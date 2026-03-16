Facts: With 199 runs, Will Rhodes is the leading run scorer for Durham this season.

With 284 runs, Dawid Malan is the leading run scorer for Yorkshire this season.

Durham vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Durham have been solid so far in this campaign as they have four wins in seven matches and are currently second on the table. They did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost two of the first three matches but since then they have won three of the last four games, in the last match they lost against Worcestershire.

Yorkshire heads into this game after yet another disappointing campaign thus far. They struggled last season and once again they have managed two wins in seven matches and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they lost against Durham. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.

Durham ’ chances of winning - 55%

Yorkshire’ chances of winning - 45%

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Durham vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Colin Ackermann has struggled to make an impact so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 108 with an average of 15.42 which clearly showcases his struggle, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

James Wharton struggled for consistency last season and has continued to struggle in this campaign and once again he has been inconsistent this season. In the last two games he has scored well which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.

Durham vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Durham News & Player List

Durham Player List

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, James Neesham, Kasey Aldridge, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, George Drissell, James Minto

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Ben Raine All-rounder Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge Batter James Neesham All-rounder Will Rhodes Bowler Zakary Foulkes Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham did not have a great start to the campaign but they have won three of the last four matches and are currently second on the table.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan (c), William Luxton, James Wharton, Harry Duke (wk), Will Sutherland, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Matt Milnes, Jafer Chohan, William ORourke, Jonathan Tattersall, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter William Luxton Batter James Wharton All-rounder Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Will Sutherland All-rounder Matthew Revis All-rounder Dominic Bess All-rounder Matt Milnes Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have struggled so far in this campaign as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently eighth on the table.

Durham vs Yorkshire Head to Head

Yorkshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Durham 21-18. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Durham won the game.

Head to Head

Durham: 18

Yorkshire: 21

Durham vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Yorkshire and Durham head into this game after both sides squared off in the last fixture. Durham dominated the game from the start as Yorkshire batted first and they batters failed to show up in the game, Yorkshire posted 128 runs on the scoreboard and Durham managed to chase down the target with ease in the 18th over and won the game with six wickets to spare. Durham did not have a great start to the campaign but have managed to turn things around as they head into this game after three wins in four games and are currently second on the table. Even though Yorkshire has struggled this season they openers have still done a decent job thus far. Yorkshire had a better opening stand in the game against Durham this season which makes us believe Yorkshire will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Durham vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Will Rhodes to be Durham’ top batter

Will Rhodes has been excellent in the last few games. In the last game against Yorkshire he was unbeaten and scored 31 and in the last game he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’ top batter

Dawid Malan did not have a great game in the last outing against Durham regardless we are going to back him once again as with 284 runs he has been the standout batter for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Durham vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’ top bowler

Ben Raine continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures. With 16 wickets thus far, Raine is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dominic Bess to be Yorkshire’ top bowler

Dominic Bess struggled in the last game against Durham but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far in this campaign and is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.