Facts: With 15 wickets, John Turner was the leading wicket taker for Hampshire in the last season.

With 535 runs, Michael Pepper was the leading run scorer for Essex in the last campaign.

Hampshire vs Essex Chance of Winning

Hampshire had an underwhelming campaign last season as they struggled for consistency throughout the season. Hampshire got off to a decent start last season as they won two of the first three matches, they ended the campaign with two wins in the last 12 matches and ended up seventh on the table.

On the other hand, Essex did not have a great start to the campaign last season as they lost the first two matches. They managed to turn things around but it was they lost in the last two games that knocked them out in the group stages. As per our calculations, Hampshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hampshire ’ chances of winning - 60%

Essex’ chances of winning - 40%

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Hampshire vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Liam Dawson struggled to make an impact last season as he played 11 matches and scored 84 runs with an average of 16.80 which showcases his struggle. We believe Dawson will score low in the upcoming game.

Charlie Allison did not play the whole campaign but he still managed to make an impact. Last season Allison scored 119 runs in five innings with an average of 59.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Hampshire vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton, Mark Stoneman, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Brett Hampton, Dewald Brevis, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Ben Brown, Brad Wheal, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Sonny Baker,

Predicted Playing XI

Dewald Brevis Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Tom Prest All-rounder Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Liam Dawson Batter Toby Albert All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire struggled to make an impact last season as they had four wins in the group stages and ended up seventh on the table.

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Simon Fernandes, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Mackenzie Jones, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Jamie Porter, Kasun Rajitha, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Michael Pepper Batter Charlie Allison Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Matt Critchley All-rounder Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Simon Harmer All-rounder Noah Thain Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex struggled in the second half of the campaign as they ended the campaign with four losses in six matches and missed the playoffs.

Hampshire vs Essex Head to Head

Hampshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Essex 19-16. Both sides squared off twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Hampshire: 19

Essex: 16

Hampshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Hampshire and Essex head into this campaign after both sides had disappointing campaigns last season. Hampshire headed into the tournament as one of the favourites to make the playoffs but they only managed four wins and ended up seventh on the table. They ended the campaign with two wins in the last six matches. On the other hand, Essex ended the campaign with 15 points and they missed the playoffs as Gloucestershire had better NRR. Much like their opponents they ended the campaign with two wins in the last six matches. Both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils but it was Hampshire openers who outplayed Essex openers on both occasions which makes us believe Hampshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Hampshire vs Essex Top Batters

Dewald Brevis to be Hampshire’ top batter

Dewald Brevis has been a welcome addition to this year’s squad for Hampshire. He was called up by CSK for the last few games and he was sensational. We expect Brevis to make a mark this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Pepper to be Essex’ top batter

Michael Pepper was incredible last year for Essex as he was the stand out batter as he scored 535 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hampshire vs Essex Top Bowlers

John Turner to be Hampshire’ top bowler

John Turner was the standout player in what was a dismal campaign for Hampshire last season. Turner bagged 15 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Paul Walter to be Essex’ top bowler

Paul Walter had a brilliant season last year as he was one of the most consistent batters last term and with 17 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.