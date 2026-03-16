Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction DER 45 % Chance of Winning WOR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Derbyshire take on Worcestershire in the 11th round of games of the 2025 T20 Blast at Queen's Park, Chesterfield. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 10 at 11:30 PM IST.

Facts: With 312 runs, Aneurin Donald is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in this campaign.

With 274 runs, Adam Hose is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in this campaign.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Derbyshire went head to head against Yorkshire in the last match after back to back defeats against Lancashire butthey dominated the game and eventually beat Yorkshire with seven wicketsto spare.Derbyshire have three wins in ten matches so farand need a perfect run in remaining matches to have a chance of making the playoffs this season.

On the other hand, much like their opponents Worcestershire registered an impressive win in the last game against Northamptonshire.This was their fourth win of the season and with 16 points thus far, they are seventh on the table, four points off the playoff spots. As per our calculations, Worcestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire ’ chances of winning - 45%

Worcestershire’ chances of winning - 55%

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Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Samit Patel had a solid campaign last season but has been inconsistency this season.In the last three matches Patel has scored 2, 7 and 6 which showcases his struggles, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Adam Hose had a decent campaign last season and he has been the standout batter this season.He has scored 274 runs with an average of 34.25thus far and we expect him to make a mark and to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Derbyshire 2.03 Bet on Parimatch

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at this venue 57-38. Even though the teams batting first have won two of the three matches this season, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect no interruption during the game in Derbyas the weather is expected to be clear throughout the day. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Aneurin Donald (wk), Caleb Jewell, Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel (c), Martin Andersson, Nick Potts, Zak Chappell, David Lloyd, Patrick Brown, AM Ghazanfar, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Ross Whiteley Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel All-rounder Aneurin Donald Wicket-keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Nick Potts All-rounder David Lloyd All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire registered an impressive win against Yorkshire, with three wins thus far, they are currently ninth on the table.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Brett DOliveira (c), Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Adam Hose, Ethan Brookes, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Hinley, Fateh Singh, Adam Finch, Jacob Duffy, Jake Libby, Rob Jones, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Ben Gibbon, Henry Cullen, Rehaan Edavalath

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Pollock Batter Brett DOliveira Batter Kashif Ali Batter Adam Hose All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ethan Brookes Batter Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Tom Hinley Bowler Fateh Singh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire head into this game after two wins in the last six matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Worcestershire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Derbyshire 11-08. Both teams went head to head last season and Derbyshire won the game.

Head to Head

Derbyshire: 08

Worcestershire: 11

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Derbyshire and Worcestershire head into this game after both sides registered impressive wins in the last game and still have a chance of making the playoffs this season after both sides have struggled for consistency thus far. In the last game Derbyshire dominated against Yorkshire as they won the match with seven wickets to spare. Even though Derbyshire have struggled this season and are ninth on the table. Their openers have done well thus far, in the last four matchesDerbyshire have managed an opening stand of 93, 43, 0 and 115 which is brilliant considering how ordinary their batting has looked thus far. Even though Worcestershire openers have done well in the last few games, we believe Derbyshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire T20 Queen's Park, null Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Wayne Madsen has been outstanding in the last two games ashe scored a half century against Lancashire and scored 38* against Yorkshire in the last match. He has been consistent throughout the season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adam Hose to be Worcestershire’ top batter

Adam Hose struggled in the last game against Yorkshire but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant this season andwith 274 runs he is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Patrick Brown to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

Patrick Brown was brilliant once again in the last game against Yorkshire as he bagged two wickets.With 12 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for Derbyshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Dwarshuis to be Worcestershire’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis has been the standout bowler this season for Worcestershire.He struggled in the last game but with 13 wickets, he remains the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.