Facts: With 336 runs, Wayne Madsen was the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in the last campaign.

With 306 runs, Joe Clarke was the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire in the last season.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Derbyshire had an underwhelming campaign last season as they missed the playoffs and once again they have struggled to make an impact so far in this campaign as Derbyshire are yet to register a single point so far and with two defeats in two games they are currently seventh on the table.

Much like their opponents, Nottinghamshire struggled last season as they only had three wins in the group stages and ended up ninth on the table. So far this season they have one win and one loss this season. As per our calculations, Nottinghamshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire ’ chances of winning - 40%

Nottinghamshire’ chances of winning - 60%

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Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Samit Patel had a decent campaign last season as he scored 238 runs last term. He has been brilliant so far in this campaign, in the last game he scored 83 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Lyndon James struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 149 runs with an average of 16.55. This season he struggled in the first two games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best OddsMatch Prediction Best Odds Derbyshire Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Nottinghamshire 2.01 Bet on Parimatch

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Aneurin Donald (wk), Caleb Jewell, Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel (c), Martin Andersson, Nick Potts, Zak Chappell, David Lloyd, Patrick Brown, AM Ghazanfar, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Ross Whiteley Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel All-rounder Aneurin Donald Wicket-keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Nick Potts All-rounder David Lloyd All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire struggled for consistency last season as they ended up seventh on the table. They have lost both games thus far.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke Batter Lyndon James Batter Jack Haynes Batter Moises Henriques All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams Batter Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Matthew Montgomery Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire only had three wins last season in the group stages but have had one win and one defeat in two games thus far.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head

Nottinghamshire have dominated this fixture against Derbyshire 29-8. Both sides squared off twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Derbyshire: 08

Nottinghamshire: 29

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Nottinghamshire were arguably the worst team in the North Group as they had three wins in the group stages and ended up ninth on the table. They have had a far better start this season as Nottinghamshire have one win and one defeat in the first two games and would be hoping to register another win in this game. On the other hand, Derbyshire made the playoffs last season but have struggled to make an impact this season as they have lost both games so far and are seventh on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Derbyshire have conceded a bigger opening stand in both matches which makes us believe Nottinghamshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Wayne Madsen did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled thus far regardless we are going to back him once again as he was the leading run scorer last season for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter

Joe Clarke did not have a great outing in the last game against Lancashire regardless we are going to back him as last season he scored 306 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

AM Ghazanfar to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar made his debut for Derbyshire this season and has been excellent so far. In the last game he bagged two wickets and has four wickets in two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daniel Sams to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler

Daniel Sams struggled in the last game as he was expensive as he conceded 54 runs in four overs regardless we are going to back him as he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.