Durham vs Leicestershire Match Prediction DUR 58 % Chance of Winning LEI 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Durham take on Leicestershire in the 13th round of games of the 2025 T20 Blast at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 15 at 11:00 PM IST.

Facts: With 321 runs, Graham Clark is the leading run scorer for Durham in this campaign.

With 344 runs, Soloman Budinger is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this campaign.

Durham vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Durham went head to head against Lancashire in top of the table clash in the last game. They batted first and scored 155 runs and Lancashire managed to chase down the target and won the game with three wickets to spare.Durham have seven wins in 12 matches and are currently third on the table.

Leicestershire had a brilliant start to the campaign buthave struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have three defeats in the last four matchesand are currently sixth on the table, in the last game they lost against Worcestershire. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.

Durham ’ chances of winning - 58%

Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 42%

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Durham vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Colin Ackermann was brilliant in the last game against Lancashire as he scored 42 runs in the game.In the last five matches Ackermann has scored 28, 83, 27, 0 and 42which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Soloman Budinger struggled in the last game as he scored 15 against Worcestershire but that doesn’t change the facthe has been brilliant in the second half of the season and has scored 51, 56, 40 and 15 in the last four matches, he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Leicestershire 2.03 Bet on Parimatch

Durham vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have dominated games at this venue 68-58. The last four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides will prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

We expect rain delays during the game which could have an impact on the match.Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Durham News & Player List

Durham Player List

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, James Neesham, Kasey Aldridge, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, George Drissell, James Minto

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge Batter James Neesham All-rounder Will Rhodes Bowler Zakary Foulkes Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have seven wins thus far and are currently third on the table. In the last game they lost against Lancashire by three wickets.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Louis Kimber (c), Shan Masood, Lewis Hill, Ben Cox (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Samuel Wood, Matt Salisbury, Alex Green, Harry Swindells, Roman Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Shan Masood Batter Louis Kimber All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Lewis Hill All-rounder Logan van Beek All-rounder Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Samuel Wood Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have lost three of the last four matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they lost against Worcestershire.

Durham vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Durham hold a slight edge in this fixture against Leicestershire 20-19. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Leicestershire won the game.

Head to Head

Durham: 20

Leicestershire: 19

Durham vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Durham and Leicestershire go head to head after both sides had disappointing results in the last game. Durham went head to head against Lancashire in the last game and got outplayed as they were restricted to 155 runs and Lancashire won the game with three wickets to spare. On the other hand, Leicestershire continued to struggle in the last game as they lost against Worcestershire which was their third defeat in the last four matches. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Leicestershire won the game but it was Durham who had a better opening partnership in the game.Even though Leicestershire have struggled in the last few games they have had a better opening partnership in three of the last four matcheswhich makes us believe, Leicestershire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Durham vs Leicestershire T20 Riverside Ground, null Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Durham vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Graham Clark to be Durham’ top batter

Graham Clark has been one of the most consistent batters for Durham this season. So far in this campaignhe has scored 321 runs and is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Soloman Budinger to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Soloman Budinger has been incredible thus far. He struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him aswith 344 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Leicestershirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Durham vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

James Neesham to be Durham’ top bowler

James Neesham had a solid game in the last outing as he bagged two wickets against Lancashire. With 20 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Logan van Beek to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Logan van Beek did not have a great outing in the last game as Leicestershire lost the game. He has been sensational so far andwith 19 wickets, he is the leading wicket takerfor his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.