Facts: Middlesex opener Stephen Eskinazi has scored 3293 runs at an average of 31.66 at a strike rate of 137.89

James Vince has amassed 12143 runs at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 135.52

Middlesex pacer Tom Helm has 119 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 25.75 at a strike rate of 17.1

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire have been quite disappointing this season. With skipper Jack Taylor himself struggling for form, the side have found it difficult to build any momentum. While the likes of Oliver Price, Ben Charlesworth, D’Arcy Short, and David Payne possess immense potential, their inability to fire collectively has cost the team dearly.

In contrast, Somerset are on a roll. Arguably, the most cohesive unit in this year’s T20 Blast, almost every player is contributing consistently. Led by Lewis Gregory, they are packed with match-winners and will look to keep the momentum going as they strengthen their position at the top of the table.

GLOU’s chance of winning is 40%

SOM’s chance of winning is 60%

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Gloucestershire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Tom Banton continues to be a pillar of consistency for Somerset in the T20 Blast and remains one of the key reasons behind the team’s success. Skipper Lewis Gregory, too, delivers whenever the team needs him, often going above and beyond expectations. Betting on these two feels like a safe investment that can yield strong returns. And don’t overlook Riley Meredith. The Aussie pacer has been managing his spells with remarkable ease, barely breaking a sweat.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2022, the Royal & Sun Alliance County Ground in Bristol has hosted 23 T20 matches, with the batting first teams winning nine games as compared to 13 wins by the chasing sides. The average first innings score at the venue is 170/7, whereas the average first innings winning score is 206/5.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 70% probability of precipitation in Bristol on Friday with a cloud cover of 93%. There is Yellow warning for thunderstorms in the city.

Gloucestershire Player List

Miles Hammond, Cameron Bancroft, D Arcy Short, Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, James Bracey (wk), Matt Taylor, David Payne, Ajeet Dale, Tom Smith, Graeme van Buuren, Tommy Boorman, Aman Rao, Zaman Akhter

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter D Arcy Short Batter Oliver Price Batter Jack Taylor Batter Ben Charlesworth All-rounder James Bracey Wicket-Keeper Matt Taylor Bowler David Payne Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler Tom Smith Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have lost all three games in the ongoing T20 Blast so far, making things very tricky for them going into the clash against Somerset. Can they break the jinx?

Somerset Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Craig Overton, Lewis Goldsworthy, Matt Henry, Riley Meredith, Tom Lammonby, Thomas Rew, Josh Davey

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-Keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have won all four games in the ongoing T20 Blast, and are rightfully sitting at the top of the South Group clash.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Head-To-Head

Gloucestershire and Somerset have faced each other 39 times in the T20 Blast, with the former winning 17 games as compared to 19 wins by Somerset. While Gloucestershire have won the last three head-to-head encounters, Somerset had won the previous six games between the two sides.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset opening partnership over 19.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

Somerset boast the best opening record in the ongoing T20 Blast, with openers Tom Banton and Will Smeed averaging 29 runs across four matches. Long-time friends, the duo share excellent chemistry, complementing each other’s strengths and covering weaknesses, often turning their partnerships into solid platforms for Somerset. Don’t be surprised if they deliver yet another strong opening stand.

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Gloucestershire vs Somerset Best Batters

Oliver Price to be Gloucestershire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Oliver Price is Gloucestershire’s leading run-scorer this season, having scored 105 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 138.15, including a half-century. In his T20 career, he has accumulated 421 runs at an average of 21.05 and a strike rate of 127.57. As he continues to grow as a batter, he remains a strong contender to make a significant impact in the upcoming clash.

Tom Banton to be Somerset’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tom Banton remains one of the most consistent performers in T20 cricket, having amassed 4,300 runs at an average of 27.56 and an impressive strike rate of 144.44. With four centuries and 24 half-centuries to his name, the Somerset opener has built a solid foundation in the format. If he gets going, containing him will be a real challenge for Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire vs Somerset Best Bowlers

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

David Payne has been Gloucestershire's standout bowler this season, picking up four wickets at an average of 19.00 and an impressive economy rate of 6.90. With 253 wickets in T20 cricket - 197 of those in the Blast - Payne’s experience and consistency make him a reliable pick to deliver once again and strengthen our chances.

Riley Meredith to be Somerset’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Riley Meredith is in outstanding form right now, having claimed 11 wickets at an average of 11.72 and an economy rate of 8.06. With 160 T20 wickets at an average just under 24, he has firmly established himself as one of the most consistent bowlers of his generation. Backing him is a safe bet.