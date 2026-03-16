Facts: Essex have lost all four matches played in the ongoing T20 Blast so far.

County Ground in Chelmsford has not witnessed a score more than 160 this season yet.

Essex vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Glamorgan are in sixth place in the South Group points table, having won and lost two matches each after playing four matches. They are coming into this game, after losing to Sussex, however, Glamorgan defeated Essex earlier this season which will give them a lot of confidence heading into this encounter.

Essex are languishing at the bottom of the South Group points table after four matches. They are yet to win a single game and also lost to Glamorgan earlier in the season. At home, they have lost both their matches so far as they batted first and post below par totals on both occasions.

Glamorgan ’ chances of winning - 45%

Essex’ chances of winning - 55%

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Essex vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dean Elgar is the second highest run-scorer for Essex this season. He has scored 114 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 140.74 with a half-century to his name. Moreover, in the previous face-off against Glamorgan earlier this season, the left-hander scored 32 runs off 21 balls with four fours and a six. He can be expected to score more than 20 runs yet again.

William Smale opens the innings for Glamorgan. It hasn’t been a great season with the bat so far for him, having scored only 94 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 113.25. However, against Essex around a week ago, the batter scored 43 runs off 28 balls with six fours and a six. Smale is once again expected to score at least 25 runs for his team.

Essex vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at the County Ground in Chelmsford is not a featherbed at all. The batters are finding it hard to score runs at the venue. It has hosted two matches so far this season and on both occasions, the team batting first didn’t cross the 160-run mark. However, the score was chased down comfortably in both matches.

Weather Report

Light rain is predicted in Chelmsford in the lead up to the match between Essex and Glamorgan at the County Ground. However, there is no chance of rain whatsoever during the match. Sun is likely to be out at 9 PM local time and the fans should get to witness a full 40 overs of action.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), William Smale, Ben Kellaway, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Asa Tribe, Daniel Douthwaite, Hayden Kerr, Mason Crane, Timm van der Gugten, Andy Gorvin, Tom Bevan, Jamie McIlroy, Ned Leonard

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson (C) Batter William Smale Batter Ben Kellaway All-Rounder Colin Ingram Batter Chris Cooke Wicketkeeper Asa Tribe Batter Daniel Douthwaite All-Rounder Jamie McIlroy Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have played four matches so far in the ongoing T20 Blast. They have won and lost two matches each and defeated Essex in the previous face-off earlier in the season.

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Adam Rossington (wk), Dean Elgar, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, Matthew Critchley, Charlie Allison, Luc Benkenstein, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Samuel James Cook, Mohammad Amir, Simon Fernandes, Noah Thain, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Mackenzie Jones

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicketkeeper Dean Elgar Batter Michael-Kyle Pepper Batter Paul Walter All-Rounder Matthew Critchley Batter Charlie Allison Wicketkeeper Luc Benkenstein All-Rounder Simon Harmer (C) Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have lost all of their four matches played so far in the ongoing season of T20 Blast.

Essex vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Glamorgan and Essex have faced each other 23 times in T20 cricket so far. Glamorgan have won eight matches only while Essex have emerged victorious in the rest of the 13 encounters. Two matches between these teams ended in no result.

Essex vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Kiran Carlson and William Smale open the innings for Glamorgan and they added 91 runs together in nine overs in the previous face-off against Essex. It is the highest opening stand for them this season so far. On the other hand, Adam Rossington and Dean Elgar haven’t been consistent in stitching partnerships, majorly due to the poor form of the former. In the previous game against Glamorgan, the two players could add only 19 runs in 3.1 overs and are likely to struggle yet again in this game. Hence, the Glamorgan openers are expected to have a better opening partnership than Essex in this crucial game.

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Essex vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Kiran Carlson is the captain of Glamorgan and he opens the innings for the team as well. He is the in-form batter for Glamorgan this season, having scored 152 runs in four matches so far at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 149.01. Moreover, Carlson smacked 93 runs off just 57 balls with five fours and six sixes in the 184-run chase in the last game played against Essex at home. For the same reason, Carlson can be once again backed to become the top batter for Glamorgan in this encounter.

Michael Kyle Pepper to be Essex’s top batter

Michael Kyle Pepper bats at number three for Essex and is their leading run-scorer for them at the moment. He has played four matches and amassed 118 runs at a strike rate of 153.24 with two half-centuries to his name. Pepper was also the top-scorer for Essex in their previous face-off against Glamorgan as he scored 60 runs off just 30 balls with two fours and as many as five sixes. Pepper will be expected to become the top batter for Essex by playing a match-winning knock.

Essex vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Dan Douthwaite to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Dan Douthwaite is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan this season after playing four matches. He has so far picked eight wickets at an average of 15.37 and a strike rate of only 11.2. He has conceded runs at an economy of 8.2. Moreover, in the last game against Essex, he returned with figures of 3/34 in his four overs. Douthwaite will be once again expected to strike regularly during his spell and become the top bowler for Glamorgan.

Paul Walter to be Essex’s top bowler

Paul Walter is a brilliant all-rounder for Essex and has picked the most wickets for his team so far. In four matches, he has accounted for six scalps so far at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 11. However, he has been conceding runs at an economy of 11.36. Nevertheless, Walter is picking up wickets for his team and can be backed to become Essex’s top bowler.