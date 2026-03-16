Facts: With 199 runs, Aneurin Donald is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire this season.

With 266 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Derbyshire have once again had an underwhelming season so far. They struggled to make an impact last season and so far this year they have two wins in seven matches and are currently ninth on the table. In the last game Derbyshire beat Leicestershire and would be hoping to build on that in the second half of the campaign.

Lancashire had a solid campaign last year and so far this season they have looked great as they have managed four wins in six games and are currently third on the table. In the last match they dominated Worcestershire and won the game by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire ’ chances of winning - 33%

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 67%

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Derbyshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Samit Patel had a solid campaign last season and got off to a great start this season but has struggled for consistency so far. Even though he scored a half century in the last game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Luke Wells had a solid campaign last season as he was the second highest run scorer for Lancashire. So far this season he has scored 154 runs and even though he underperformed in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Derbyshire 2.03 Bet on Parimatch

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that field first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Aneurin Donald (wk), Caleb Jewell, Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel (c), Martin Andersson, Nick Potts, Zak Chappell, David Lloyd, Patrick Brown, AM Ghazanfar, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Ross Whiteley Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel All-rounder Aneurin Donald Wicket-keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Nick Potts All-rounder David Lloyd All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire had a dismal start to the campaign as so far they have won two of the seven matches and are currently ninth on the table.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner, Michael Jones, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Charlie Barnard, Thomas Aspinwall, Mitchell Stanley, George Balderson, James Anderson, Harry Singh, Oliver William Sutton, Tom Hartley

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Ashton Turner Batter Michael Jones All-rounder Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Chris Green All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Josh Bohannon All-rounder Charlie Barnard Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have four wins in six matches and are currently third on the table.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Lancashire have dominated this fixture in the past against Derbyshire 25-13. Both sides went head to head last season and Lancashire won the game.

Head to Head

Derbyshire: 13

Lancashire: 25

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Derbyshire and Lancashire go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Derbyshire struggled to make an impact last season and once again this year they have had an underwhelming campaign so far as they have two wins in the last seven matches. They head into this game after an important win against Leicestershire and need to turn things around in the second half of the campaign to stay in contention for a playoff spot. On the other hand Lancashire have been sensational so far in this campaign and are currently third on the table with four wins in six matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Derbyshire has managed a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Derbyshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Derbyshire vs Lancashire Top Batters

Ross Whiteley to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Ross Whiteley scored 13 in the last game and remained unbeaten as he took his team over the line. He has been one of the most consistent batters for Derbyshire this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter

Keaton Jennings continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 42 off 37 balls. So far this season Jennings has scored 266 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

AM Ghazanfar to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar did not take any wickets in the last game but still bowled well as he conceded just 28 runs. He has been sensational so far and he has been consistent so far in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Anderson to be Lancashire’ top bowler

James Anderson missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup. He has been sensational so far as with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game