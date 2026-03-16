Facts: With 321 runs, Graham Clark is the leading run scorer for Durham in this campaign.

With 389 runs, David Willey is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire this season.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Durham went head to head in the last game against Leicestershire needing a win to qualify for the playoffs this season but the game was called off due to rain.Durham are winless in the last three games which includes two defeatsand need to turn things around in the final game to make the playoffs this season.

Northamptonshire struggled in the second half of the season as they lost five games in a row but have managed to turn things around asthey head into this game after back to back wins against Derbyshire and Warwickshireand are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Northamptonshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Durham ’ chances of winning - 44%

Northamptonshire’ chances of winning - 56%

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Durham vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Colin Ackermann was brilliant in the last game against Lancashire as he scored 42 runs in the game.In the last five matches Ackermann has scored 28, 83, 27, 0 and 42which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Matthew Breetzke has been excellent in the second half of the campaign.He has scored 351 runs thus far and in the last two matches he has scored 93 and 85which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership to be Durham 2.03 Bet on Parimatch

Durham vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have dominated games at this venue 68-58. The last four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides will prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

We expect light rain delays during the game which could have an impact on the match.Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Durham News & Player List

Durham Player List

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, James Neesham, Kasey Aldridge, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, George Drissell, James Minto

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge Batter James Neesham All-rounder Will Rhodes Bowler Zakary Foulkes Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham are winless in the last three games and are currently third on the table. The last game against Leicestershire was called off due to rain.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Justin Broad Batter David Willey All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder George Scrimshaw Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire head into the game after back to back wins and with eight wins thus far they are currently second on the table.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

Northamptonshire hold a slight edge in this fixture against Durham 13-11. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Durham won the game.

Head to Head

Durham: 11

Northamptonshire: 13

Durham vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Durham and Northamptonshire go head to head in the final game after both sides have been dominant in the group stages and are a step away from making the playoffs this season. Northamptonshire have been excellent so far this season, they had a bad run in the second half of the season as they lost five games in a row but bounced back and have sealed a playoff spot this season. On the other hand, Durham were one win away from sealing a playoff spot but have been winless in the last three games and still need a result in the final game of the season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Durham won the game but it was Northamptonshire who had a better opening stand in the game.What makes this tip so enticing is the fact regardless of the result in the last few games, Durham have managed a better opening partnership in each of the last two matcheswhich makes us believe they will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Durham vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Graham Clark to be Durham’ top batter

Graham Clark has been one of the most consistent batters for Durham this season. So far in this campaignhe has scored 321 runs and is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Willey to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

David Willey was sensational in the last game against Warwickshire as he scored 54 off 30 balls.With 389 runs thus far, Willey is the leading run scorer for his Northamptonshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

James Neesham to be Durham’ top bowler

James Neesham had a solid game in the last outing as he bagged two wickets against Lancashire. With 20 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

Ben Sanderson did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far in this campaign and with24 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.