Hampshire vs Essex Match Prediction
HAM
60%
Chance of Winning
ESS
40%
T20
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Facts:
- With 15 wickets, John Turner was the leading wicket taker for Hampshire in the last season.
- With 535 runs, Michael Pepper was the leading run scorer for Essex in the last campaign.
Hampshire vs Essex Chance of Winning
Hampshire had an underwhelming campaign last season as they struggled for consistency throughout the season. Hampshire got off to a decent start last season as they won two of the first three matches, they ended the campaign with two wins in the last 12 matches and ended up seventh on the table.
On the other hand, Essex did not have a great start to the campaign last season as they lost the first two matches. They managed to turn things around but it was they lost in the last two games that knocked them out in the group stages. As per our calculations, Hampshire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Hampshire ’ chances of winning - 60%
- Essex’ chances of winning - 40%
Hampshire vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Liam Dawson struggled to make an impact last season as he played 11 matches and scored 84 runs with an average of 16.80 which showcases his struggle. We believe Dawson will score low in the upcoming game.
Charlie Allison did not play the whole campaign but he still managed to make an impact. Last season Allison scored 119 runs in five innings with an average of 59.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Hampshire vs Essex Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Hampshire News & Player List
Hampshire Player List
Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton, Mark Stoneman, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Brett Hampton, Dewald Brevis, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Ben Brown, Brad Wheal, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Sonny Baker,
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Batter
|
Fletcha Middleton
|
Batter
|
Nick Gubbins
|
Batter
|
Tom Prest
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Brown
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Dawson
|
Batter
|
Toby Albert
|
All-rounder
|
James Fuller
|
Bowler
|
Kyle Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Brad Wheal
|
Bowler
|
John Turner
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire struggled to make an impact last season as they had four wins in the group stages and ended up seventh on the table.
Essex News & Player List
Essex Player List
Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Simon Fernandes, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Mackenzie Jones, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Jamie Porter, Kasun Rajitha, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dean Elgar
|
Batter
|
Michael Pepper
|
Batter
|
Charlie Allison
|
Batter
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Rossington
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matt Critchley
|
All-rounder
|
Luc Benkenstein
|
All-rounder
|
Simon Harmer
|
All-rounder
|
Noah Thain
|
Bowler
|
Shane Snater
|
Bowler
|
Sam Cook
|
Bowler
Essex Team Form
Essex struggled in the second half of the campaign as they ended the campaign with four losses in six matches and missed the playoffs.
Hampshire vs Essex Head to Head
Hampshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Essex 19-16. Both sides squared off twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Hampshire: 19
Essex: 16
Hampshire vs Essex Betting Odds
Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Essex
Hampshire and Essex head into this campaign after both sides had disappointing campaigns last season. Hampshire headed into the tournament as one of the favourites to make the playoffs but they only managed four wins and ended up seventh on the table. They ended the campaign with two wins in the last six matches. On the other hand, Essex ended the campaign with 15 points and they missed the playoffs as Gloucestershire had better NRR. Much like their opponents they ended the campaign with two wins in the last six matches. Both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils but it was Hampshire openers who outplayed Essex openers on both occasions which makes us believe Hampshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Hampshire vs Essex
T20
The Rose Bowl, Southampton, null
Hampshire vs Essex Top Batters
Dewald Brevis to be Hampshire’ top batter
Dewald Brevis has been a welcome addition to this year’s squad for Hampshire. He was called up by CSK for the last few games and he was sensational. We expect Brevis to make a mark this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Michael Pepper to be Essex’ top batter
Michael Pepper was incredible last year for Essex as he was the stand out batter as he scored 535 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hampshire vs Essex Top Bowlers
John Turner to be Hampshire’ top bowler
John Turner was the standout player in what was a dismal campaign for Hampshire last season. Turner bagged 15 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Paul Walter to be Essex’ top bowler
Paul Walter had a brilliant season last year as he was one of the most consistent batters last term and with 17 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hampshire
- Hampshire to win - 1.64 (PariMatch)
- Essex to win - 2.25 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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