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Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction

DER

40%

Chance of Winning

LEI

60%

Parimatch

1.72
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Melbet

1.74
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.75
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T20

Edgbaston

Derbyshire take on Leicestershire in the sixth round of games of the 2025 T20 Blast at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 14 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 181 runs, Ross Whiteley is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire this season.
  • With 109 runs, Louis Kimber is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this campaign.

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Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Derbyshire had an underwhelming season last year and have once again struggled to make an impact this season. They started this campaign with five defeats in the first five games but in the last match against Nottinghamshire, they won the game by 46 runs and registered first points of the season.

Leicestershire missed the playoffs last season by a single point, this season they have been decent so far as they have three wins in five matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they lost against Yorkshire by 106 runs. As per our calculations, Leicestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Derbyshire ’ chances of winning - 40%
  • Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 60%

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Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Samit Patel had a solid campaign last season and got off to a great start this season but since then he has struggled to make an impact and in the last game he scored 14 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Soloman Budinger had an underwhelming campaign last season as he scored 172 runs with an average of 15.6. He has once again struggled to make an impact this season which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Derbyshire Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5

1.87
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Leicestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5

1.87
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Best Opening Partnership to be Leicestershire

1.83
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Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Aneurin Donald (wk), Caleb Jewell, Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel (c), Martin Andersson, Nick Potts, Zak Chappell, David Lloyd, Patrick Brown, AM Ghazanfar, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell

Batter

Ross Whiteley

Batter

Wayne Madsen

Batter

Samit Patel

All-rounder

Aneurin Donald

Wicket-keeper

Martin Andersson

All-rounder

Nick Potts

All-rounder

David Lloyd

All-rounder

Zak Chappell

Bowler

AM Ghazanfar

Bowler

Patrick Brown

Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire had a dismal start to the campaign as they lost first five games. In the last match they beat Nottinghamshire and registered their first win in this campaign.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Louis Kimber (c), Shan Masood, Lewis Hill, Ben Cox (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Samuel Wood, Matt Salisbury, Alex Green, Harry Swindells, Roman Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel

Batter

Soloman Budinger

Batter

Shan Masood

Batter

Louis Kimber

All-rounder

Ben Cox

Wicket-keeper

Lewis Hill

All-rounder

Logan van Beek

All-rounder

Liam Trevaskis

All-rounder

Tom Scriven

Bowler

Samuel Wood

Bowler

Matt Salisbury

Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have had a decent campaign thus far as they have three wins in five matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Leicestershire hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Derbyshire 20-18. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Leicestershire won the game.

Head to Head

Derbyshire: 18

Leicestershire: 20

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Derbyshire and Leicestershire went head to head earlier this season and Leicestershire bowlers dominated the game as Derbyshire lost four early wickets and eventually posted 170 runs on the scoreboard, Leicestershire managed to chase down the target in the 19th overs and they won the game with five wickets to spare. Derbyshire have once again struggled to make an impact this season as they started the campaign after five defeats on the bounce. On the other hand Leicestershire have had a decent start to the campaign thus far as they have three wins in five matches so far and are currently fifth on the table. We expect Leicestershire to dominate the game once again and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire

T20

Edgbaston, null

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Derbyshire

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1.72
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1.74
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Leicestershire

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2.10
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Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Ross Whiteley to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Ross Whiteley was brilliant once again in the last outing as he scored 35 runs off 16 balls. With 181 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Louis Kimber to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Louis Kimber struggled to make an impact in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far in this campaign and is their leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

AM Ghazanfar to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar was sensational in the last game as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/26. With nine wickets thus far Ghazanfar is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Logan van Beek to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Logan van Beek was sensational in the last game as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures. With nine wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Leicestershire

Leicestershire have a decent record in this fixture against Derbyshire, both teams went head to head earlier this season and Leicestershire dominated the game which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them once again and you should do the same as Leicestershire will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Derbyshire to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
  • Leicestershire to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
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