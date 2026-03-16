Facts: With 336 runs, Wayne Madsen was the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in the last campaign.

With 460 runs, Matthew Breetzke was the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire in the last season.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Derbyshire struggled for consistency last season as they ended up with six wins in 14 matches and failed to qualify for the playoffs. They had one win in three games at the start last season and once again they struggled in the opening game this season as they lost against Leicestershire by five wickets.

Northamptonshire is one of the two teams in the North Group who are unbeaten and in fact have a 100% record thus far after two matches. In the last game they went head to head against Leicestershire and won the game by five wickets. As per our calculations, Northamptonshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire ’ chances of winning - 41%

Northamptonshire’ chances of winning - 59%

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Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Samit Patel had a decent campaign last season as he scored 238 runs last term. Patel struggled against Northamptonshire last season and in the last game he scored 12 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

David Willey got off to a great start this season as in the opening game against Yorkshire he scored a brilliant half century. Even though Willey struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Northamptonshire 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Aneurin Donald (wk), Caleb Jewell, Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel (c), Martin Andersson, Nick Potts, Zak Chappell, David Lloyd, Patrick Brown, AM Ghazanfar, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Ross Whiteley Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel All-rounder Aneurin Donald Wicket-keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Nick Potts All-rounder David Lloyd All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire struggled for consistency last season as they ended up seventh on the table. They lost the opening game this season.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Justin Broad Batter David Willey All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder George Scrimshaw Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire were solid in the group stages last season as they ended up second on the table. They have won both games thus far this season.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

Northamptonshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Derbyshire 10-9. Both sides squared off twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Derbyshire: 09

Northamptonshire: 10

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Derbyshire and Northamptonshire head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Northamptonshire were sensational last season in the group stages as they were one of the most consistent sides in the North Group and they ended up second on the table. Once again Northamptonshire have been sublime so far as they have two wins in two games and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Derbyshire have struggled in the opening game this season. They missed the playoffs last season as they ended up seventh on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Northamptonshire have had a better opening partnership in each of the first two matches which makes us believe they will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Wayne Madsen did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled in the opening game regardless we are going to back him once again as he was the leading run scorer last season for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Breetzke to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Matthew Breetzke was exceptional last season as he ended up with 460 runs and has got off to a great start this season as he has scored 36 and 23 in two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

AM Ghazanfar to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar made his debut for Derbyshire in the opening game against Leicestershire as he was excellent as Ghazanfar bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Willey to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

David Willey was exceptional with the bat and the ball last season as he bagged 16 wickets last season. In the two games thus far Willey has bagged six wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.