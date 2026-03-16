Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Match Prediction
GLO
41%
Chance of Winning
HAM
59%
T20
County Ground
Facts:
- The Gloucs are yet to put together back-to-back wins against Hampshire in T20 cricket.
- Hampshire have won 7 of the 8 matches played between the two sides in this decade.
Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Chance of Winning
Gloucestershire registered their first win of the tournament against Kent in their previous match. Prior to the victory over Kent, they were bottom of the table with no wins in their first five games. The Gloucs, however, are yet to win a single point at home and will need to play out of their skins to get the better off Hampshire.
Hampshire’s winless run extended with a loss to Somerset in their most recent game. The only match they avoided defeat in in the previous four games was the tie against Middlesex, a match sandwiched between losses to Surrey and Kent. Their recent form is a complete opposite to the start of the tournament when they won three games on the bounce.
- Gloucestershire Chance of Winning - 41%
- Hampshire Chance of Winning - 59%
Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Both teams’ bowling line-ups have not been able to grab the headlines and hence, we’re expecting a game dominated by the batters. Toby Albert is our pick to go big in the match. The visitors’ opener has scored the highest runs among batsmen from both teams and we’re expecting him to take advantage of Gloucs’ bowlers’ poor form.
With both teams’ bowlers failing to perform as a collective unit, we also feel confident in backing the batsmen to deal in boundaries. Odds of 1.85 on Parimatch for over 28 fours to be hit seem like a good pick to us.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Gloucestershire to score fewer than 50 runs in the powerplay overs
Hampshire to have the better opening partnership
Highest individual score to be above 71
Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction
In three matches so far played in Bristol, teams batting first have won twice and lost once. Interestingly, the teams that have won the toss have won on each occasion, making the toss a very important one at the ground. Considering that the pitch holds up for the duration of the game, knowing the target could give teams an edge.
Weather Report
Gentle winds are expected in Bristol during the match, which is likely to see temperature in the mid twenties. While the city could see light showers in the afternoon, there is no prediction of rain in the evening.
Gloucestershire News & Player List
Gloucestershire Player List
Jack Taylor (c), D’Arcy Short, Tommy Boorman, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Oliver Price, Archie Bailey, Ben Charlesworth, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, David Payne, Aman Rao, Zaman Akhter, Ajeet Singh Dale
Predicted Playing XI
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Wicketkeeper
|
D’Arcy Short
|
Batter
|
Oliver Price
|
Batter
|
Jack Taylor
|
Allrounder
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Allrounder
|
Graeme van Buuren
|
Allrounder
|
Zaman Akhter
|
Bowler
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Ajeet Singh Dale
|
Bowler
|
Tom Smith
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire finally have a ‘W’ beside their name after they defeated Kent in the previous game. Prior to that match, they had lost five games in a row.
Hampshire News & Player List
Hampshire Player List
James Vince (c), Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Fletcha Middleton, Alistair Orr, Mark Stoneman, Dewald Brevis, Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Felix Organ, Benny Howell, Brett Hampton, Liam Dawson, Scott Currie, Ben Brown, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, James Fuller, Sonny Baker, Brad Wheal, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Chris Wood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|
Wicketkeeper
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Toby Albert
|
Batter
|
Joe Weatherley
|
Batter
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Batter
|
Benny Howell
|
Allrounder
|
James Fuller
|
Bowler
|
Liam Dawson
|
Allrounder
|
Chris Wood
|
Bowler
|
Scott Currie
|
Allrounder
|
John Turner
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire come into the game winless in four games. They, however, won the first 3 games of the T20 Blast, but have suffered a dip in form in recent matches.
Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Head to Head
Hampshire hold a commanding lead over Gloucestershire in the head to head record in the shortest format of the game. In 32 matches the two teams have played, Hampshire have won 19 games. At home, however, Gloucestershire have been more competitive with 7 wins in 15 games.
Head to Head
Gloucestershire: 3
Hampshire: 14
Draw / No Result: 1
Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Betting Odds
Expect runs galore in the match
None of the teams’ bowlers have been able to take charge and show some form this season. They have allowed the opposing batsmen plenty of freedom, especially during the field restrictions. Hence, we’re expecting the batsmen to do well in the match. Both teams are likely to put up high scores and odds of 1.37 for the teams to score over 150 runs seem like a good pick to us.
Gloucestershire vs Hampshire
T20
County Ground, null
Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Top Batters
Oliver Price to be Gloucestershire’s top batsman
An unbeaten 41 against Kent put Oliver Price top of his team’s batting charts and back in form. The 24-year-old has already scored a half-century so far and is the pick of a relatively poor bunch from his team. We’re expecting the 24-year-old to be the top scorer from the Gloucs.
Toby Albert to be Hampshire’s top batsman
Opening batter Toby Albert may not have set the stage alight in recent games, but he is the key to the team’s hopes. His form mimics Hampshire’s results. In the first three matches of the tournament, the 23-year-old remained unbeaten on two occasions while putting together 155 runs. The game against the Gloucs is the ideal platform for him to get back among the runs.
Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Top Bowlers
David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler
None of Gloucestershire’s bowlers have taken more than 8 wickets in this tournament with David Payne their best performer so far. In the previous match against Hampshire this season, the experienced medium pacer returned with figures of 1/14. While we’re not expecting much from any of the hosts’ bowlers, 34-year-old Payne could cause some damage.
Scott Currie to be Hampshire’s top bowler
The only Hampshire bowler to cross double digits in terms of wickets this season is our pick to be the best bowler in the match. While he likes to bowl at home more than away as his record suggests, he was lethal the last time the two sides met. Currie restricted the Gloucs’ batters and conceded just 19 runs while taking two wickets in his four overs.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hampshire
- Gloucestershire to Win - 2.08 (Parimatch)
- Hampshire to Win - 1.70 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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