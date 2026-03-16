Facts: David Payne has claimed five wickets at an average of 18.20 and maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.06 this season

Mason Crane has picked up 10 wickets in the ongoing season of T20 Blast at an incredible average of 15.10 and an economy rate of 7.94

Kiran Carlson is the highest run-scorer this season for the county, amassing 167 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of 146.49

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

This is one of the most disappointing seasons so far for Gloucestershire, who have lost all four games in the ongoing T20 Blast. From skipper Jack Taylor to Ben Charlesworth, from D Arcy Short to Matt Taylor, they have so many exciting talents - but somehow, things haven’t been as smooth as they would have liked.

On the other hand, Glamorgan have William Smale and Daniel Douthwaite to take care of their batting. Sure, they can do better with the ball, but overall, their mid-table position doesn’t contrast with the amount of quality and depth they have in the squad. They will hold an upper edge in the upcoming clash.

GLOU’s chance of winning is 44%

GLA’s chance of winning is 56%

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Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Bet on Kiran Carlson as he promises to deliver big for Glamorgan with the bat, as well as making us earn a decent sum of money with the bet. Similarly, William Smale has a knack of scoring big in the shortest format of the game, and backing him would do a lot of good to our portfolio.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2022, the Royal & Sun Alliance County Ground in Bristol has hosted 24 T20 matches, with the batting first teams winning nine games as compared to 14 wins by the chasing sides. The average first innings score at the venue is 172/7, whereas the average first innings winning score is 203/5.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 48% chance of precipitation in Bristol on Friday, with cloud cover expected to reach 79%.

Gloucestershire Player List

Miles Hammond, Cameron Bancroft, D Arcy Short, Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, James Bracey (wk), Matt Taylor, David Payne, Ajeet Dale, Tom Smith, Graeme van Buuren, Tommy Boorman, Aman Rao, Zaman Akhter

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter D Arcy Short Batter Oliver Price Batter Jack Taylor Batter Ben Charlesworth All-rounder James Bracey Wicket-Keeper Matt Taylor Bowler David Payne Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler Tom Smith Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have lost all four games in the ongoing T20 Blast so far, making things very tricky for them going into the clash against Glamorgan. Can they break the jinx at their home ground of Bristol?

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson, Dan Douthwaite, Edward Byrom, Zain Ul-Hassan, Jamie Mcllroy, Tom Bevan, Alex Horton, Andrew Gorvin, Callum Nicholls, Ben Kellaway, Will Smale, Ben Morris, Asa Tribe, Shoaib Bashir, Henry Hurle, Tom Norton, James Harris, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, Timm van der Gugten, Billy Root, Mason Crane, Hayden Kerr

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson Batter William Smale Batter Ben Kellaway Batter Colin Ingram Batter Chris Cooke Batter Asa Tribe All-rounder Daniel Douthwaite All-rounder Timm van der Gugten All-rounder Ned Leonard Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Mason Crane Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

In five games this season, Glamorgan have won three and lost a couple of games so far in the T20 Blast.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Head-To-Head

Gloucestershire and Glamorgan have faced each other 38 times in the T20 Blast, with the former winning 18 games as compared to 16 wins by the latter. In the last four encounters, both teams have won two games each.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan opening partnership over 19.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

Glamorgan boast a solid opening pair in Kiran Carlson and William Smale, which already addresses several concerns at the top. Over the last two seasons of the T20 Blast, the duo have averaged 29 runs for the opening partnership, making them a reliable combination to meet market expectations. For Glamorgan to make a serious impact in the upcoming contest, the pair will once again need to lead from the front.

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Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Best Batters

D'Arcy Short to be Gloucestershire’s best batter (Parimatch)

D'Arcy Short is one of the most recognisable names in the T20 world over the last decade or so, having amassed 4892 runs in the format at an average of 31.76 and a strike rate of 129.52. He has 34 half-centuries and a couple of centuries, which make things very suitable for us to take a bet on him.

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s best batter (Parimatch)

Glamorgan skipper Kiran Carlson is the highest run-scorer this season for the county, amassing 167 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of 146.49. Carlson is one of the most promising England players of recent time, having scored 1565 runs in the process. Can he repeat the heroics once again and help Glamorgan surge ahead?

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

David Payne has been Gloucestershire's standout bowler this season, claiming five wickets at an average of 18.20 and maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.06. With 254 wickets in T20 cricket - 198 of them in the Blast - Payne’s wealth of experience and remarkable consistency make him a reliable pick to deliver once again and boost our chances of success.

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Mason Crane has picked up 10 wickets in the ongoing season of T20 Blast at an incredible average of 15.10 and an economy rate of 7.94. Crane is a champion bowler in his own right, having taken 128 wickets at an average of 22.78. He is Glamorgan’s biggest hope with the ball and one expects he does justice to that.