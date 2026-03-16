Gloucestershire vs Kent Match Prediction
GLO
58%
Chance of Winning
KEN
42%
T20
County Ground, Bristol.
Facts:
- With 534 runs, Cameron Bancroft was the leading run scorer for Gloucestershire in the last season.
- With 411 runs, Sam Billings was the leading run scorer for Kent in the last campaign
Gloucestershire vs Kent Chance of Winning
Gloucestershire are the defending champions as against all odds they went on and beat Somerset in the finals. Gloucestershire did not have a great start to the campaign as they had one win in the first five matches but they ended the group stages with back to back wins ended up fourth on the table.
Kent would be hoping for a better campaign this season as they had an underwhelming campaign last term and ended up ninth on the table. Kent only managed to bag four wins in the group stages, one of those wins came against Gloucestershire. As per our calculations, Gloucestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gloucestershire ’ chances of winning - 58%
- Kent’ chances of winning - 42%
Gloucestershire vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Miles Hammond heads into this campaign after a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 487 runs with an average of 32.46. We expect Hammond to have a great start once again and to score well in the upcoming game.
Daniel Bell-Drummond was one of the top run scorers last season for Kent. In 14 matches last season, he scored 373 runs with an average of 26.64 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Gloucestershire vs Kent Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last six of the seven games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Gloucestershire News & Player List
Gloucestershire Player List
Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Cameron Green, D'Arcy Short, Ed Middleton, Oliver Price, Tom Smith, Zaman Akhter, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor
Predicted Playing XI
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Oliver Price
|
Batter
|
Jack Taylor
|
All-rounder
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Tom Price
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Josh Shaw
|
Bowler
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Tom Smith
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire had a brilliant campaign last season as they made the finals. They finished fourth in the group stage.
Kent News & Player List
Kent Player List
Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Corey Flintoff, Ekansh Singh, Grant Stewart, Jamal Richards, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Tom Rogers, Chris Benjamin, Harry Finch, Sam Billings, Alfie Ogborne, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Jake Ball, Jaskaran Singh, Kashif Ali, Keith Dudgeon, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joe Denly
|
Batter
|
Daniel Bell-Drummond
|
Batter
|
Tawanda Muyeye
|
Batter
|
Ben Compton
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jack Leaning
|
All-rounder
|
Marcus O'Riordan
|
All-rounder
|
Grant Stewart
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Rogers
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Gilchrist
|
Bowler
|
Matt Parkinson
|
Bowler
Kent Team Form
Kent struggled last season as they only managed four wins in the group stages and ended up ninth on the table.
Gloucestershire vs Kent Head to Head
Gloucestershire hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Kent 13-12. Both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Gloucestershire: 13
Kent: 12
Gloucestershire vs Kent Betting Odds
Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Kent
Gloucestershire and Kent head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Gloucestershire struggled early on in the campaign as they started off with one win in five matches but Gloucestershire managed to turn things around and ended up fourth on the table. They beat Somerset in the finals last season. On the other hand, Kent struggled to make an impact as they were one of the worst teams in the tournament. Kent ended the group stages with four wins and were ninth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last year and on both occasions Gloucestershire had a better opening stand which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Gloucestershire vs Kent
T20
County Ground, Bristol., null
Gloucestershire vs Kent Top Batters
Cameron Bancroft to be Gloucestershire’ top batter
Cameron Bancroft was the standout batter last season for Gloucestershire as he scored 534 runs in 17 innings and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Billings to be Kent’ top batter
Sam Billings was one of the most consistent batters for Kent last season. Billing scored 411 runs last season with an average of 31.61 and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gloucestershire vs Kent Top Bowlers
David Payne to be Gloucestershire’ top bowler
David Payne was incredible in the finals last season as he bagged three wickets and took his team over the line. He was the leading wicket taker for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matt Parkinson to be Kent’ top bowler
Matt Parkinson was the standout bowler for Kent last season and even though Kent struggled last season, he stood tall and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gloucestershire
- Gloucestershire to win - 1.70 (PariMatch)
- Kent to win - 2.15 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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