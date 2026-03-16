Facts: Tom Aslop of Sussex scored 58 runs off 35 balls when he played against Gloucestershire on June 1

Gloucestershire pacer Marchant De Lange picked four wickets for 20 runs in four overs in his last outing

Sussex captain Tymal Mills has picked 18 wickets in 12 matches of T20 Blast 2025

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Sussex are going through a horror run of form, and their chances of winning against Gloucestershire on Thursday look really bleak.Sussex have lost each of their last four games.They have faced a total of five defeats in their last six games. Their batting performance has dipped big time, and they have scored 167/7, 145 all-out, 148 all-out, and again 148 all-out in their last four innings.

Gloucestershire have won five and lost seven of their 12 matches, and are ranked seventh in the South Group table. But they will enter the match against Sussex on the back of a 40-run win over Glamorgan, who were bundled out for 135 while chasing 176. Gloucestershire have regularly posted 160-plus targets, and also won five of their last seven games. It's very obvious that Gloucestershire have much better in the second half of T20 Blast 2025, and they look in a great position to avenge their defeat earlier in the tournament.

Gloucestershire chances of winning - 45%

Sussex chances of winning - 55 %

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Gloucestershire vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben Charlesworth of Gloucestershirescored 55 runs off 44 balls in his last outingagainst Glamorgan. The innings consisted of four boundaries, and two sixes. The knock was an important one as it came at a crucial juncture when Gloucestershire were two down for 17. Charlesworth has scores of 55, 11, 9, 22 and 47 not out in his last five innings. The 24-year-old southpaw can be expected to score some handy runs once again.

Sussex openerGeorge Thomas scored 37 runs off 30 balls in his last matchagainst Hampshire. His partnership with Daniel Hughes accounted for 44 runs. The 21-year-old has played just six T20 games in which he has scored 165 runs at a strike rate of 130.95. Sussex are out of the quarter-finals race and there is no burden on Thomas. Both the scenarios give him the best opportunity to express himself against Gloucestershire. We expect him to be amongst top run-scorers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire to score over 7 sixes 1.85 Bet on Batery Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Sussex 1.90 Bet on Batery Tom Aslop to hit under 50 runs 2.40 Bet on Batery

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

College Ground in Cheltenham will host its first match of the T20 Blast 2025 on Thursday. All the teams in the last five years have opted to bowl first in the last five years, however they have managed to win just 20 percent of the matches by doing so.Regardless, the team winning the toss could opt to bowl first once again.The forecast of rain will also motivate teams to bowl first.

Weather Report

Rain showers have been predicted in Cheltenhamfrom early morning to 5:00 PM in the evening. The match starts at 4:00 PM local time, and therefore chances of a delayed start can't be ruled out. No rain has been predicted from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. With a humidity level of 71 percent, the temperature will hover around 71 percent. The wind speed will go up to 18 km/h.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

Stephen Eskinazi, Ben Geddes, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy (c), Ryan Higgins, Joe Cracknell (wk), Luke Hollman, Zafar Gohar, Tom Helm, Joshua Little, Noah Cornwell, Sebastian Morgan, Joshua De Caires, Max Holden

Gloucestershire Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter D’Arcy Short Batter Cameron Bancroft (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Oliver Price All-rounder Jack Taylor (CAP) Batter Ben Charlesworth All-roudner Gv Buuren All-rounder Matt Taylor All-rounder David Payne Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire are placed just below Sussex at seven. They have won five and lost seven matches. Five of their six wins have come in the last seven matches.

Sussex News & Player List

Sussex Player List

D'Arcy Short, Miles Hammond, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Graeme van Buuren, David Payne, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Zaman Akhter, James Bracey, Tom Smith, Tommy Boorman, Aman Rao, Archie Bailey

Predicted Playing XI

George Thomas Batter Daniel Hughes Batter John Simpson (WK) Wicketkeeper James Coles All-rounder Danny Lamb All-rounder Tom Clark Batter Tom Aslop Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills (CAP) Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have also managed to win just five of their 12 matches in the T20 Blast 2025 so far. They have faced seven defeats. The side has lost each of their last four matches.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Head to Head

Sussex have an edge over Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast. They have also won three of their last four matches against them.

Head to Head

Matches: 27

Gloucestershire Won: 11

Sussex Won: 15

NR: 1

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex @ 1.93 (Pari Match)

Gloucestershire opening pair of Miles Hammond and D'Arcy Short partnered for 17 runs in the team's last match against Glamorgan. They forged an 11-run partnership in their second-last match. Hammond scored 37 in the last match, while Short smashed 64 off 46 in Gloucestershire's second-last outing.The pair scored 40 runs togetherin their third-last match. Short scored 70 off 53, while Hammond chipped in with 14 off 13. They scored 83 and 48 runs respectively in their fourth-last outing and the partnership between them accounted for 100 runs. Sussex bowlers are going through a very rough patch in which they have failed to defend targets in each of their last three games. We expect Gloucestershire to have a better partnership than Sussex.

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Gloucestershire vs Sussex Top Batters

D'Arcy Short to be Gloucestershire’s top batter

D'Arcy Short continues to be the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 414 runs in 12 matches at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 134.41.The 34-year-old scored just six runs in his last outing but has scores of 64 off 46 balls in his second-last match, and 70 off 53 balls in his third-last game against Surrey. Overall, he is the seventh-highest run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2025.

James Coles to be Sussex's top batter

In a disappointing season for Sussex batters, James Coles has emerged as their leading run-scorer. The 21-year-old has scored296 runs in 12 matches at an average of 29.60, and a strike rate of 154.16. Two fifties have come off his bat this season. Coles has registered a string of low scores in his last few matches, and is expected to make merry in his remaining two games of the ongoing season.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Top Bowlers

David Payne to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

Gloucestershire pacer David Payne pickedthree wickets for 16 runs in 3.1 overs in his last outing. The haul made him the leading wicket-taker for Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast 2025. The left-arm pacer has now picked 17 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 16.88 and an economy rate of 6.21.

Nathan Mcandrew to be Sussex's top bowler

Australian pacer Nathan Mcandrew picked one of the four Hampshire wickets which fell on Sunday. He continues to be theleading wicket-taker for Sussex, and overall the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker in the T20 Blast 2025. He has picked 20 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.95, and a strike rate of 8.21. He gave away just nine runs and picked a wicket against Gloucestershire earlier this season.