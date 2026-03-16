Facts: Glamorgan were on a 12-match losing streak against Somerset till the last time the two sides met when they won by 120 runs!

Somerset, alongside Northamptonshire, are the only team to win 6 of their first 7 matches this season.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Hosts Glamorgan have won every alternate game they have played so far. They started with a win against Middlesex but suffered a loss to Surrey. They alternated between a win and a loss against Sussex and Essex in the next four games before winning their most recent game against Gloucestershire. They can buck the trend if they manage a win against Somerset.

The 2023 champions, Somerset, started the season with five wins in a row to race to the top of the table. Their victims during this period included Surrey, Essex, Sussex, Middlesex, and Gloucestershire. A surprise loss to Kent brought their run to a sudden halt, but they returned to winning ways against Hampshire in their most recent match.

Glamorgan Chance of Winning - 32%

Somerset Chance of Winning - 68%

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Glamorgan vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is known to favour batters slightly more than the bowlers. The average score this season at the venue has been over 170. Hence, we’re expecting a run-filled match once again when the table toppers travel to the city.

We’re backing the batsmen to steal the limelight and have our eyes particularly on Somerset’s Will Smeed. He is just 9 runs behind the top spot and we’re expecting him to go big in Cardiff. Alongside Smeed, we also feel that Tom Kohler-Cadmore Ben Kellaway could do the business for the visitors. The wicketkeeper-batsman averages over 30 this season and hasn’t scored fewer than 15 runs in any match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Glamorgan to score less than 50 runs in the powerplay overs 1.68 Bet on Melbet Both teams to score over 140 runs each 1.31 Bet on Melbet Somerset to have a better opening partnership 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Glamorgan vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

The captains that won the toss at the Sophia Gardens opted to field first in the first two games with Sussex opting to bat first in the last match played at the venue. Teams batting first have won twice with the hosts Glamorgan the only team to win while chasing. We’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to opt to set the target.

Weather Report

The weather might play spoilsport at the start of the match with around 20% chance of rain for a couple of hours before the scheduled start time. While the skies are expected to remain clear during a large part of the match, the players are in for a windy evening.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Colin Ingram, Ben Kellaway, Tom Bevan, Hayden Kerr, Timm van der Gugten, Chris Cooke, Asa Tribe, William Smale, Mason Crane, Daniel Douthwaite, Andy Gorvin, Ned Leonard, Jamie McIlroy, Imad Wasim

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson Batter William Smale Batter Ben Kellaway Allrounder Colin Ingram Batter Chris Cooke Wicketkeeper Asa Tribe Batter Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Imad Wasim Allrounder Timm van der Gugten Allrounder Mason Crane Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have won four games in seven matches with all their losses coming between two victories. They are in fourth spot currently and will need to string together a run of victories to climb up the table.

Somerset News & Player List

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Will Smeed, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Migael Pretorius, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Thomas Rew, Lewis Goldsworthy, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Riley Meredith, Sean Dickson

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicketkeeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Allrounder Lewis Gregory Allrounder Sean Dickson Batter Ben Green Allrounder Craig Overton Allrounder Lewis Goldsworthy Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset made a perfect start to the tournament with 5 wins in a row. They suffered a loss against Kent, but returned to winning ways against Hampshire to return to the top of the table.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Head to Head

Somerset hold a commanding lead over Glamorgan in the head to head record in the shortest format of the game. In 32 matches the two teams have played, Somerset have won 19 games. At home, however, Glamorgan have been more competitive with 7 wins in 15 games.

Head to Head

Glamorgan: 12

Somerset: 25

Tied: 2

No Result: 0

Glamorgan vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset’s openers to be among the runs despite recent troubles

Barring the loss against Kent, the table toppers’ top order has failed to perform in the last five games. They have scores of 11, 0, 11, and 8 in four of those matches. Despite that, we’re expecting the team to take advantage of Glamorgan’s poor performances with the ball so far and be among the runs. For all their failures, they have also put up scores of 96, 91, and 45 when they get going. The trick for them would be to see the first few overs out and go big once they settle in and we’re backing them to do so against Glamorgan.

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Glamorgan vs Somerset Top Batters

Ben Kellaway to be Glamorgan’s top batsman

Young allrounder Ben Kellaway is our pick to be the team’s best run scorer against Somerset. The 21-year-old comes into the match on the back of his maiden half-century this season and only the second of his T20 career. We’re backing him to build on that inning at home.

Will Smeed to be Somerset’s top batsman

With two fifties in his last three games, Will Smeed has raced to the second spot in the list of the highest run scorers this season. He needs just 10 runs to be the outright leading run scorer and we’re backing the talented 23-year-old to achieve that in the next game itself.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Spinner Mason Crane has been one of the most impressive bowlers of the 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, currently placed second in the list of the highest wicket takers of the tournament at this stage. He has taken two four-wicket hauls already in the tournament and comes into the match with 10 wickets in his previous three games.

Riley Meredith to be Somerset’s top bowler

With 16 wickets in 7 games, Riley Meredith is the joint third-highest wicket taker in the tournament. The 28-year-old is yet to return empty handed this season and his team will be counting on him to keep the Glamorgan batters quiet. We’re backing the pacer to wreak havoc in Cardiff.