Facts: With 322 runs, Graham Clark was the leading run scorer for Durham in the last season.

With 278 runs, Keaton Jennings was the leading run scorer for Lancashire in the last campaign.

Durham vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Durham had a solid campaign last season as they ended up the group stages with seven wins and made the playoffs last season where they were beaten by Surrey in the Quarterfinals. They got off to a great start this season as they went head to head against Warwickshire and beat them by three wickets.

Much like their opponents, Lancashire made the playoffs last season and were beaten by Sussex in the Quarterfinals. They have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have won each of the first two matches thus far. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Durham ’ chances of winning - 45%

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 55%

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Durham vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Colin Ackermann only played nine games last season and he scored 219 runs with an average of 27.37. He struggled in the opening game this season which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Luke Wells had a solid campaign last season as he was the second highest run scorer for Lancashire. This year he has been terrific so far as he has scored 35 and 87 in two games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Lancashire Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Lancashire 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Durham vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last six of the seven matches have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Durham News & Player List

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Graham Clark, Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), James Neesham, Will Rhodes, Kasey Aldridge, Zakary Foulkes, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, James Minto, George Drissell

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper Will Rhodes Batter James Neesham All-rounder Kasey Aldridge Bowler Zakary Foulkes Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham struggled in the second half of the campaign last season but still made the playoffs. They won the opening game this season against Warwickshire.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner, Michael Jones, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Charlie Barnard, Thomas Aspinwall, Mitchell Stanley, George Balderson, James Anderson, Harry Singh, Oliver William Sutton

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Ashton Turner Batter Michael Jones All-rounder Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Chris Green All-rounder Jack Blatherwick All-rounder Josh Bohannon All-rounder Charlie Barnard Bowler Thomas Aspinwall Bowler Mitchell Stanley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire made the playoffs last season and once again have been brilliant so far as they have two wins in two matches so far.

Durham vs Lancashire Head to Head

Lancashire have dominated this fixture against Durham 25-12. Both sides squared off twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Durham: 12

Lancashire: 25

Durham vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Durham and Lancashire head into this campaign after both sides had a solid campaign last season. Both teams made the playoffs last season and faltered in the Quarterfinals. Even though Durham made the playoffs last season they did not have a great end to the campaign as they lost four of the last six matches. They were victorious in the opening game of the season against Warwickshire. Lancashire have got off to a great start this season as they have two wins in two games and would be hoping to continue their form in this fixture which they have dominated in recent past. Lancashire openers have been terrific in both games as they have had a better opening stand in both matches which makes us believe Lancashire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Durham vs Lancashire Top Batters

Graham Clark to be Durham’ top batter

Graham Clark was the stand out player last season as he scored 322 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the opening game he scored 40 off 23 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter

Keaton Jennings has got off to a great start this season as he has scored half centuries in each of the first two games and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Durham vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’ top bowler

Ben Raine was sensational last season and he has continued his form in the opening game as he bagged two wickets. He was the leading wicket taker last season with 21 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chris Green to be Lancashire’ top bowler

Chris Green did not have a great start to the campaign as he was wicketless in the opening game but in the second match he bagged two wickets. Green was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.