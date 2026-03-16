Facts: Hampshire captain James Vince is the leading run-scorer for his side in T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 336 runs at a strike rate of 147.36

Kiran Carlson is the leading run-scorer for Glamorgan. He has scored 256 runs at a strike rate of 137.63

Hampshire pacer Scott Currie is the 4th highest wicket-taker in the T20 Blast 2025. He has picked 19 wickets at a strike rate of 8.11

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

In what could be a nail-biting contest on Thursday, third-placed Glamorgan have a better chance of beating fourth-placed Hampshire. Glamorgan are finding momentum towards the business end of the league stage matches, and will enter the match against Hampshire on the back of two wins in a row. While in their second-last game, they defended a 177-run target against table-toppers Somerset, they chased down 119 in just 11.4 overs in their last match. Glamorgan batters have done well to post handy totals, and their bowlers have made life miserable for opponents.Overall, Glamorgan have won six and lost four matches so far.

On the other hand, Hampshire's batting unit has been a big disappointment. The bowlers haven't impressed either as teams have consistently managed big totals against them. Despite winning their first three games,Hampshire have managed just five wins in eleven T20 Blast 2025 matchesso far. Against a well-rounded team like Glamorgan, they are expected to endure a tough time once again.

Hampshire chances of winning - 45%

Glamorgan chances of winning - 55%

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Hampshire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Hampshire captain James Vince continues to be the leading run-scorer for his team in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 336 runs in 11 matches at an average of 33.60, and a strike rate of 147.36. Three fifties have come off his bat already this season. The 34-year-old has scores of 27, 82 and 34 in his last three outings. We expect him to be amongst runs once again.

Colin Ingram of Glamorgan has found rhythm lately. In his last outing against, the 40-year-old scored 24 runs off just 14 balls. The innings consisted of two fours and as many sixes.Ingram has scores of 24, 55, 117, 133*, and 56 in his last five inningsacross formats. Ingram's red hot form makes him one of the safest bets in the Hampshire vs Glamorgan fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire 2.03 Bet on Parimatch Four runs to be scored on first ball of the match 6.00 Bet on Parimatch

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

In the last T20 Blast 2025 fixture played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, Somerset opted to field first and won the match by four wickets. In the second-last match at the venue, Surrey won by 69 runs after Hampshire elected to field first. In the third-last game here, Middlesex had elected to field first in the tied rain-marred game. Gloucestershire elected to bat first in the fourth-last game but ended up losing to Hampshire by seven wickets. On the basis of the result of the last match,we expect the team winning the toss to bowl first once again.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Southampton on Thursday, July 10.No rain has been predicted for the day.With a humidity level of 56 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 11 km/h.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), James Vince (c), Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Dewald Brevis, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Edward Jack, Sonny Baker, Fletcha Middleton, Tom Prest, John Turner, Alistair Orr, Felix Organ, Brett Hampton

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince (CAP) Batter Toby Albert (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Prest Batter Joe Weatherly Batter Hilton Cartwright Batter James Fuller All-roudner Benny Howell Allrounder Liam Dawson Allrounder Chris Wood Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Sonny Baker Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have now won two of their last three matches. They kicked off their campaign with three wins in a row. However, things went downhill for them from there. They lost four of the next five matches. One match during the period ended in a tie. Overall, they have lost five, and won five of their 11 matches so far in the T20 Blast 2025.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), William Smale, Alex Horton (wk), Ben Kellaway, Colin Ingram, Asa Tribe, Daniel Douthwaite, Imad Wasim, Ned Leonard, Andy Gorvin, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Billy Root, Tom Bevan

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson (CAP) Batter William Smale Batter Allex Horton (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Ben Kellaway Batter Colin Ingram Batter Asa Tribe Batter Daniel Douthwaite All-rounder Imad Wasim Allrounder Andy Gorvin All-rounder Jamie Mcllroy Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan registered their first back-to-back win of the season after defeating Kent by six wickets on Sunday. Each of their previous wins of the season was followed with a negative result. They have won six and lost four matches so far.

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Hampshire are ahead of Glamorganin their head-to-head tally with a lead of nine matches. They have been unbeaten in their last three matches against the side.

Head to Head

Matches: 19

Hampshire Won: 11

Glamorgan Won: 7

NR: 1

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan @ 1.84 (Pari Match)

Like we predicted in our last article, Hampshire openersJames Vince and Toby Albert partnered for 43 runs in their last outing against Middlesex. The partnership came off just 26 balls. Albert scored 19, while captain Vince scored 27 off 17 balls in the match. The opening partnership came after just one-run stand between them in the match against Somerset. In Hampshire's third-last match, the opening pair of Chris Lynn and Vince forged an 84-run opening stand. A different opening pair came out to bat in their fourth-last game. Lhuan-dre Pretorious came out to open with Vince, but the pair managed to post just four runs together on the board. The same pair scored 74 runs together in Hampshire's fourth-last match against Somerset. The duo partnered for 31 runs in the sixth-last game versus Surrey. Considering the consistency shown by Hampshire openers, we can expect them to forge a better partnership than their Glamorgan counterparts.

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Hampshire vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Joe Weatherley to be Hampshire’s top batter

As predicted Joe Weatherley impressed with the bat for Hampshire in their match against Middlesex on Wednesday. He scored 41 runs off just 22 balls in an innings which consisted of four boundaries and two sixes. In his second-last outing, the 28-year-old smashed his second fifty of the season.

The unbeaten 60-run knock off 42 balls consisted of one four and as many as five sixes. Weatherly has been in good form lately. He scored 99 and 108 across the two innings for Hampshire 2nd XI in the last week of June. In the T20 Blast 2025,the batter has scored 248 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 136.26. Another impressive outing might be on the cards for Thursday.

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan's top batter

Glamorgan captain Kiran Carlson continues to lead the charge with the bat for his team. In his side's last match against Kent, the27-year-old right-hander scored 34 off just 19 ballsas his team chased down 119 in just 11.4 overs. With 256 runs at a strike rate of 137.63, Carlson is the leading run-scorer for his team in the T20 Blast 2025.

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Hampshire's top bowler

Scott Currie has proved our prediction right in back-to-back games now. He picked four wickets against Middlesex on Wednesday. He was Hampshire's leading wicket-taker against Somerset as well. He picked three wickets for 32 runs in four overs.Currie is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshireat the moment, and fourth-highest in the T20 Blast 2025. He has picked 19 wickets in eleven matches at an average of 16.36, and an economy rate of 8.11. Overall, the 24-year-old, who has also represented England U-19 and senior Scotland team, has picked 74 wickets in 52 T20 matches.

Ned Leonard to be Glamorgan's top bowler

Glamorgan pacer Ned Leonard was mighty impressive in his last outing against Kent. The22-year-old picked four wickets for 26 runs in four overs. Overall, Leonard has picked 13 wickets in just six matches of the T20 Blast 2025 at an average of 10.76, and an economy rate of 7.00. He can emerge as the wicket-taker for Glamorgan again on Thursday.