Facts: Middlesex pacer Ryan Higgins picked four wickets in his last outing vs Surrey

Colin Ingram has scored 337 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 155.29 for Glamorgan

Dan Douthwaite has picked 16 wickets and scored 202 runs for Glamorgan in the T20 Blast 2025

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

Despite winning only three of their 13 league stage matches, Middlesex are the favourites to beat Glamorgan in their last match of the T20 Blast 2025. Middlesex batters have been doing well, and even in their last match against Surrey they finished at 181/6 while chasing 190. They scored 160/5 in their second-last match, and 189/5 in their third-last game. They faced Hampshire in their fourth-last game, and scored 187/8, and 195/7 in their fifth-last game.

This can help them in their upcoming fixture againstGlamorgan, who have lost each of their last three games. They were bundled out for 135 in their last fixture, and 113 against Hampshire in their second-last game. The bowling group has also disappointed. They failed to defend 223 in their team's second-last outing.

Glamorgan chances of winning - 40%

Middlesex chances of winning - 60%

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Glamorgan vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dan Douthwaite's all-round show was one of the positives for Glamorgan in the T20 Blast 2025. Ahead of the team's last ongoing match in the tournament, Douthwaite has scored202 runs, and picked 16 wickets. The 28-year-old will be among one of the safest bets in the match.

Middlesex captain Leus du Plooy would be aiming to end the tournament on a high.He has scores of 29, 68 and 54 in his last three innings.Overall, the southpaw has played a total of 181 T20 matches and scored 3815 runs at an average of 29.12, and a strike rate of 133.81. He is expected to score big once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Middlesex to score under 52.5 runs after six overs 1.80 Bet on Batery Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex 1.84 Bet on Batery

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The last match at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff was played between Glamorgan and Gloucestershire, who opted to bat first and won by 40 runs. The second-last match was won by Glamorgan by six wickets after they elected to field first against Kent. In the third-last match at the venue, Somerset won the match by six wickets after electing to field first. In the fourth-last T20 Blast 2025 match played here, Sussex won by 27 runs after electing to bat first. In the dead rubber game, the team winning the tosscould be looking to bowl firstas there is a good chance of rain interruption during the match.

Weather Report

It's expected to be cloudy in Cardiff on Friday, July 18. The match is scheduled to kick off around 8:00 PM local time, andthere is a rain predictionfrom 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Rain showers have been predicted in the morning as well. With a humidity level of 78 percent, the temperature will hover around 24 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 16 km/h.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), William Smale, Ben Kellaway, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Asa Tribe, Imad Wasim, Daniel Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Mason Crane, Ned Leonard, Jamie McIlroy, Andy Gorvin, Tom Bevan

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson (CAP) Batter William Smale Batter Allex Horton (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Ben Kellaway Batter Colin Ingram Batter Asa Tribe Batter Daniel Douthwaite All-rounder Imad Wasim Allrounder Andy Gorvin All-rounder Jamie Mcllroy Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have won six and lost seven of their 13 matches in the T20 Blast 2025. They have lost their last three games on the bounce, and are also out of the quarter-finals race.

Middlesex News & Player List

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi, Ben Geddes, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy (c), Ryan Higgins, Joe Cracknell (wk), Luke Hollman, Zafar Gohar, Tom Helm, Joshua Little, Noah Cornwell, Sebastian Morgan, Joshua De Caires, Max Holden

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (CAP) Batter Kane Williamson Batter Max Holden Batter Ben Gedes Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Joe Cracknell (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Luke Hollman All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Joshua Little Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have won just three of their 13 matches, and head into their last game of the season on the back of two back-to-back defeats. The eighth-ranked team has lost five of their las five matches.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Head to Head

Glamorgan have a handy head-to-head lead against Middlesex in the T20 Blast. Middlesex have managed to win just one of their last three matches against Glamorgan.

Head to Head

Matches: 19

Glamorgan Won: 13

Middlesex Won: 6

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan @ 2.03 (Pari Match)

Middlesex openers Stevie Eskinazi and Ben Geddes partnered for 18 runs in their last match against Surrey on Wednesday. The duo scored eight runs together. However, the partnership between the two eight-handed accounted for 37 runs. Kane Williamson opened with Eskinazi in Middlesex's fourth-last game against Hampshire.They scored 25, and 94 runs respectively, and forged a 69-run stand.There is a good chance that Williamson can return at top for the final fixture for his side. We are backing the Middlesex openers to fire their team to a better partnership than their Glamorgan counterparts. Glamorgan have managed to pick early wickets, but Middlesex batters have also been confident, and should manage to thwart such threats.

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Glamorgan vs Middlesex Top Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan's top batter

Veteran batter Colin Ingram has shown solid form in the second-last of the T20 Blast 2025. The 40-year-old scored 30 runs off 17 balls in his last outing, and had scores of 69, 18, 24 and 55 prior to that innings. Overall, thesouthpaw has scored 337 runs in 13 matchesat an average of 25.92, and a strike rate of 155.29.

Stevie Eskinazi to be Middlesex's top batter

Middlesex opener Stevie Eskinazi has been the standout performer with the bat for his team in the T20 Blast 2025.He scored 53 off 38 balls in his last outing against Surrey.The 31-year-old right-hander has scored 419 runs in his 13 matches at an average of 38.09 and a strike rate of 143.49. Four fifties have come off his bat, and there is a chance he could hit the fifth one in his last match of the season.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Ned Leonard to be Glamorgan's top bowler

Ned Leonard has been the pick of Glamorgan's bowling attack. The 22-year-old right-hand pacer picked two wickets for 22 runs in his last outing against Gloucestershire. Overall, Leonardhas picked 18 wickets in his nine matchesat an average of 13.72, and an economy rate of 7.71.

Tom Helm to be Middlesex's top bowler

Tom Helm is the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in the T20 Blast 2025, but his last five matches have fetched him one wicket each. The 31-year-old must be aware of the same, and would be hoping to end the season on a high.The pacer has picked 20 wicketsat an average of 22.05, and an economy rate of 8.90.