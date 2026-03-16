Durham vs Derbyshire Match Prediction
DUR
62%
Chance of Winning
DER
38%
T20
Riverside Ground
Facts:
- With 79 runs, Graham Clark is the leading run scorer for Durham this season.
- With 133 runs, Ross Whiteley is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in this campaign.
Durham vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning
Durham had a solid campaign last season as they made the playoffs last season. This season they got off to a great start against Warwickshire as they won the game with three wickets to spare. Since then they have lost back to back games and are currently eighth on the table. In the last match they lost against Leicestershire.
Derbyshire struggled to make an impact last season and once again they have had an underwhelming start to the season so far as they have lost all four games and are currently ninth on the table. In the last game they lost against Warwickshire by 58 runs. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Durham ’ chances of winning - 62%
- Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 38%
Durham vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Colin Ackermann only played nine games last season but had a decent season last term as he scored 2019 runs. This season has been a struggle so far as he has scored 41 runs in three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Samit Patel had a solid campaign last season and has been impressive so far as in three matches he has scored 96 runs with an average of 48 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership to be Durham
Durham vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Durham News & Player List
Durham Player List
Alex Lees (c), Graham Clark, Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), James Neesham, Will Rhodes, Kasey Aldridge, Zakary Foulkes, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, James Minto, George Drissell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
Alex Lees
|
Batter
|
Colin Ackermann
|
Batter
|
Ben Raine
|
All-rounder
|
Oliver Robinson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Rhodes
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Kasey Aldridge
|
Bowler
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
|
Callum Parkinson
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
Durham got off to a great start as they beat Warwickshire in the opening game but since then they have lost back to back games and are eighth on the table.
Derbyshire News & Player List
Derbyshire Player List
Aneurin Donald (wk), Caleb Jewell, Wayne Madsen, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel (c), Martin Andersson, Nick Potts, Zak Chappell, David Lloyd, Patrick Brown, AM Ghazanfar, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came
Predicted Playing XI
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Ross Whiteley
|
Batter
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batter
|
Samit Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Martin Andersson
|
All-rounder
|
Nick Potts
|
All-rounder
|
David Lloyd
|
All-rounder
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Patrick Brown
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire have once again struggled so far in this campaign as they are one of the two teams yet to back a single point thus far and have lost all four games.
Durham vs Derbyshire Head to Head
Durham have had an upper hand in this fixture against Derbyshire 13-9. Both sides squared off last year and Durham won the game.
Head to Head
Durham: 13
Derbyshire: 09
Durham vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
Durham to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire
Durham and Derbyshire head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact thus far. Durham made the playoffs last season and got off to a great start against Warwickshire this season but since that win they have lost back to back games and are eighth on the table. They will be hoping to turn things around in this fixture as they have been brilliant against Derbyshire in the recent past. On the other hand once again it has been a struggle for Derbyshire this season as they have lost all four games thus far and are currently ninth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Derbyshire have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Durham will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Durham vs Derbyshire
T20
Riverside Ground, null
Durham vs Derbyshire Top Batters
Graham Clark to be Durham’ top batter
Graham Clark did not have the best of game in the last outing but still scored 29 runs off 13 balls. So far this season he has scored 79 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ross Whiteley to be Derbyshire’ top batter
Ross Whiteley has been the standout batter for Derbyshire this season as he is the leading run scorer for his side thus far. In the last game he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Durham vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers
Ben Raine to be Durham’ top bowler
Ben Raine was outstanding last season as he bagged 21 wickets and once again he has been sensational so far. With eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
AM Ghazanfar to be Derbyshire’ top bowler
AM Ghazanfar had a decent outing in the last game as he bagged a wicket against Warwickshire. With five wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Durham
- Durham to win - 1.61 (PariMatch)
- Derbyshire to win - 2.23 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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