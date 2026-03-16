Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction
DER
40%
Chance of Winning
NOT
60%
T20
County Ground
Facts:
- With 336 runs, Wayne Madsen was the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in the last campaign.
- With 306 runs, Joe Clarke was the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire in the last season.
Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning
Derbyshire had an underwhelming campaign last season as they missed the playoffs and once again they have struggled to make an impact so far in this campaign as Derbyshire are yet to register a single point so far and with two defeats in two games they are currently seventh on the table.
Much like their opponents, Nottinghamshire struggled last season as they only had three wins in the group stages and ended up ninth on the table. So far this season they have one win and one loss this season. As per our calculations, Nottinghamshire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Derbyshire ’ chances of winning - 40%
- Nottinghamshire’ chances of winning - 60%
Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Samit Patel had a decent campaign last season as he scored 238 runs last term. He has been brilliant so far in this campaign, in the last game he scored 83 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Lyndon James struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 149 runs with an average of 16.55. This season he struggled in the first two games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best OddsMatch Prediction Best Odds
Derbyshire Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Nottinghamshire
Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
Derbyshire News & Player List
Derbyshire Player List
Aneurin Donald (wk), Caleb Jewell, Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel (c), Martin Andersson, Nick Potts, Zak Chappell, David Lloyd, Patrick Brown, AM Ghazanfar, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came
Predicted Playing XI
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Ross Whiteley
|
Batter
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batter
|
Samit Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Martin Andersson
|
All-rounder
|
Nick Potts
|
All-rounder
|
David Lloyd
|
All-rounder
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Patrick Brown
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire struggled for consistency last season as they ended up seventh on the table. They have lost both games thus far.
Nottinghamshire News & Player List
Nottinghamshire Player List
Joe Clarke (c), Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Moises Henriques, Tom Moores (wk), Matthew Montgomery, Daniel Sams, Liam Patterson-White, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam King, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Schadendorf
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batter
|
Lyndon James
|
Batter
|
Jack Haynes
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Moores
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Daniel Sams
|
Batter
|
Liam Patterson-White
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Montgomery
|
Bowler
|
Conor McKerr
|
Bowler
|
Calvin Harrison
|
Bowler
|
Conor McKerr
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
Nottinghamshire only had three wins last season in the group stages but have had one win and one defeat in two games thus far.
Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head
Nottinghamshire have dominated this fixture against Derbyshire 29-8. Both sides squared off twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Derbyshire: 08
Nottinghamshire: 29
Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds
Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire
Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Nottinghamshire were arguably the worst team in the North Group as they had three wins in the group stages and ended up ninth on the table. They have had a far better start this season as Nottinghamshire have one win and one defeat in the first two games and would be hoping to register another win in this game. On the other hand, Derbyshire made the playoffs last season but have struggled to make an impact this season as they have lost both games so far and are seventh on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Derbyshire have conceded a bigger opening stand in both matches which makes us believe Nottinghamshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire
T20
County Ground, null
Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters
Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’ top batter
Wayne Madsen did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled thus far regardless we are going to back him once again as he was the leading run scorer last season for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter
Joe Clarke did not have a great outing in the last game against Lancashire regardless we are going to back him as last season he scored 306 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers
AM Ghazanfar to be Derbyshire’ top bowler
AM Ghazanfar made his debut for Derbyshire this season and has been excellent so far. In the last game he bagged two wickets and has four wickets in two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Daniel Sams to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler
Daniel Sams struggled in the last game as he was expensive as he conceded 54 runs in four overs regardless we are going to back him as he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Nottinghamshire
- Derbyshire to win - 2.24 (PariMatch)
- Nottinghamshire to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments