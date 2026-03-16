Facts: In the previous season, Gregory picked up 19 wickets at an average of 18.89

With 168 T20 wickets at an average of 28.29 and an economy of just 7.67, Harmer is a proven match-winner

In the previous edition of the T20 Blast, Banton piled up 515 runs at a stellar average of 46.81 and a strike rate of 151.02

Essex vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Essex had a decent season last time around, winning seven and losing six games, which helped them finish fifth in the South Group points table. That was no way the position they would have wanted to do, but such had been the competition. As the 2025 season rolls along, Essex, on the back of a strong squad, would want to deliver big.

On the other hand, Somerset were a tad better last time around. Winning eight out of 14 games, they set up a strong base for themselves. Most of their core has remained intact this year as well, which gives them a chance to go one step further and qualify for the next step in the tournament.

ESS’s chance of winning is 46%

SOM’s chance of winning is 54%

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Essex vs Somerset Betting Tips

Bet on Jordan Cox and Adam Rossington. The duo have been two of the best performers for Essex over the years, and their consistency can help us earn a decent amount of money. Similarly, you can also bet on the Tom duo of Abell and Kohler-Cadmore to give you enough assurance. You can also trust Riley Meredith to deliver for you with his bowling.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset opening partnership to be over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Essex opening partnership to be over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Tom Abell to score over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Essex vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Chelmsford has hosted 32 T20 matches from January 2020, with the batting first teams winning 12 games as compared to 19 games by the chasing side. The average first innings score at the venue is 177/7, whereas the average first innings winning score is 196/7.

Weather Report

There is no prediction during the match between Essex and Somerset in Chelmsford. According to BBC Weather, a moderate breeze from west south west is predicted.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley, Michael Pepper, Shane Snater, Jordan Cox, Robin Das, Luc Benkenstein, Simon Fernandes, Jamal Richards, Noah Thain, Charlie Allison, Mackenzie Jones, Dean Elgar, Adam Rossington, Nick Browne, Jamie Porter, Simon Harmer, Matt Critchley, Sam Cook, Paul Walter, Mohammad Amir

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington (wk) Wicket-keeper Dean Elgar Batter Michael-Kyle Pepper Batter Paul Walter Batter Matthew Critchley Batter Charlie Allison All-rounder Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Samuel James Cook Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex lost the opening encounter of the T20 Blast 2025 by a massive margin of 106 runs to Hampshire. That must have been demoralising, but they would expect things to be better going forward.

Somerset Player List

Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, James Rew, Thomas Rew, Tom Banton, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, JT Langridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Thomas Rew Batter Lewis Gregory (c) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Lewis Goldsworthy Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Team Form

After finishing mid-table in the 2024 T20 Blast, Somerset have started the 2025 campaign on a positive note. One of the most star-studded sides of the year, the Sabres have all the components needed to strike a blow.

Essex vs Somerset Head-To-Head

Somerset hold a strong advantage over Essex in T20s, having won 13 of their 19 head-to-head encounters. Impressively, Somerset have also claimed victory in their last six meetings, making them clear favourites going into the upcoming match.

Essex vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset opening partnership over 22.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Tom Banton and Will Smeed have carved a niche for themselves as two of England’s most dynamic modern-day openers. Their reputation is built on sheer explosiveness at the top, and the numbers back it up - a combined strike rate of 156 and an average of 38.71 over the last two years. Backing this duo is not just a bold move, it's a smart investment.

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Essex vs Somerset Best Batters

Michael Pepper to be Essex’s best batter (Parimatch)

Michael Pepper enjoyed a standout 2024 T20 Blast campaign, amassing 535 runs at an impressive average of 44.58 and an explosive strike rate of 193.84. His unique blend of aggression and calculated risk makes him a perfect fit for Essex’s batting blueprint. With 2288 runs to his name in T20 cricket, Pepper has firmly established himself as a batter of genuine pedigree. Count on him to deliver another impactful performance this season.

Tom Banton to be Somerset’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tom Banton might no longer be a mainstay in the IPL, but his prowess with the bat remains unquestionable. In the previous edition of the T20 Blast, he piled up 515 runs at a stellar average of 46.81 and a strike rate of 151.02. With four half-centuries to his name, Banton’s performances reflected both class and commitment to his County side. As Somerset look to build momentum this season, expect Banton to once again be their most dependable and impactful batter.

Essex vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Simon Harmer to be Essex’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Simon Harmer is nothing short of a legend at Essex. The long-serving skipper has been a pillar of consistency for nearly a decade and continues to deliver in the shortest format. With 168 T20 wickets at an average of 28.29 and an economy of just 7.67, Harmer is a proven match-winner. Impressively, 106 of those wickets have come in Essex colours, underlining his immense value to the side. So, what are you waiting for?

Lewis Gregory to be Somerset’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Lewis Gregory’s strength lies in his remarkable consistency. In the previous season, he picked up 19 wickets at an average of 18.89, and he’s already begun the 2025 campaign on a solid note with figures of 1/28. With 198 T20 wickets at an average of 25.36 and a sub-8 economy rate, Gregory remains a reliable all-phase option - and a dependable value pick once again this season.