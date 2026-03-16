Facts: The Gloucs are yet to put together back-to-back wins against Hampshire in T20 cricket.

Hampshire have won 7 of the 8 matches played between the two sides in this decade.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire registered their first win of the tournament against Kent in their previous match. Prior to the victory over Kent, they were bottom of the table with no wins in their first five games. The Gloucs, however, are yet to win a single point at home and will need to play out of their skins to get the better off Hampshire.

Hampshire’s winless run extended with a loss to Somerset in their most recent game. The only match they avoided defeat in in the previous four games was the tie against Middlesex, a match sandwiched between losses to Surrey and Kent. Their recent form is a complete opposite to the start of the tournament when they won three games on the bounce.

Gloucestershire Chance of Winning - 41%

Hampshire Chance of Winning - 59%

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Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Both teams’ bowling line-ups have not been able to grab the headlines and hence, we’re expecting a game dominated by the batters. Toby Albert is our pick to go big in the match. The visitors’ opener has scored the highest runs among batsmen from both teams and we’re expecting him to take advantage of Gloucs’ bowlers’ poor form.

With both teams’ bowlers failing to perform as a collective unit, we also feel confident in backing the batsmen to deal in boundaries. Odds of 1.85 on Parimatch for over 28 fours to be hit seem like a good pick to us.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire to score fewer than 50 runs in the powerplay overs 1.69 Bet on Melbet Hampshire to have the better opening partnership 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Highest individual score to be above 71 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

In three matches so far played in Bristol, teams batting first have won twice and lost once. Interestingly, the teams that have won the toss have won on each occasion, making the toss a very important one at the ground. Considering that the pitch holds up for the duration of the game, knowing the target could give teams an edge.

Weather Report

Gentle winds are expected in Bristol during the match, which is likely to see temperature in the mid twenties. While the city could see light showers in the afternoon, there is no prediction of rain in the evening.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), D’Arcy Short, Tommy Boorman, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Oliver Price, Archie Bailey, Ben Charlesworth, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, David Payne, Aman Rao, Zaman Akhter, Ajeet Singh Dale

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Wicketkeeper D’Arcy Short Batter Oliver Price Batter Jack Taylor Allrounder Ben Charlesworth Allrounder Graeme van Buuren Allrounder Zaman Akhter Bowler David Payne Bowler Ajeet Singh Dale Bowler Tom Smith Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire finally have a ‘W’ beside their name after they defeated Kent in the previous game. Prior to that match, they had lost five games in a row.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Fletcha Middleton, Alistair Orr, Mark Stoneman, Dewald Brevis, Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Felix Organ, Benny Howell, Brett Hampton, Liam Dawson, Scott Currie, Ben Brown, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, James Fuller, Sonny Baker, Brad Wheal, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Chris Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicketkeeper James Vince Batter Toby Albert Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Benny Howell Allrounder James Fuller Bowler Liam Dawson Allrounder Chris Wood Bowler Scott Currie Allrounder John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire come into the game winless in four games. They, however, won the first 3 games of the T20 Blast, but have suffered a dip in form in recent matches.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Head to Head

Hampshire hold a commanding lead over Gloucestershire in the head to head record in the shortest format of the game. In 32 matches the two teams have played, Hampshire have won 19 games. At home, however, Gloucestershire have been more competitive with 7 wins in 15 games.

Head to Head

Gloucestershire: 3

Hampshire: 14

Draw / No Result: 1

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Expect runs galore in the match

None of the teams’ bowlers have been able to take charge and show some form this season. They have allowed the opposing batsmen plenty of freedom, especially during the field restrictions. Hence, we’re expecting the batsmen to do well in the match. Both teams are likely to put up high scores and odds of 1.37 for the teams to score over 150 runs seem like a good pick to us.

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Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Top Batters

Oliver Price to be Gloucestershire’s top batsman

An unbeaten 41 against Kent put Oliver Price top of his team’s batting charts and back in form. The 24-year-old has already scored a half-century so far and is the pick of a relatively poor bunch from his team. We’re expecting the 24-year-old to be the top scorer from the Gloucs.

Toby Albert to be Hampshire’s top batsman

Opening batter Toby Albert may not have set the stage alight in recent games, but he is the key to the team’s hopes. His form mimics Hampshire’s results. In the first three matches of the tournament, the 23-year-old remained unbeaten on two occasions while putting together 155 runs. The game against the Gloucs is the ideal platform for him to get back among the runs.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler

None of Gloucestershire’s bowlers have taken more than 8 wickets in this tournament with David Payne their best performer so far. In the previous match against Hampshire this season, the experienced medium pacer returned with figures of 1/14. While we’re not expecting much from any of the hosts’ bowlers, 34-year-old Payne could cause some damage.

Scott Currie to be Hampshire’s top bowler

The only Hampshire bowler to cross double digits in terms of wickets this season is our pick to be the best bowler in the match. While he likes to bowl at home more than away as his record suggests, he was lethal the last time the two sides met. Currie restricted the Gloucs’ batters and conceded just 19 runs while taking two wickets in his four overs.