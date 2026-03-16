Durham vs Lancashire Match Prediction
DUR
45%
Chance of Winning
LAN
55%
T20
Riverside Ground
Facts:
- With 322 runs, Graham Clark was the leading run scorer for Durham in the last season.
- With 278 runs, Keaton Jennings was the leading run scorer for Lancashire in the last campaign.
Durham vs Lancashire Chance of Winning
Durham had a solid campaign last season as they ended up the group stages with seven wins and made the playoffs last season where they were beaten by Surrey in the Quarterfinals. They got off to a great start this season as they went head to head against Warwickshire and beat them by three wickets.
Much like their opponents, Lancashire made the playoffs last season and were beaten by Sussex in the Quarterfinals. They have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have won each of the first two matches thus far. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Durham ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Lancashire’ chances of winning - 55%
Durham vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Colin Ackermann only played nine games last season and he scored 219 runs with an average of 27.37. He struggled in the opening game this season which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Luke Wells had a solid campaign last season as he was the second highest run scorer for Lancashire. This year he has been terrific so far as he has scored 35 and 87 in two games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Durham Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Lancashire Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Lancashire
Durham vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last six of the seven matches have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.
Durham News & Player List
Durham Player List
Alex Lees (c), Graham Clark, Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), James Neesham, Will Rhodes, Kasey Aldridge, Zakary Foulkes, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, James Minto, George Drissell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
Alex Lees
|
Batter
|
Colin Ackermann
|
Batter
|
Ben Raine
|
All-rounder
|
Oliver Robinson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Rhodes
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Kasey Aldridge
|
Bowler
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
|
Callum Parkinson
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
Durham struggled in the second half of the campaign last season but still made the playoffs. They won the opening game this season against Warwickshire.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner, Michael Jones, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Charlie Barnard, Thomas Aspinwall, Mitchell Stanley, George Balderson, James Anderson, Harry Singh, Oliver William Sutton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
Ashton Turner
|
Batter
|
Michael Jones
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Hurst
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Blatherwick
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Bohannon
|
All-rounder
|
Charlie Barnard
|
Bowler
|
Thomas Aspinwall
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Stanley
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire made the playoffs last season and once again have been brilliant so far as they have two wins in two matches so far.
Durham vs Lancashire Head to Head
Lancashire have dominated this fixture against Durham 25-12. Both sides squared off twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Durham: 12
Lancashire: 25
Durham vs Lancashire Betting Odds
Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Durham
Durham and Lancashire head into this campaign after both sides had a solid campaign last season. Both teams made the playoffs last season and faltered in the Quarterfinals. Even though Durham made the playoffs last season they did not have a great end to the campaign as they lost four of the last six matches. They were victorious in the opening game of the season against Warwickshire. Lancashire have got off to a great start this season as they have two wins in two games and would be hoping to continue their form in this fixture which they have dominated in recent past. Lancashire openers have been terrific in both games as they have had a better opening stand in both matches which makes us believe Lancashire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Durham vs Lancashire
T20
Riverside Ground, null
Durham vs Lancashire Top Batters
Graham Clark to be Durham’ top batter
Graham Clark was the stand out player last season as he scored 322 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the opening game he scored 40 off 23 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter
Keaton Jennings has got off to a great start this season as he has scored half centuries in each of the first two games and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Durham vs Lancashire Top Bowlers
Ben Raine to be Durham’ top bowler
Ben Raine was sensational last season and he has continued his form in the opening game as he bagged two wickets. He was the leading wicket taker last season with 21 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chris Green to be Lancashire’ top bowler
Chris Green did not have a great start to the campaign as he was wicketless in the opening game but in the second match he bagged two wickets. Green was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lancashire
- Durham to win - 1.86 (PariMatch)
- Lancashire to win - 1.94 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments