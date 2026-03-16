Facts: With 437 runs, Aneurin Donald is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in this campaign.

With 439 runs, Sam Hain is the leading run scorer for Warwickshire in this campaign.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning

Derbyshire head into the final game of the season after a brilliant result against Yorkshire as they won the tie with eight wickets to spare.This has been a season to forget for Derbyshire as they have only managed four wins this seasonand have been knocked out of the tournament. They would be hoping for a positive end to the campaign this term.

Warwickshire did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the first two matches but have managed to recover and are favourites to make the playoffs this season. In the last match Warwickshire struggled against Northamptonshire and they lost the game by 64 runs. As per our calculations, Warwickshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire ’ chances of winning - 38%

Warwickshire’ chances of winning - 62%

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Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Wayne Madsen was sensational in the last game against Yorkshire as he scored a half century. In the last three matches, Madsen has scored 77, 29 and 51 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tom Latham had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 25 off 15 balls but has struggled in the second half of the season.In the last six matches he has scored 6, 1, 23, 8, 1 and 25which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Derbyshire Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Warwickshire Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Warwickshire 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have bowled first have dominated games at this venue 57-39. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect showers during the game which could have an impact in the match.Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Aneurin Donald (wk), Caleb Jewell, Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel (c), Martin Andersson, Nick Potts, Zak Chappell, David Lloyd, Patrick Brown, AM Ghazanfar, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came.

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Ross Whiteley Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel All-rounder Aneurin Donald Wicket-keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Nick Potts All-rounder David Lloyd All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire beat Yorkshire in the last game but have struggled this season as with four wins they are currently ninth on the table.

Warwickshire News & Player List

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c & wk), Tom Latham, Moeen Ali, Sam Hain, Kai Smith, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott, Adam Sylvester, Robert Yates, Zen Malik, Hamza Shaikh, Ethan Bamber, Tazeem Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Sam Hain Batter Ed Barnard Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Alex Davies Wicket-keeper Kai Smith Batter George Garton All-rounder Danny Briggs Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Adam Sylvester Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire lost the last game against Northamptonshire but with seven wins thus far they are currently fourth on the table.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Head to Head

Warwickshire have had an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Derbyshire 11-8. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Warwickshire won the game.

Head to Head

Derbyshire: 08

Warwickshire: 11

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Derbyshire and Warwickshire go head to head after both sides have had contrasting seasons this term. Derbyshire have struggled to compete this season as they have managed just four wins so far and have already been knocked out in the group stages. They beat Yorkshire in the last game and would be hoping to end the campaign on a positive note. On the other hand Warwickshire are one of the favourites to make the playoffs this season even though they struggled in the last game against Northamptonshire.Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Warwickshire dominated the game as they won the tie by 58 runs, they also had a better opening partnership on the daywhich makes us believe Warwickshire will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Top Batters

Aneurin Donald to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Aneurin Donald continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 54 off 30 balls.So far this season Donald has scored 437 runs and is the leading run scorer for Derbyshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’ top batter

Sam Hain scored a brilliant half century in the last game against Northamptonshire.He has been incredible this season and with 439 runs he is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

AM Ghazanfar to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar has been impressive so far this season ashe has been consistent and has bagged 15 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hasan Ali to be Warwickshire’ top bowler

Hasan Ali struggled in the last game against Northamptonshire but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far andwith 24 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.