Facts: Essex have lost all their three matches so far.

Middlesex also are yet to register a single win this season so far.

Essex vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

Essex are struggling in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast immensely. They have lost all of their three matches so far this season. The margins of their defeats have been 106 runs, eight wickets and six wickets. This shows, they have not put up enough fight and will be hoping to finally end their losing rut this season.

Meanwhile, Middlesex have also struggled this season so far. In three matches, they have lost two and their previous game against Kent ended in no result due to rain. Middlesex lost their first two matches against Sussex and Glamorgan by 16 runs and five wickets, respectively. They will be eager to get their first points on the board with a win over Essex.

Essex’s chances of winning - 45%

Middlesex’s chances of winning - 55%

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Essex vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Paul Walter was the best bowler for Essex in the previous game as he picked up two wickets. He has been expensive this season with the ball so far having conceded 91 runs in eight overs but has picked up four wickets as well. Walter can be amongst wickets yet again and can back him to pick up at least one wicket in this clash.

Ben Geddes bats at number three for Middlesex and has been in decent touch. With a half-century already to his name, the cricketer has scored 58 runs so far in two matches at a strike rate of around 132. Geddes can be backed to score at least 25 runs yet again in this match as he gets decent number of deliveries to face in a 20-over match.

Essex vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford has hosted only one match this season so far in the T20 Blast. Somerset chased down the target of 149 easily in that game with 25 balls and eight wickets in hand. Batting certainly gets easy as the game progresses and hence, the team winning the toss is expected to opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

Chelmsford experienced a lot of rain with a thunderstorm warning on Saturday and the forecast is somewhat the same for Sunday as well. The match will start at 2 PM local time and there is a prediction of light rain at 1 PM and 4 PM local time causing interruptions in the clash. The temperature will hover around 16-17 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Adam Rossington (wk), Dean Elgar, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Charlie Allison, Paul Walter, Matthew Critchley, Luc Benkenstein, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Mohammad Amir, Samuel James Cook, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Noah Thain

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicketkeeper Dean Elgar Batter Michael-Kyle Pepper Batter Paul Walter All-Rounder Matthew Critchley Batter Charlie Allison Wicketkeeper Luc Benkenstein All-Rounder Simon Harmer (C) Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have played three matches so far this season, against Hampshire, Somerset and Glamorgan and have lost all of them. They will be hoping to get on the board with this clash.

Middlesex News & Player List

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (C), Henry Brookes, Noah Cornwell, Joe Crackwell, Jack Davies, Josh de Caires, Leus du Plooy, Ben Geddes, Zafar Gohar, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, Josh Little, Kane Williamson

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (C) Batter Kane Williamson Batter Ben Geddes Batter Leus du Plooy All-Rounder Jack Davies Wicketkeeper Ryan Higgins All-Rounder Luke Hollman All-Rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Josh Little Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have played three matches in this season so far and they have lost two of them. Their previous game against Kent ended in no result due to rain.

Essex vs Middlesex Head to Head

Essex and Middlesex have faced each other 38 times in T20 cricket so far. Essex have won 21 of them while Middlesex have emerged victorious on 16 occasions.

Essex vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Adam Rossington and Dean Elgar have opened the innings for Essex in three matches so far and it is the form of the former that has put the team in trouble. The duo has struggled to provide the team with a good start so far. For Middlesex, Williamson and skipper Eskinazi open the innings and this looks a far more convincing opening pair compared to their counterparts. The form of these two batters is certainly better than the likes of Rossington and Elgar. Hence, Middlesex are likely to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex in this South Group clash.

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Essex vs Middlesex Top Batters

Michael Kyle Pepper to be Essex’s top batter

Michael Kyle Pepper has been in great form for Essex this season. He is coming off a brilliant knock of 60 runs off just 30 balls in the previous game against Glamorgan. He as so far mustered 118 runs in three matches and a strike rate of more than 135 and he is likely to continue in the same vein in this game as well. Pepper bats at number three and has a good chance to come in to bat early given the poor form of the Essex opener Rossington and hence, can become the top batter of the team.

Kane Williamson to be Middlesex’s top batter

Kane Williamson is a star international player and is opening the innings for Middlesex this season. The former New Zealand skipper has so far scored 39 runs and has struggled to come to terms with the conditions. However, a player like Williamson must have certainly adapted well and expect him to come up with the goods in this game. You can easily back the Kiwi batter to be the top-scorer for Middlesex in this clash.

Essex vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Mohammad Amir to be Essex’s top bowler

Mohammad Amir hasn’t been at his best this season so far in T20 Blast. The Essex fast bowler has already conceded 124 runs in 11 overs in three matches and has accounted for only two wickets. An average of 62 is not what Amir likes and the left-arm pacer from Pakistan will be eager to turn his season around. Amir is a wicket-taker and can become Essex’s top bowler in this game.

Tom Helm to be Middlesex’s top bowler

Tom Helm has been the best bowler for Middlesex this season so far and it is unlikely to change in this clash as well. Helm has so far picked up six wickets in three matches with 3/29 being his best figures. At an average of 15 and an economy of 7.82, Helm has done nothing wrong with the ball. He is expected to be pick wickets yet again and has the chance to become the top bowler for Middlesex