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Durham vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction

DUR

44%

Chance of Winning

NOR

56%

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T20

Riverside Ground

Durham take on Northamptonshire in the 14th round of games of the 2025 T20 Blast at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 18 at 11:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 321 runs, Graham Clark is the leading run scorer for Durham in this campaign.
  • With 389 runs, David Willey is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire this season.

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Durham vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Durham went head to head in the last game against Leicestershire needing a win to qualify for the playoffs this season but the game was called off due to rain.Durham are winless in the last three games which includes two defeatsand need to turn things around in the final game to make the playoffs this season.

Northamptonshire struggled in the second half of the season as they lost five games in a row but have managed to turn things around asthey head into this game after back to back wins against Derbyshire and Warwickshireand are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Northamptonshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Durham ’ chances of winning - 44%
  • Northamptonshire’ chances of winning - 56%

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Durham vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Colin Ackermann was brilliant in the last game against Lancashire as he scored 42 runs in the game.In the last five matches Ackermann has scored 28, 83, 27, 0 and 42which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Matthew Breetzke has been excellent in the second half of the campaign.He has scored 351 runs thus far and in the last two matches he has scored 93 and 85which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Best Opening Partnership to be Durham

2.03
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Durham vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have dominated games at this venue 68-58. The last four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides will prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

We expect light rain delays during the game which could have an impact on the match.Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Durham News & Player List

Durham Player List

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, James Neesham, Kasey Aldridge, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, George Drissell, James Minto

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark

Batter

Alex Lees

Batter

Colin Ackermann

Batter

Ben Raine

All-rounder

Oliver Robinson

Wicket-keeper

Kasey Aldridge

Batter

James Neesham

All-rounder

Will Rhodes

Bowler

Zakary Foulkes

Bowler

Nathan Sowter

Bowler

Callum Parkinson

Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham are winless in the last three games and are currently third on the table. The last game against Leicestershire was called off due to rain.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus (wk), George Scrimshaw, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, James Sales, Luke Procter

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos

Batter

Matthew Breetzke

Batter

Justin Broad

Batter

David Willey

All-rounder

Lewis McManus

Wicket-keeper

Saif Zaib

Batter

Ravi Bopara

All-rounder

George Scrimshaw

Bowler

Lloyd Pope

Bowler

Ben Sanderson

Bowler

Liam Guthrie

Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire head into the game after back to back wins and with eight wins thus far they are currently second on the table.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

Northamptonshire hold a slight edge in this fixture against Durham 13-11. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Durham won the game.

Head to Head

Durham: 11

Northamptonshire: 13

Durham vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Durham and Northamptonshire go head to head in the final game after both sides have been dominant in the group stages and are a step away from making the playoffs this season. Northamptonshire have been excellent so far this season, they had a bad run in the second half of the season as they lost five games in a row but bounced back and have sealed a playoff spot this season. On the other hand, Durham were one win away from sealing a playoff spot but have been winless in the last three games and still need a result in the final game of the season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Durham won the game but it was Northamptonshire who had a better opening stand in the game.What makes this tip so enticing is the fact regardless of the result in the last few games, Durham have managed a better opening partnership in each of the last two matcheswhich makes us believe they will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Durham vs Northamptonshire

T20

Riverside Ground, null

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Durham

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Durham vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Graham Clark to be Durham’ top batter

Graham Clark has been one of the most consistent batters for Durham this season. So far in this campaignhe has scored 321 runs and is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Willey to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

David Willey was sensational in the last game against Warwickshire as he scored 54 off 30 balls.With 389 runs thus far, Willey is the leading run scorer for his Northamptonshirewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

James Neesham to be Durham’ top bowler

James Neesham had a solid game in the last outing as he bagged two wickets against Lancashire. With 20 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

Ben Sanderson did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far in this campaign and with24 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire and Durham head into this game in contrasting form as Durham are winless in the last three games and Northamptonshire have won back to back matches which is why the bookmakers have sided with Northamptonshire and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Durham to win - 1.96 (PariMatch)
  • Northamptonshire to win - 1.78 (PariMatch)
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