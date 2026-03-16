Facts: The average powerplay score at County Ground, Chelmsford in the last three matches is 53 runs.

Joe Weatherley has scored 119 runs in 3 matches at Chelmsford against Hampshire.

Essex vs Hampshire Hawks Chance of Winning

Essex head into this contest on the back of a six-wicket win over the Sussex Sharks in their last match, which is also their second win in the last three matches. A spirited bowling effort saw their bowlers dismiss Sussex for 145 runs in 18.2 overs. Mohammad Amir was the star with figures of 3/16, while Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, and Sam Cook picked up two wickets each. In the run-chase, it was a blistering knock from Michael Pepper at the top, who scored 87 runs in 47 balls to take his team to victory in just 16.1 overs.Though they are out of the competition, Essex will be aiming to close out the season on a positive note in their last two matches.

Hampshire Hawks, on the other hand, enter this contest on the back of a comfortable six-wicket win over Sussex in their last match, where they chased down 168 runs in 17.2 overs to book their spot in the quarterfinals. James Fuller (3/16), Scott Currie (2/29), and Chris Wood (2/29) were the top wicket-takers, and it was their skipper James Vince who led from the front with a match-winning knock of 98* runs in 49 balls. Joe Weatherley also played a handy knock, scoring 43 runs in 29 balls. This is their last league match of the season, and the Hawks will look to keep their winning momentum going before the break.

Based on our analysis and the recent form of both teams, Hampshire Hawks have a better chance of winning. They have a strong bowling lineup and a power-packed batting unit that can chase or set targets.Essex, meanwhile, have had a poor run of form at their home ground, where they have won just one of the six matches played at Chelmsford.

Essex Chance of Winning: 42%

Hampshire Hawks Chance of Winning: 58%

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Essex vs Hampshire Hawks Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Weatherley scored a good little hand of 43 runs in 29 balls in the last match against Sussex, contributing to his team's win. Weatherley has had a really good season, having scored 322 runs in 11 innings, averaging 35.77 and striking at 138.79.In his last five matches, he has scores of 43, 31, 41, 60*, and 9. At Chelmsford, he has scored 417 runs in 17 matches, averaging 24.52.Given his current form and decent record at Chelmsford, we predict Joe Weatherley to score over 23 runs against Essex.

Essex vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

The surface at County Ground, Chelmsford, offers a balanced track that favors both batters and bowlers. In the Vitality T20 Blast this season, teams batting first and bowling first have each won three matches, indicating an even balance.While both teams have been excellent while chasing in recent times, with each winning two of their last five matches when bowling first, the conditions are gonna be better for batting under lights. We predict the side that wins the toss is more likely to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

On Thursday, July 17th, Chelmsford is expected to experience mostly cloudy conditions. The temperature will reach a high of 26°C, with a 20% chance of precipitation and humidity at 52%. Winds are anticipated to be around 11 km/h.

Essex News & Players List

Essex Players List

Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, Jordan Cox (wk), Charlie Allison, Matthew Critchley, Luc Benkenstein, Noah Thain, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Sam James Cook, Mohammad Amir, Robin Das, Charlie Bennett, Simon Fernandes, Mackenzie Jones, Jamal Richards

Predicted Playing XI

Michael-Kyle Pepper Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Jordan Cox Wicket-keeper Charlie Allison Batter Matthew Critchley All-rounder Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Noah Thain All-rounder Simon Harmer (c) All-rounder Shane Snater All-rounder Sam James Cook Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Essex Recent Form

Essex have finally found some form towards the backend of the tournament but it's too late as they are already knocked out of the tournament. They won two of their last three matches and currently stand at 9th in the South Group with 10 points in 12 matches.

Hampshire Hawks News & Players List

Hampshire Hawks Players List

James Vince (c), Toby Albert (wk), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Hilton Cartwright, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Scott Currie, Chris Wood, Sonny Baker, Edward Jack, Alistair Orr

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince (c) Batter Toby Albert Wicket-keeper Tom Prest Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Scott Currie Bowler Chris Wood Bowler Sonny Baker Bowler

Hampshire Hawks Recent Form

Hampshire Hawks have been really good in recent times where they won four of the last five matches played and currently stand at 3rd place in the South Group with 26 points in 13 matches.

Essex vs Hampshire Hawks Head to Head Record

Essex and Hampshire have faced each other in 43 matches in the Vitality T20 Blast, where Hampshire Hawks hold the upper hand with 20 wins, while Essex have won 16 matches. Three matches ended in a tie and four in no result.At Chelmsford, both teams have played 21 matches. Essex won 10 matches, Hampshire Hawks won 7, one match ended in a tie, and three matches ended in no result.

Matches Played: 43

Essex Won: 16

Hampshire Hawks Won: 20

Tied: 3

No Result: 4

Essex vs Hampshire Hawks Betting Odds

Hampshire Hawks to have a better opening partnership than Essex @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

Essex’s opening pair of Michael Pepper and Paul Walter have averaged 34 runs for the first wicket in their last three matches. Hampshire Hawks are also averaging 33.3 runs per match for the first wicket. However, Hampshire have had two better opening partnerships, both exceeding 40 runs, compared to Essex.Hampshire’s new-ball bowlers have been effective in taking early wickets, which reduces Essex’s chances of building a strong opening stand. We are backing Hampshire Hawks to have a better opening partnership than Essex.

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Essex vs Hampshire Hawks Top Batters

Michael Pepper to be the Top Batter for Essex

Michael Pepper scored 87 runs in his last match against Sussex and is in excellent form this season, having scored 313 runs in 12 matches at an average of 28.45 and a strike rate close to 160.He also has a strong record at Chelmsford, where he has scored 1,170 runs in 40 matches at an average of 37.74. Against Hampshire at Chelmsford, he averages 59.50, with 119 runs in 3 matches.Given his current form and impressive record, we back Pepper to be the top batter for Essex.

James Vince to be the Top Batter for Hampshire Hawks

The skipper of Hampshire Hawks, James Vince, has scored a total of 436 runs in 13 matches, averaging 39.63 with a strike rate of 155.71. He played a magnificent, match-winning unbeaten knock of 98 in the last game.His record at the County Ground, Chelmsford, is also impressive, with 1,130 runs in 33 matches at an average of 40.35. He has top-scored for his team in three of the last seven matches, and we back him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Hampshire Hawks.

Essex vs Hampshire Hawks Top Bowlers

Mohammad Amir to be the Top Bowler for Essex

Mohammad Amir has been in excellent wicket-taking form, demonstrated by his 3/16 performance against Sussex in the last match – his best figures for the season. Overall, Amir is Essex's leading wicket-taker this season with 18 wickets in 12 matches, bowling at an economy of 8.81.At Chelmsford, he has taken 28 wickets in 25 matches, and against Hampshire, he boasts 10 wickets in 7 matches.We anticipate another strong bowling performance from Amir and expect him to take more wickets than other Essex bowlers in this fixture.

Scott Currie to be the Top Bowler for Hampshire Hawks

Currie has been at the top of his game with the ball throughout the season, taking 21 wickets in 13 matches, making him Hampshire's leading wicket-taker. In the last match against Sussex, Currie picked up two wickets. He bowls largely in the death overs and is highly effective with his change of pace and searing yorkers. He has a decent record at Chelmsford, where he has taken 9 wickets in 8 matches. With the Essex batters struggling, expect Currie to finish the group stage with another impressive bowling performance.