, naturally, Somerset took advantage of this opportunity and crossed the line with seven wickets in hand.

Birmingham Bears chance of winning - 55%

Durham chance of winning - 45%

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Birmingham Bears vs Durham Betting Tips

Durham to score low before first dismissal

Durham’s Alex Lees is their opening wicket’s anchor and he opened with Ben McKinney for a majority of their County Championship campaign. The former was also partnered up with James Minto and Emilio Gay in between but it did not make a huge impact on their first wicket. In the last five games of the season, they set up partnerships of 0, 9, 111, 1, 25, 61*, 4, 2 and 22 runs. Barring two competitive scores, the openers were not entirely helpful in laying down a strong foundation for the team. That is expected to be the case in the next game against Birmingham Bears.

Birmingham Bears vs Durham Toss Prediction

The average first innings total of 144 at Edgbaston in the 27 T20I matches held at the venue so far is slightly deceptive since those batting first have the edge despite the low average. The teams setting the target emerged victorious 18 times while those chasing were successful on nine occasions. Based on these outcomes, batting first will be the toss winner’s preferred strategy.

Weather Report

Partially cloudy conditions are predicted at Birmingham and the chance of rain is a minimal 25%. The temperature is set to touch 21 degrees Celsius.

Birmingham Bears Player List

Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Zen Malik, Beau Webster, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Jacob Bethell, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Alex Davies, Kai Smith, Tom Latham, Adam Sylvester, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ethan Bamber, George Garton, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Tazeem Ali, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies Wicket-keeper Tom Latham Batter Sam Hain Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Zen Malik All-rounder Kai Smith Batter Ethan Bamber Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler Chris Rushworth Bowler

Birmingham Bears Team Form

Birmingham Bears tend to be a tad inconsistent with the bat but their performances are excellent regardless, especially since the bowlers have the power to make up for any mishaps with the bat.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees, Ben McKinney, David Bedingham, Emilio Gay, Graham Clark, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, Ollie Robinson, Brendan Doggett, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Codi Yusuf, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Samuel Conners.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Ben McKinney Batter Emilio Gay Batter David Bedingham Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Ben Raine Bowler Mitchell Killeen Bowler Codi Yusuf All-rounder James Minto Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham started their County season with two losses and salvaged their campaign with two wins and draws before losing the last game of the first leg.

Birmingham Bears vs Durham Head-to-Head

Birmingham Bears have built a massive lead over Durham in their head-to-head tally with 13 wins in 18 fixtures.

T20 Head-to-Head

Total -18

Birmingham Bears - 13

Durham - 5

Birmingham Bears vs Durham Betting Odds

Birmingham Bears to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Alex Lees has been Durham’s opener from the start of the County Championship season but the team’s first wicket has shown erratic performance in the last three wickets, considering he opened with three different openers. Their scores of 0, 9, 111, 1, 25 and 61* runs are not terrible but the inconsistency makes them unpredictable. On the other hand, Rob Yates and Alex Davies have been Birmingham Bears’ mainstay openers and the pair of them secured totals of 5, 15, 12, 2 and 70 in the previous five matches. Although the latter have their work cut out, too, they are more reliable in this regard than their Durham counterparts, making them the favorite first wicket.

Birmingham Bears vs Durham Best Batters

Sam Hain to be Birmingham Bears’ Best Batter

Sam Hain returned to form in the last County match against Worcestershire and he notched up two back-to-back half-centuries, having scored 86 and 87* runs. He is among the top scorers for Birmingham Bears with 385 runs in 11 innings and an average of 42.77, and he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Graham Clark to be Durham’s Best Batter

Graham Clark is Durham’s leading batter by quite a margin in the County Championship this season, and he has a total of 501 runs in nine innings. This includes two centuries and a half-century, and his average of 62.62 is rather impressive which makes him the favorite for the upcoming game as well.

Birmingham Bears vs Durham Best Bowlers

Chris Rushworth to be Birmingham Bears’ Best Bowler

Chris Rushworth took part in his first County encounter during the previous clash against Worcestershire and he emerged as the top bowler in both innings, having taken four and three wickets. He garnered an exceptional average of 9.57 in the tournament and will be expected to bring the same form to the present competition.

Codi Yusuf to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Codi Yusuf stands as Durham’s top wicket-taker in the County Championship, having captured 17 wickets in six innings so far. He has been incredibly consistent this season and his average of 20.94 is remarkable. Based on his performance in the tournament, he is expected to be their premier bowler in the next match.