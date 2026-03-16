Facts: With 344 runs at a strike rate of 143.93 to his name in 10 matches, Stephen Eskinazi is the leading run-scorer for Middlesex

D'Arcy Short has also scored 344 runs in 10 matches and is the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire

Tom Helm of Middlesex has picked 17 wickets at an average of 19.70, and an economy rate of 8.93

Essex vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Essex might be the lowest ranked team in the nine-team South Group T20 Blast 2025 table, but there is a good chance of them beating Sussex on Friday. Essex have managed just one win from their 11 matches in the ongoing tournament, while Sussex have won five and lost four of their 10 matches.

Sussex will be entering the match on the back of two back-to-back defeats. In fact, they have lost three of their last four matches. Sussex have been restricted inside 150 runs in their last two games. Their bowling group started off really well, but teams have started to score against them now. Hampshire scored 196/8 in the second-last game, while Kent chased down 149 in their last fixture.

Essex have done well with the batbut it's their bowling which has let them down. But it looks like just the right time for the Essex bowlers to pounce on under-confident Sussex batters. The odds are in favour of Sussex but we have a strong feeling that Essex will win their second match of the T20 Blast 2025.

Essex chances of winning - 56%

Sussex chances of winning - 44 %

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Essex vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Essex wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox is a quality batter, however he is yet to play an eye-catching innings in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast 2025. Cox has scores of 1, 10 and 25 in his last three innings and there is a feeling that the right-hander would find his form against Sussex.Cox is just six runs away from 3000 T20 runs.His strike rate in the T20 Blast 2025 is a handsome 151.96.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Essex 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Four runs to be scored on first ball of the match 6.00 Bet on Parimatch Essex to score under 52.5 runs in first six overs 1.91 Bet on Batery

Essex vs Sussex Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the County Ground in Chelmsford, Hampshire defeated Middlesex by three wickets after electing to field first. In the second-last match at the venue, Essex elected to field first but lost to Gloucestershire by 13 runs. Essex had elected to bowl first in the third-last match as well, but they lost to Kent on that occasion. Despite the result of the match, the teamshave preferred to bowl first at the venue. The trend could continue on Friday.

Weather Report

As per the weather forecast, clear sky with periodic clouds have been predicted in Chelmsford on Friday, July 11. No rain has been predicted for the day. With a humidity level of 93 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 15 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 5 km/h.

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, Jordan Cox (wk), Charlie Allison, Matthew Critchley, Luc Benkenstein, Robin Das, Noah Thain, Simon Harmer (c), Sam James Cook, Mohammad Amir, Dean Elgar, Shane Snater, Jamal Richards, Mackenzie Jones, Simon Fernandes

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Pepper Batter Paul Walter Batter Jordan Cox (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter Luc Benkenstein Allrounder Charlie Allison Allrounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Simon Harmer (Cap) Allrounder Robin Das Batter Noah Thain Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Essex Team Form

After going winless in their first nine matches, Essex defeated Surrey by four wickets on Sunday. However, they again lost their next game against Somerset on Tuesday. Overall, they have won just one of their eleven games, lost nine matches, and one match ended without a result due to rain.

Sussex News & Player List

Sussex Player List

Daniel Hughes, George Thomas, Tom Clark, James Coles, John Simpson (wk), Danny Lamb, Jack Carson, Nathan McAndrew, Henry Crocombe, Tymal Mills (c), Brad Currie, Harrison Ward, Tom Alsop, Ollie Robinson, Gurinder Sandhu, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Tom Haines, Danial Ibrahim

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter John Simpson (WK) Wicketkeeper James Coles All-rounder Danny Lamb All-rounder Tom Clark Batter Tom Aslop Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills (CAP) Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have lost their last two games. Overall, they have won five, and lost four of their ten matches so far. Their match against Essex on June 13 ended without a result due to rain.

Essex vs Sussex Head to Head

Essex and Sussex have fought neck-to-neck in the T20 Blast. They have won18 matches each against each other.

Head to Head

Matches: 37

Essex Won: 18

Sussex Won: 18

NR: 1

Essex vs Sussex Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Sussex @ 2.03 (Pari Match)

The Essex opening pair of Michael Pepper and Paul Walter partnered for 28 runs in their last outing against Somerset. Essex faced Surrey in their second-last fixture of the T20 Blast. 2025 asPepper and Walter forged a 64-run stand off just 27 balls. Dean Elgar and Pepper opened in the third-last game, and scored just 13 runs together. The same duo scored six together six runs previously, but Dean Elgar and Pepper joined forces to score 52 runs together in Essex's fifth-last match against Middlesex. Essex openers have shown decent consistency, and there is a good chance that they will do better than their Sussex counterparts. Essex are also out of the competition already, and their batters would look to express themselves by playing pressure-free cricket.

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Essex vs Sussex Top Batters

Paul Walter to be Essex's top batter

Paul Walter is the leading run-scorer for Essex in the T20 Blast 2025.He has scored 256 runs in 11 matchesat an average of 23.27 and a strike rate of 149.70. With the help of four boundaries and a six, Walter scored 24 runs off 12 balls in his last outing against Somerset.

James Coles to be Sussex top batter

James Coles has emerged as the standout bowler for Sussex in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored279 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 162.20. However, the 27-year-old right-hander has scores of 24, 10 and 12 in his last three outings. Coles is expected to bounce back with a strong score on Friday and become the first player from the team to cross the 300-run mark.

Essex vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Mohammad Amir to be Essex top bowler

Mohammad Amir has led the Essex bowling attack in the ongoing season of the T20 Blast 2025. The left-arm pacerpicked three wickets in his last matchagainst Somerset in which he gave away 22 runs in four overs. With 15 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 22.93, and an economy rate of 9.09, Amir is the leading wicket-taker for Essex at the moment.

Tymal Mills to be Sussex's top bowler

Experienced England international Tymal Mills is the second-highest wicket-taker for Sussex in the T20 Blast 2025. He has pickedtwo three-wicket hauls in his last three outingsfor the team. Overall, the left-arm pacer has picked 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 19.50, and an economy rate of 9.26.