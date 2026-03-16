Facts: With 79 runs, Graham Clark is the leading run scorer for Durham this season.

With 133 runs, Ross Whiteley is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in this campaign.

Durham vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Durham had a solid campaign last season as they made the playoffs last season. This season they got off to a great start against Warwickshire as they won the game with three wickets to spare. Since then they have lost back to back games and are currently eighth on the table. In the last match they lost against Leicestershire.

Derbyshire struggled to make an impact last season and once again they have had an underwhelming start to the season so far as they have lost all four games and are currently ninth on the table. In the last game they lost against Warwickshire by 58 runs. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.

Durham ’ chances of winning - 62%

Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 38%

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Durham vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Colin Ackermann only played nine games last season but had a decent season last term as he scored 2019 runs. This season has been a struggle so far as he has scored 41 runs in three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Samit Patel had a solid campaign last season and has been impressive so far as in three matches he has scored 96 runs with an average of 48 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Durham 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Durham vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Durham News & Player List

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Graham Clark, Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), James Neesham, Will Rhodes, Kasey Aldridge, Zakary Foulkes, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, James Minto, George Drissell

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper Will Rhodes Batter James Neesham All-rounder Kasey Aldridge Bowler Zakary Foulkes Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham got off to a great start as they beat Warwickshire in the opening game but since then they have lost back to back games and are eighth on the table.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Aneurin Donald (wk), Caleb Jewell, Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel (c), Martin Andersson, Nick Potts, Zak Chappell, David Lloyd, Patrick Brown, AM Ghazanfar, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Ross Whiteley Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel All-rounder Aneurin Donald Wicket-keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Nick Potts All-rounder David Lloyd All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have once again struggled so far in this campaign as they are one of the two teams yet to back a single point thus far and have lost all four games.

Durham vs Derbyshire Head to Head

Durham have had an upper hand in this fixture against Derbyshire 13-9. Both sides squared off last year and Durham won the game.

Head to Head

Durham: 13

Derbyshire: 09

Durham vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Durham and Derbyshire head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact thus far. Durham made the playoffs last season and got off to a great start against Warwickshire this season but since that win they have lost back to back games and are eighth on the table. They will be hoping to turn things around in this fixture as they have been brilliant against Derbyshire in the recent past. On the other hand once again it has been a struggle for Derbyshire this season as they have lost all four games thus far and are currently ninth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Derbyshire have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Durham will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Durham vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Graham Clark to be Durham’ top batter

Graham Clark did not have the best of game in the last outing but still scored 29 runs off 13 balls. So far this season he has scored 79 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ross Whiteley to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Ross Whiteley has been the standout batter for Derbyshire this season as he is the leading run scorer for his side thus far. In the last game he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Durham vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’ top bowler

Ben Raine was outstanding last season as he bagged 21 wickets and once again he has been sensational so far. With eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

AM Ghazanfar to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar had a decent outing in the last game as he bagged a wicket against Warwickshire. With five wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.