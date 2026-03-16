Facts: Colin Ingram has scored 247 runs in 8 matches at Cardiff against Sussex Sharks.

With 201 runs in 5 matches, James Coles is the leading run-scorer for Sussex Sharks.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks Chance of Winning

Glamorgan are heading into this match on the back of a dominant 40-run victory over Essex in their last outing at Chelmsford. Batting first, Glamorgan posted 220/6, propelled by a well-constructed half-century from William Smale (66 runs in 40 balls) and handy cameos from Colin Ingram (39 runs) and Daniel Douthwaite (30 runs). In the bowling department, leg-spinner Mason Crane was the standout with figures of 3/24, and Ben Kellaway also chipped in with two wickets.

Sussex Sharks were in deep trouble chasing down 178 runs against Essex on Friday, at 23/3, before a rain interruption led to the match being called off. As a result, the Sharks gained two valuable points and climbed to 3rd place in the South Group. The Sharks have been a pretty lethal bowling team, successfully defending totals three times: on two occasions by more than 75 runs, and in one match by 16 runs.

Based on our analysis, Sussex Sharks have had the better of Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens. Furthermore, Glamorgan's batting lineup struggled significantly against Sussex Sharks last week, as they were bowled out for just 117 runs. Sussex Sharks have a better chance of winning this contest.

Glamorgan chance of winning: 46%

Sussex Sharks chance of winning: 54%

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Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Glamorgan skipper Kiran Carlson has been the leading run-scorer for his side this season, amassing 167 runs in five matches. Notably, 124 of those runs have come at Cardiff, a venue where he boasts a very strong record. This season, he has led from the front with the bat, playing aggressive cricket with a striking rate of 146.49. We anticipate a quickfire knock from Carlson against the Sharks, projecting him to score over 25 runs.

James Coles has been the most impactful player for the Sussex Sharks, scoring 201 runs and taking three wickets in five matches. Earlier in the season, against Glamorgan, Coles remained unbeaten on 75* from 43 balls and also picked up a wicket, conceding 22 runs. Expect Coles to perform well once again against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks Toss Prediction

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has hosted two matches this season, with one won by the team batting first and the other by the team bowling first. Two of Glamorgan's three victories this season have come while bowling first, whereas Sussex Sharks have found most of their success when batting first. In all of the last five head-to-head matches between these two teams, the side batting first has emerged victorious, leading us to predict that the team winning the toss will elect to bat first.

Weather Report

On Saturday, June 14th, Cardiff will experience cloudy conditions. The temperature will be around 16°C. There will be no precipitation, and humidity will be high at 90%. A gentle breeze of 5 km/h is expected.

Glamorgan News & Players List

Glamorgan Players List

Kiran Carlson (c), William Smale, Ben Kellaway, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Asa Tribe, Daniel Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Ned Leonard, Andy Gorvin, Mason Crane, Jamie McIlroy, Tom Bevan, Hayden Kerr

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson © Batter William Smale Batter Ben Kellaway Batter Colin Ingram Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Asa Tribe All-rounder Daniel Douthwaite All-rounder Timm van der Gugten Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Mason Crane Bowler

Glamorgan Recent Form

Glamorgan currently stand in 5th place in the South Group with 12 points from five matches, having won three and lost two. They won their last match against Essex by 40 runs at Chelmsford, which is their second win in the last three matches.

Sussex Sharks News & Players List

Sussex Sharks Players List

Harrison Ward, Daniel Hughes, John Simpson (wk), James Coles, Tom Alsop, Tom Clark, Jack Carson, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills (c), Henry Crocombe, Brad Currie, Danny Lamb, Bertie Foreman, George Thomas

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter John Simpson Wicket-keeper James Coles All-rounder Tom Alsop Batter Tom Clark Batter Jack Carson All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Ollie Robinson All-rounder Tymal Mills © Bowler Henry CCrocombe Bowler

Sussex Sharks Recent Form

Sussex Sharks currently hold 3rd place in the South Group, with 14 points from five matches. They have won three, lost one, and one match ended in a no-result due to rain. Of their last five matches, Sussex has secured three victories.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks Head to Head Record

Glamorgan and Sussex Sharks have squared off in 24 matches in the T20 Blast to date. Glamorgan has won 9 matches, while Sussex Sharks have won 13, and two matches have ended in no result. Sussex Sharks got the better of Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens winning six of the 12 matches played, while Glamorgan won five matches.

Total Matches - 24

Glamorgan Won - 9

Sussex Sharks Won - 13

No Result - 2

Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Sussex Sharks @ 1.97 (Parimatch)

Glamorgan are averaging 53 runs for the first wicket in their last three matches this season, while Sussex Sharks are averaging just 7 runs per match for their opening partnership in the same period. Glamorgan's openers, Kiran Carlson and William Smale, are both in top-notch form and have provided good starts in almost every match for Glamorgan. We back them to have a better opening partnership than the Sussex Sharks openers.

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Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks Top Batters

Kiran Carlson to be the top batter for Glamorgan @ 3.70 (Stake.com)

Carlson has scored 124 runs in two matches played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, this season. He is also Glamorgan's leading run-scorer with 167 runs in five matches. Having scored 810 runs in 39 matches played at Cardiff, he is one of the key batters at the top for Glamorgan. He has already been the top scorer in two of his team's five matches this season. Given his recent form, we back Kiran Carlson to come good and play a match-winning knock.

James Coles to be the top batter for Sussex Sharks @ 4.30 (Stake.com)

James Coles smashed a match-winning half-century against Glamorgan last week, where he remained unbeaten on 75 runs. Overall, he has accumulated 201 runs this season. At Cardiff, Coles has scored 89 runs in two matches, which includes an unbeaten half-century of 69*. We expect Coles to continue his good run of form and score more runs than all the other batters for his team.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks Top Bowlers

Dan Douthwaite to be the top bowler for Glamorgan @ 3.95 (Stake.com)

Dan Douthwaite has picked up nine wickets in five matches this season, six of which he has taken at Cardiff. On both occasions, he was the top bowler for Glamorgan. He bowls the most crucial overs for his side and has consistently provided breakthroughs at the right time. In 30 matches played at Cardiff, Douthwaite has 38 wickets to his tally.

Tymal Mills to be the top bowler for Sussex Sharks @ 3.30 (Stake.com)

Tymal Mills has taken eight wickets in five matches and is Sussex's leading wicket-taker this season. His change of pace and variations perfectly suit the pitch conditions at Cardiff, and he picked up two wickets against Glamorgan last week. He has a phenomenal record at Cardiff, where he has picked up 13 wickets in 6 matches with best bowling figures of 4/33. We back Mills to be on top of his game and rattle the Glamorgan batting lineup.