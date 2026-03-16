Facts: Kent are the only side with two batsmen in the Top 10 run scorers of the tournament so far.

Essex are the only winless side remaining in the tournament so far across both groups.

Essex vs Kent Chance of Winning

Essex lie firmly at the bottom of the table with no wins in their seven games so far. The only match they avoided defeat was against Sussex when inclement weather forced the match to be abandoned midway. They’ve suffered losses to Hampshire, Somerset, Glamorgan, and Middlesex in the other games. It will be a huge surprise if they avoid defeat in any of the matches this season.

Kent started their tournament with a win over Gloucestershire, but an abandoned game against Middlesex put an early dent in their season. Losses to Surrey were separated by a win over Hampshire. Their impressive win over table-toppers Somerset was offset by a loss to the Gloucs in the previous game. They’re blowing hot and cold this season, but a game away to Essex should be a relatively straight-forward victory for the visitors.

Essex Chance of Winning - 56%

Kent Chance of Winning - 44%

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Essex vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The form of the bowlers of both teams indicates that a high-scoring match is the most likely outcome when Essex hosts Kent. Moreover, the visitors have been, arguably, the best side this season with the bat with three of their batsmen in the Top 15 run scorers of the 2025 Vitality T20 Blast.

We’re backing Kent’s Tawanda Muyeye as well as Zak Crawley to go big in the match. They both look in great touch, especially Crawley who is the 13th highest run scorer despite playing just 4 games.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex to score fewer than 54 runs in the powerplay overs 1.66 Bet on Melbet Kent to score over 51 runs in the powerplay overs 1.71 Bet on Melbet 30 or fewer fours to be hit in the match 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Essex vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

While Essex opted to bat first in the first game, the captains that won the toss in the subsequent two games opted to field first. The pitch has got better to bat on as the matches have progressed and with rain likely to interrupt the game, we’re expecting the team that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

Fans can expect interruptions in the game with rain likely to play hide and seek during the match. The temperature is predicted to be between 20 and 24 degrees celsius with winds of 12 km per hour blowing through.

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Simon Harmer (c), Tom Westley, Robin Das, Simon Fernandes, Dean Elgar, Luc Benkenstein, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Noah Thain, Jamal Richards, Charlie Allison, Nick Browne, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Shane Snater, Jamie Porter, Mackenzie Jones, Samuel James Cook, Mohammad Amir

Predicted Playing XI

Michael-Kyle Pepper Wicketkeeper Dean Elgar Batter Jordan Cox Batter Paul Walter Allrounder Luc Benkenstein Allrounder Charlie Allison Allrounder Matt Critchley Allrounder Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Noah Thain Allrounder

Essex Team Form

A sea of red greets anyone that dares to look at Essex’s form in the 2025 Vitality T20 Blast. The only time they avoided defeat in seven games this season was the washout versus Sussex.

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Sam Billings (c), Joey Evison, Zak Crawley, Ben Compton, Tawanda Muyeye, Jaydn Denly, Ben Dawkins, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Matthew Quinn, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Chris Benjamin, Harry Finch, Grant Stewart, Nathan Gilchrist, Marcus O'Riordan, George Garrett, Matthew Parkinson, Fred Klaassen, Wes Agar, Ekansh Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter DJ Bell-Drummond Batter Sam Billings Wicketkeeper Zak Crawley Batter Joey Evison Batter Jack Leaning Allrounder Thomas Rogers Allrounder Grant Stewart Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have been hit and miss this season so far with 3 wins and as many losses in seven games. The Spitfires have won two of their last five games, which includes the famous victory over Somerset.

Essex vs Kent Head to Head

The head-to-head record between Essex and Kent is finely poised. In 42 matches, Essex have won 20 times while Kent are slightly ahead with 21. The record was in favour of the visitors till 2022, but Essex emerged victorious five times in the last six games to reduce the gap to just one.

Head to Head

Essex: 20

Kent: 21

Tied: 0

No Result: 1

Essex vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent’s openers to go big in the match

The visitors’ top order has been in lethal form this season. Kent’s opening batters average 56 runs per match, including the second highest partnership so far this season when they put together 158 runs against Somerset. Essex, on the other hand, average under 22 runs for the first wicket, scoring a total of just 152 runs in seven games. There’s no indication that this is likely to get better for them and despite Kent’s bowlers not hitting gold yet, they should have enough to get early breakthroughs against Essex.

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Essex vs Kent Top Batters

Dean Elgar to be Essex’s top batsman

The team’s top-scoring batsman is our pick to continue his form against Kent. Dean Elgar has scored 180 runs so far in the tournament, but it is at home where the opener has shined. The experienced 38-year-old averages nearly 32 runs at home and we’re backing him to do well once again at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

Tawanda Muyeye to be Kent’s top batsman

Tawanda Muyeye has been the most consistent batter for Kent this season. The 24-year-old middle order batsman’s lowest score this season is 20 while he averages over 37 in seven games. Interestingly, his three lowest scores have come at home so the away fixture against Essex is ripe for the taking for Muyeye.

Essex vs Kent Top Bowlers

Mohammad Amir to be Essex’s top bowler

Essex’s leading wicket-taker, Mohammad Amir, is our pick to be the best bowler from his team in the match. The Pakistani pacer’s 7 wickets have come in three games while he has blanked in the other four. His inconsistency could be rewarded against Kent, for if he does well, he takes wickets in pairs.

Tom Rogers to be Kent’s top bowler

31-year-old medium pacer Tom Rogers has taken 8 wickets in 6 innings to become the team’s most prolific bowler this season. While he does go for runs, he has only blanked once this season and could trouble Essex’s batsmen, who look woefully off-form.