Facts: David Payne has picked up 108 wickets in 80 matches played at County Ground, Bristol.

Jason Roy has scored 433 runs in 19 matches at County Ground, Bristol.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire are in strong form, coming off a nine-run victory over Middlesex. In that match, they posted a commanding 204/5, thanks to D'Arcy Short's excellent 83, supported by Miles Hammond (48) and Cameron Bancroft (30). Despite a shaky start defending the total, Josh Shaw's three wickets (3/48) and economical spells from David Payne (1/22) and Graeme Van Burren (1/28) secured the win.

Surrey, on the other hand, lost their last game to Essex Eagles by four wickets in a rain-affected match. They scored 141/6 in 12 overs, with Jason Roy (30), Tom Curran (27), and Sam Curran (25) being their main contributors. Their bowling struggled early, conceding 13 runs an over in the first five, which proved costly, and they couldn't defend eight runs in the final over, marking their third loss of the season.

Based on recent performance, Gloucestershire, with four consecutive wins, appear to have a stronger chance of victory against Surrey.Though most bookmakers are in favour of the second ranked team in the North Group, Surrey to win this fixture.

Gloucestershire Chance of Winning: 30%

Surrey Chance of Winning: 70%

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Gloucestershire vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

D'Arcy Short has been a standout performer for Gloucestershire this season, leading their scoring with 274 runs in 9 matches at an average of 30.44 and a strike rate of 134.97.He's been consistently good, scoring over 30 runs in each of his last five innings and top-scoring for the team in two matches. His contributions have been crucial in Gloucestershire's recent resurgence and keeping their quarter-final hopes alive. At County Ground, Bristol, he has an impressive record, accumulating 191 runs in 5 matches with an average of 38.2. Considering his excellent form, we expect D'Arcy Short to score more than 25 runs against Surrey.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Toss Prediction

Teams batting first won three of the last five Vitality T20 Blast matches played at County Ground, Bristol. Gloucestershire and Surrey have had much of their success while batting first this season and we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first and then defend the target.

Weather Report

On Wednesday, July 9th, the County Ground Bristol is expected to experience a mostly sunny day with a temperature of 26 degrees Celsius. Precipitation is forecast at 0%, with humidity around 78%. A gentle 2 km/h wind is anticipated, making for pleasant playing conditions.

Gloucestershire News & Players List

Miles Hammond, D'Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Tom Smith, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, Aman Rao, Tommy Boorman, Zaman Akhter, James Bracey

Gloucestershire Probable Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter D'Arcy Short All-rounder Cameron Bancroft Wicketkeeper Oliver Price All-rounder Jack Taylor © All-rounder Ben Charlesworth Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Matt Taylor Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler David Payne Bowler Tom Smith Bowler

Gloucestershire Recent Form

Gloucestershire won four of their last five matches and currently stand at 7th place in the North Group with 16 points in 9 matches. They won four consecutive matches in a row after losing the first five matches.

Surrey News & Players List

Will Jacks, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Sam Curran(c), Laurie Evans(w), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, OFM Sykes, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Reece Topley, Ryan Patel, Daniel Lawrence, Jamie Overton, Adam Zampa

Predicted playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Jason Roy Batter Sam Curran (c) All-rounder Laurie Evans Wicket-keeper Tom Curran All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler OFM Sykes Bowler Mitchell Santner All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey are on a roll at the moment, having four of their last five five matches. They are currently in 2nd place in the South Group with 24 points from nine matches, having won six and lost three.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Head to Head Record

Gloucestershire and Surrey have met 17 times in the Vitality T20 Blast. Surrey has the better head-to-head record with 10 wins, while Gloucestershire has won 6, and one match ended in a tie.However, at the County Ground in Bristol, Gloucestershire has the upper hand, winning 3 of their 5 encounters, with Surrey securing 2 victories.

Matches Played: 17

Gloucestershire Won: 6

Surrey Won: 10

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Surrey @ 1.96 (Parimatch)

Gloucestershire's opening pair of Miles Hammond and D'Arcy Short have been in good form, averaging 50.3 runs per match in their last three outings. Surrey's openers, Will Jacks and Dominic Sibley, have a slightly higher average of 52.3 runs per match.However, the key difference lies in the new ball bowling. Surrey's bowlers have conceded an average of 35 runs for the first wicket, while Gloucestershire's have given away 34.6 runs per match. While both teams are closely matched, Gloucestershire's openers have the advantage of playing at home and being more familiar with the conditions. Therefore, we predict Gloucestershire will have a better opening partnership than Surrey.

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Gloucestershire vs Surrey Top Batters

D’Arcy Short to be the Top Batter for Gloucestershire

D'Arcy Short has been Gloucestershire's top batter this season, with 274 runs in 9 matches. Of those, 191 runs have come at Bristol, showing his comfort on the home ground. He has been the top scorer for Gloucestershire in two of their last five matches, including a brilliant 83 against Middlesex in their most recent game at Bristol, which helped secure their fourth consecutive win.Given his excellent form, we predict D'Arcy Short will be Gloucestershire's top batter against Surrey.

Jason Roy to be the Top Batter for Surrey

Jason Roy is Surrey's leading run-scorer this season, with 297 runs in 9 matches at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 142.10. He has been crucial to many of Surrey's victories.At County Ground, Bristol, Roy has a good record, scoring 433 runs in 19 matches, averaging 24.03.He was Surrey's top scorer in his last game with 30 runs, and he has been the team's top batter in four or five matches this season. We expect him to maintain his good form and be the highest scorer for Surrey in this fixture.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Top Bowlers

David Payne to be the Top Bowler for Gloucestershire

David Payne is Gloucestershire's top wicket-taker this season, with 13 wickets in 9 matches at an excellent economy rate of 6.22. In his last three matches, he has been very economical and has consistently picked up wickets.Against Surrey at Bristol, Payne has an impressive record, taking six wickets in two matches and being the best bowler for Gloucestershire in those games.

Sam Curran to be the Top Bowler for Surrey

Sam Curran has taken 10 wickets in 9 matches this season bowling at an economy of 8.51 and an average of 20.30. He has been a key bowler in containing the runs in the middle overs and has also chipped in with wickets. At Bristol in 10 matches he has picked up 13 wickets and has best bowling figures of 3/20. Though he hasn’t been good in the last couple of matches, we are backing Curran to step up in this fixture at a venue that favours medium pace bowlers.