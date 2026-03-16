Facts: With 534 runs, Cameron Bancroft was the leading run scorer for Gloucestershire in the last season.

With 411 runs, Sam Billings was the leading run scorer for Kent in the last campaign

Gloucestershire vs Kent Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire are the defending champions as against all odds they went on and beat Somerset in the finals. Gloucestershire did not have a great start to the campaign as they had one win in the first five matches but they ended the group stages with back to back wins ended up fourth on the table.

Kent would be hoping for a better campaign this season as they had an underwhelming campaign last term and ended up ninth on the table. Kent only managed to bag four wins in the group stages, one of those wins came against Gloucestershire. As per our calculations, Gloucestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gloucestershire ’ chances of winning - 58%

Kent’ chances of winning - 42%

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Gloucestershire vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Miles Hammond heads into this campaign after a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 487 runs with an average of 32.46. We expect Hammond to have a great start once again and to score well in the upcoming game.

Daniel Bell-Drummond was one of the top run scorers last season for Kent. In 14 matches last season, he scored 373 runs with an average of 26.64 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last six of the seven games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Cameron Green, D'Arcy Short, Ed Middleton, Oliver Price, Tom Smith, Zaman Akhter, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Oliver Price Batter Jack Taylor All-rounder James Bracey Wicket-keeper Ben Charlesworth Batter Tom Price All-rounder Matt Taylor Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler David Payne Bowler Tom Smith Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire had a brilliant campaign last season as they made the finals. They finished fourth in the group stage.

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Corey Flintoff, Ekansh Singh, Grant Stewart, Jamal Richards, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Tom Rogers, Chris Benjamin, Harry Finch, Sam Billings, Alfie Ogborne, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Jake Ball, Jaskaran Singh, Kashif Ali, Keith Dudgeon, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Denly Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Ben Compton All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Jack Leaning All-rounder Marcus O'Riordan All-rounder Grant Stewart All-rounder Tom Rogers Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent struggled last season as they only managed four wins in the group stages and ended up ninth on the table.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Head to Head

Gloucestershire hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Kent 13-12. Both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Gloucestershire: 13

Kent: 12

Gloucestershire vs Kent Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Gloucestershire and Kent head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Gloucestershire struggled early on in the campaign as they started off with one win in five matches but Gloucestershire managed to turn things around and ended up fourth on the table. They beat Somerset in the finals last season. On the other hand, Kent struggled to make an impact as they were one of the worst teams in the tournament. Kent ended the group stages with four wins and were ninth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last year and on both occasions Gloucestershire had a better opening stand which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Gloucestershire vs Kent Top Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Gloucestershire’ top batter

Cameron Bancroft was the standout batter last season for Gloucestershire as he scored 534 runs in 17 innings and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Billings to be Kent’ top batter

Sam Billings was one of the most consistent batters for Kent last season. Billing scored 411 runs last season with an average of 31.61 and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Top Bowlers

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’ top bowler

David Payne was incredible in the finals last season as he bagged three wickets and took his team over the line. He was the leading wicket taker for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’ top bowler

Matt Parkinson was the standout bowler for Kent last season and even though Kent struggled last season, he stood tall and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.