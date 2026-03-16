Facts: With 380 runs, Kiran Carlson was the leading run scorer for Glamorgan in the last season.

With 16 wickets, Tom Curran was the leading wicket taker for Surrey in the last campaign.

Glamorgan vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Glamorgan struggled to make an impact last season as they only managed six wins in 14 matches and eventually missed the playoffs. Glamorgan struggled for consistency last term, unlike last season Glamorgan have got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game against Middlesex with five wickets to spare.

Surrey were outstanding last season in the group stages and would be hoping to make a similar impact this season. They won nine of the 14 games last term and ended up at the top of the table. This season they lost the opening game against Somerset. As per our calculations, Surrey are favourites in the upcoming game.

Glamorgan ’ chances of winning - 40%

Surrey’ chances of winning - 60%

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Glamorgan vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

William Smale struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 138 runs last season. In the opening game against Middlesex, Smale scored six which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jason Roy only played five games this season and he struggled for consistency as he scored 122 which included a half century. He scored 92 in the opening game against Somerset which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Glamorgan Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Surrey Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Surrey 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Glamorgan vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), William Smale, Colin Ingram, Ben Kellaway, Asa Tribe, Chris Cooke (wk), Hayden Kerr, Daniel Douthwaite, Mason Crane, Timm van der Gugten, Andy Gorvin, Ned Leonard, Jamie McIlroy, Tom Bevan

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson Batter William Smale Batter Ben Kellaway Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Asa Tribe Batter Daniel Douthwaite All-rounder Hayden Kerr Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan struggled for consistency last season as they missed the playoffs. This year they won the opening game against Middlesex.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Dominic Sibley, Ollie Pope (wk), Jason Roy, Sam Curran (c), Laurie Evans, Tom Curran, OFM Sykes, Chris Jordan, Nathan Smith, Daniel Worrall, Yousef Majid, Matthew Fisher, Ryan Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Dominic Sibley Batter Jason Roy Batter Sam Curran Batter Laurie Evans All-rounder Ollie Pope Wicket-keeper Tom Curran All-rounder OFM Sykes All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey were sensational last season as they won nine games and ended up at the top of the table. They lost the opening game against Somerset this season.

Glamorgan vs Surrey Head to Head

Surrey have had an upper hand in this fixture against Glamorgan 12-9. Both sides squared off twice last year and on both occasions Surrey won the game.

Head to Head

Glamorgan: 09

Surrey: 12

Glamorgan vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Glamorgan and Surrey head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting starts to the campaign. Surrey was one of the best teams in the group stages last season as they ended the group stages with nine wins and ended up at the top of the table. They were beaten by Somerset in the semifinals last season. This year they went head to head against Somerset in the opening game and lost the tie by five wickets. On the other hand, Glamorgan had a disappointing run in the group stages last season as they missed the playoffs last season. This year they got off to a great start as they won the opening game against Middlesex and would be hoping to continue their form. Last season Surrey beat Glamorgan in both matches and also had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Surrey will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Glamorgan vs Surrey Top Batters

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’ top batter

Kiran Carlson did not have a great start to the campaign against Middlesex regardless we are going to back him as with 380 runs he was the leading run scorer last season for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Curran to be Surrey’ top batter

Sam Curran has been one of the most consistent players for Surrey over the last few years. Last season he only played five matches and scored 237 runs with an average of 59.25 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Glamorgan vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’ top bowler

Mason Crane was outstanding in the opening game against Middlesex as he bagged four wickets. With 19 wickets last season he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Curran to be Surrey’ top bowler

Tom Curran struggled in the opening game of the season against Somerset but that doesn’t change the fact he was outstanding last season and was also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.