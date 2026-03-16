Facts: Essex are yet to cross the 150-run mark in the two matches played in the ongoing T20 Blast.

Glamorgan’s batting has struggled in both matches, but the bowlers have collectively picked up 17 wickets.

Glamorgan vs Essex Chance of Winning

Glamorgan are coming into this game after losing to Surrey by seven runs in their previous encounter. They failed to chase down 150 runs in Cardiff. However, they had started their campaign on a high, winning against Middlesex. They gunned down 125 runs without much struggle, with five wickets in hand. With a win and a loss each after two matches, Glamorgan are sitting in fifth place in the South Group points table.

Meanwhile, Essex are in eighth place among nine teams in the South Group points table, having lost both their matches of the season so far. They went down to Hampshire by a huge margin of 106 runs in their opening game of the season. In their second outing, they failed to defend 148 runs against Somerset, losing the clash by eight wickets.

Glamorgan chances of winning - 55%

Essex chances of winning - 45%

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Glamorgan vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kiran Carlson is the captain of Glamorgan, and he played an enterprising knock of 31 runs opening the innings in the previous game with three and one six. Overall, he has scored 47 runs in two outings so far at a strike rate of 142.42. Carlson is a decent batter, and with him batting more in powerplay, the batter can be backed to score 20 or more runs in this game.

Mohammad Amir is a world-class bowler but he hasn’t started the tournament on the expected note. In two matches, he has picked up only two wickets so far. Amir is an absolute gun bowler not only in the powerplay overs but also at the death. The left-arm fast bowler tends to run through the opposition batting line-up. For the same reason, he can be backed to pick up at least two more wickets in this clash.

Glamorgan vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has hosted only one game so far in the ongoing T20 Blast season. Glamorgan failed to chase down 150 runs, with bowlers dominating the encounter. Another similar pitch is likely to be dished out for this clas,h and the team winning the toss might wish to bat first and post a score around 160-17,0 which will definitely be par on the surface.

Weather Report

Cardiff is set to witness light rain for the entire day on June 6. It will be cloudy right through and during the match time, there is around a 10-15% chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be in the range of 13-14 Degrees Celsius during the action in the middle.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), William Smale, Ben Kellaway, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Asa Tribe, Daniel Douthwaite, Hayden Kerr, Mason Crane, Timm van der Gugten, Andy Gorvin, Tom Bevan, Jamie McIlroy, Ned Leonard

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson (C) Batter William Smale Batter Ben Kellaway All-Rounder Colin Ingram Batter Chris Cooke Wicketkeeper Asa Tribe Batter Daniel Douthwaite All-Rounder Hayden Kerr Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have played two matches so far this season, against Middlesex and Surrey. They defeated Middlesex by five wickets but lost to Surrey by seven runs.

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Adam Rossington (wk), Dean Elgar, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, Matthew Critchley, Charlie Allison, Luc Benkenstein, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Samuel James Cook, Mohammad Amir, Simon Fernandes, Noah Thain, Robin Das, Jamal Richards, Mackenzie Jones

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicketkeeper Dean Elgar Batter Michael-Kyle Pepper Batter Paul Walter All-Rounder Matthew Critchley Batter Charlie Allison Wicketkeeper Luc Benkenstein All-Rounder Simon Harmer (C) Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have lost both their matches so far in the ongoing season of T20 Blast season. They are at the bottom of the points table in the South Group.

Glamorgan vs Essex Head to Head

Glamorgan and Essex have faced each other 22 times in T20 cricket so far. Glamorgan have won only seven matches while Essex have emerged victorious in the rest of the 13 encounters.

Glamorgan vs Essex Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Essex

In two matches played so far, Essex have witnessed either of their openers getting out early. Adam Rossington got out early in their previous outing while Dean Elgar was dismissed for a duck in their season opener. On the other hand, Glamorgan openers Kiran Carlson and Williams Smale have added 22 and 58 runs for the opening wicket in two matches. The duo might struggle this time around with swing bowler Mohammad Amir bowling at least a couple of overs upfront. Hence, the duo of Elgar and Rossington are expected to have a better opening partnership than their Glamorgan counterparts in the upcoming clash.

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Glamorgan vs Essex Top Batters

Ben Kellaway to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Ben Kellaway hasn’t set the stage on fire yet in the two matches he has played so far. He has so far scored only 27 runs in two matches at an average of 13.5 and a strike rate of 158.82. Ben has looked in good touch, and it is only a matter of time before he registers a good score. He can become the top batter of Glamorgan in this match.

Michael Kyle Pepper to be Essex’s top batter

Michael Kyle Pepper is the joint highest run-scorer for Essex after two matches so far. He has scored 58 runs in two innings with a half-century to his name. He has scored these runs at a strike rate of around 12,9 which shows he is an anchor and tends to bat through. This is the reason why Pepper can become the top batter for Essex in this game.

Glamorgan vs Essex Top Bowlers

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Mason Crane is one of the best bowlers in the Glamorgan lineup. He has so far picked up 4 wickets and can turn the game on its head with his spin bowling. Crane will mostly bowl in the middle overs and it will be important for him to strike multiple times. Hence, he can become the top bowler for Glamorgan in this crucial faceoff.

Simon Harmer to be Essex’s top bowler

Simon Harmer is the captain of Essex, and after twin losses at the start of the season, it is important for him to lead from the front. He has been economical so far in two matches, conceding 38 runs in 5.5 overs. However, he has managed only one wicket. Harmer is a veteran and can become the top bowler for Essex, given that things are getting desperate for his team in the ongoing season ofthe T20 Blast