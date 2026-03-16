Durham vs Yorkshire Match Prediction
DUR
55%
Chance of Winning
YOR
45%
T20
Riverside Ground
Facts:
- With 199 runs, Will Rhodes is the leading run scorer for Durham this season.
- With 284 runs, Dawid Malan is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire this season.
Durham vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning
Durham have been solid so far in this campaign as they have four wins in seven matches and are currently second on the table. They did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost two of the first three matches but since then they have won three of the last four games, in the last match they lost against Worcestershire.
Yorkshire heads into this game after yet another disappointing campaign thus far. They struggled last season and once again they have managed two wins in seven matches and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they lost against Durham. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Durham ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Yorkshire’ chances of winning - 45%
Durham vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Colin Ackermann has struggled to make an impact so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 108 with an average of 15.42 which clearly showcases his struggle, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
James Wharton struggled for consistency last season and has continued to struggle in this campaign and once again he has been inconsistent this season. In the last two games he has scored well which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.
Durham vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Durham News & Player List
Durham Player List
Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, James Neesham, Kasey Aldridge, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, George Drissell, James Minto
Predicted Playing XI
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
Alex Lees
|
Batter
|
Colin Ackermann
|
Batter
|
Ben Raine
|
All-rounder
|
Oliver Robinson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kasey Aldridge
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Will Rhodes
|
Bowler
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
|
Callum Parkinson
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
Durham did not have a great start to the campaign but they have won three of the last four matches and are currently second on the table.
Yorkshire News & Player List
Yorkshire Player List
Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan (c), William Luxton, James Wharton, Harry Duke (wk), Will Sutherland, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Matt Milnes, Jafer Chohan, William ORourke, Jonathan Tattersall, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
William Luxton
|
Batter
|
James Wharton
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Duke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Revis
|
All-rounder
|
Dominic Bess
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Milnes
|
Bowler
|
Jafer Chohan
|
Bowler
|
William ORourke
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire have struggled so far in this campaign as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently eighth on the table.
Durham vs Yorkshire Head to Head
Yorkshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Durham 21-18. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Durham won the game.
Head to Head
Durham: 18
Yorkshire: 21
Durham vs Yorkshire Betting Odds
Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham
Yorkshire and Durham head into this game after both sides squared off in the last fixture. Durham dominated the game from the start as Yorkshire batted first and they batters failed to show up in the game, Yorkshire posted 128 runs on the scoreboard and Durham managed to chase down the target with ease in the 18th over and won the game with six wickets to spare. Durham did not have a great start to the campaign but have managed to turn things around as they head into this game after three wins in four games and are currently second on the table. Even though Yorkshire has struggled this season they openers have still done a decent job thus far. Yorkshire had a better opening stand in the game against Durham this season which makes us believe Yorkshire will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Durham vs Yorkshire
T20
Riverside Ground, null
Durham vs Yorkshire Top Batters
Will Rhodes to be Durham’ top batter
Will Rhodes has been excellent in the last few games. In the last game against Yorkshire he was unbeaten and scored 31 and in the last game he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’ top batter
Dawid Malan did not have a great game in the last outing against Durham regardless we are going to back him once again as with 284 runs he has been the standout batter for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Durham vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers
Ben Raine to be Durham’ top bowler
Ben Raine continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures. With 16 wickets thus far, Raine is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dominic Bess to be Yorkshire’ top bowler
Dominic Bess struggled in the last game against Durham but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far in this campaign and is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Durham
- Durham to win - 1.79 (PariMatch)
- Yorkshire to win - 1.96 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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