Facts: Colin Ingram of Glamorgan scored 68 runs off 69 runs off just 33 balls in his last outing vs Surrey

D'Arcy Short has scored 408 runs in 11 matches and is the second-highest run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2025

David Payne is the leading wicket-taker for Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast 2025. He has picked 14 wickets in 11 matches

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Glamorgan will have a better chance of beating Gloucestershire in their upcoming match. Glamorgan are fourth-ranked team in the South Group points table, and theyhave won six of their 12 matches. Gloucestershire, on the other hand, are reeling at the fourth spot after managing to win justfour of their 11 gamesso far in the T20 Blast 2025. Interestingly, both the teams have lost their last two games.

Batters are expected to dictate the results of the match, as the bowlers from both the teams have looked ordinary. For now, Glamorgan batters look ahead of their Gloucestershire counterparts. Gloucestershire have relied heavily on their opener D'Arcy Short, and that is why they have been restricted inside 170 in each of their last two games. On the flip side, Glamorgan batters scored 222/6 in their last outing. In the battle between two inconsistent teams, Glamorgan are expected to steal a win on Sunday.

Glamorgan chances of winning - 60%

Gloucestershire chances of winning - 40%

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Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Glamorgan batter Kiran Carlson has scored281 runs in his 12 T20 Blast 2025 matchesso far. Carlson has scores of 18, 7, and 34 in his last three outings. Overall, he has scored 1679 runs in 85 T20 matches at an average of 22.09 and a strike rate of 141.21. The 27-year-old also has a T20 hundred to his name.

Gloucestershire captainJack Taylor scored 41 runs off 32 balls in his last outingagainst Middlesex. The innings consisted of five fours and a six. Taylor is the second-highest run-scorer for his team at the moment. He has scored 264 runs in 11 matches at an average of 29.33, and a strike rate of 136.78. Two fifties have come off his bat so far.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan 1.94 Bet on Parimatch Four runs to be scored on first ball of the match 4.00 Bet on Parimatch Glamorgan to score over 23.5 runs before fall of 1st wicket 1.85 Bet on Batery

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

The last match at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff was played between Glamorgan and Kent. Glamorgan won by six wickets after electing to field first. In the second-last match at the venue, Somerset won the match by six wickets after electing to field first. In the third-last T20 Blast 2025 match played here, Sussex won by 27 runs after electing to bat first. In the fourth-last fixture here, Glamorgan elected to field first and defeated Essex by six wickets.Teams have preferred bowling first at the venue, and that should again be the case on Sunday.

Weather Report

There is a 20 percent chance of rainin Cardiff from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Sunday, July 13. However, the Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire match is expected to see no rain interruption as it is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM local time. With a humidity level of 55 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 31 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will go up to 21 km/h.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), William Smale, Ben Kellaway, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Asa Tribe, Imad Wasim, Daniel Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Mason Crane, Ned Leonard, Jamie McIlroy, Andy Gorvin, Tom Bevan

Glamorgan Playing XI

Kiran Carlson (CAP) Batter William Smale Batter Allex Horton (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Ben Kellaway Batter Colin Ingram Batter Asa Tribe Batter Daniel Douthwaite All-rounder Imad Wasim Allrounder Andy Gorvin All-rounder Jamie Mcllroy Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have won and lost six matches each in the T20 Blast 2025. They have lost their last two games. Glamorgan defeated Somerset and Kent in their ninth and tenth game respectively, before losing the next two against Hampshire and Surrey.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

D'Arcy Short, Miles Hammond, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Graeme van Buuren, David Payne, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Zaman Akhter, James Bracey, Tom Smith, Tommy Boorman, Aman Rao, Archie Bailey

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter D’Arcy Short Batter Cameron Bancroft (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Oliver Price All-rounder Jack Taylor (CAP) Batter Ben Charlesworth All-roudner Gv Buuren All-rounder Matt Taylor All-rounder David Payne Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have lost their last two matches of the T20 Blast 2025. They have won just four games, but lost as many as seven matches. Interestingly, all the four wins came one after the other.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

Gloucestershire is leading the head-to-head tally against Glamorgan by a narrow one-match margin.

Head to Head

Matches: 37

Glamorgan Won: 17

Gloucestershire Won: 18

Tied: 1

NR: 3

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire @ 1.93 (Pari Match)

Glamorgan opening pair ofKiran Carlson, and William Smale forged a 46-run partnership in their last match against Surrey.Carlson scored 18 runs off 16 balls, while Smale scored 37 off just 17 balls. The duo partnered for 15 runs in their second-last match, but joined forces to score 51 runs together in just 28 balls against Kent in their third-last outing together. With two 40-plus partnerships in the last three matches, Glamorgan openers would eye another strong start against a very ordinary Gloucestershire bowling unit. We expect Glamorgan openers to stitch a better partnership than their Gloucestershire counterparts.

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Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Veteran batter Colin Ingram is currently the leading run-scorer for Glamorgan in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored307 runs in 12 matches at an average of 25.58, and a strike rate of 153.50. The 40-year-old southpaw has scored 69 runs off just 33 balls in his last outing against Surrey. The innings consisted of five fours and as many sixes.

D'Arcy Short to be Gloucestershire’s top batter

D'Arcy Short is in top form for Gloucestershire at the moment. He scored 64 off 46 balls in the last match, and 70 off 53 balls in his second-last game against Surrey. With 408 runs in 11 matches at an average of 37.09, and a strike rate of 135.09, he is thesecond-highest run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2025. He can emerge as Gloucestershire's top-scorer once again on Saturday.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Ned Leonard to be Glamorgan's top bowler

Glamorgan pacer Ned Leonard picked two wickets for 38 runs in his last match against Surrey. He managed to pick only a wicket in his second-last outing but was mighty impressive in his third-last game versus Kent. The 22-year-old picked four wickets for 26 runs in four overs. Overall, Leonard has picked 16 wickets in just eight matches of the T20 Blast 2025at an average of 14.06, and an economy rate of 8.03. He needs just two wickets to become the leading wicket-taker for his team in T20 Blast 2025.

Josh Shaw to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

29-year-old Josh Shaw picked three wickets in his fours overs against Surrey on Wednesday. The right-arm pacer is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker for Gloucestershire. He has picked 14 wickets in just six wickets at an average of 14.28. Shaw has alsoregistered three consecutive three-wicket hauls in the T20 Blast 2025.