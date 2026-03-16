Facts: Hampshire are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with two wins in as many games.

Gloucestershire are yet to win a single game this season in two appearances.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Hampshire have got off to the best possible start in the T20 Blast this season, winning both their matches against Essex and Surrey. Their previous clash against Surrey was interrupted by rain but they won by 15 runs thanks to the brilliant start from their openers. They are sitting on top of the points table of South Group at the moment and will be keen on making it a hattrick of wins.

As for Gloucestershire, they have lost both their matches so far, against Kent and Sussex. Interestingly, chasing seems to be the issue for them this season as they have gone down batting second. Gloucestershire will have to make immense improvement in their game to have any chance of getting off the mark in the clash against Hampshire.

Hampshire ’ chances of winning - 70%

Gloucestershire’ chances of winning - 30%

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Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dewald Brevis came into T20 Blast after having a fruitful time with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He continued his great form here as well, scoring 68 runs in the only innings he has batted so far at a strike rate of 212.5. Brevis is a seriously talented cricketer and can score more than 30 runs in this game.

Miles Hammond opens the innings for Gloucestershire in the shortest format and has the best possible chance to go big. He is in decent form at the moment and with fielding restrictions on, can be backed to score more than 20 runs. So far he has scored 62 runs in two matches this season.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl in Southampton has hosted only one match so far this season in T20 Blast. The hosts, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 230 runs and then defended it comfortably, winning by 106 runs. The pitch is extremely good for batting at the venue and looking at the previous result, batting first seems to be a good option. But the wet weather in Southampton might force teams to bowl first.

Weather Report

England’s unique summer is witnessing rain at the moment and Southampton is also no alien to these conditions. There are 20% chances of rain interrupting the clash. In fact, the rain is in the forecast for the entire day, especially after 5 PM local time. DLS method might come into play even in this clash.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Toby Albert (wk), James Vince (c), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Dewald Brevis, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Chris Wood, Bjorn Fortuin, Scott Currie, John Turner, Liam Dawson, Fletcha Middleton, Sonny Baker, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Alistair Orr, Felix Organ, Brett Hampton, Brad Wheal

Predicted Playing XI

Toby Albert Wicketkeeper James Vince (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Dewald Brevis Batter James Fuller All-Rounder Benny Howell All-Rounder Chris Wood Bowler Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Scott Currie Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have played two matches so far this season and have won both of them.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (C), Cameron Bancroft, Tom Smith, Graeme van Buuren, David Payne, Zaman Akhter, Aman Rao, James Bracey, Matt Taylor, Ajeet Singh Dale, D’Arcy Short, Ben Charlesworth, Ollie Price, Tommy Boorman, Miles Hammond.

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Wicketkeeper D Arcy Short Batter Oliver Price All-Rounder Jack Taylor (C) Batter Ben Charlesworth All-Rrounder James Bracey Wicketkeeper Matt Taylor Bowler David Payne Bowler Ajeet Singh Dale Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire are yet to win a match this season in T20 Blast after two matches.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

Hampshire and Gloucestershire have faced each other in 17 matches so far in T20 cricket. Hampshire have won a staggering 13 encounters and lost only three against Gloucestershire while one game ended in no result.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

Hampshire openers James Vince and Toby Albert are in great form. Their unbeaten 63-run stand amidst rain threat helped them win the previous game by DLS method as well. On the other hand, the Gloucestershire openers - Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancoft have not been that consistent in setting the platform for the batters to come. Hence, Hampshire are expected to have better opening partnership than Gloucestershire.

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Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

James Vince to be Hampshire’s top batter

James Vince is a veteran T20 cricketer and opens the innings for Hampshire. He is in great form at the moment, having scored 95 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 161.01. Vince’s ability to find gaps makes him a special cricketer and for the same reason, he can be backed to become top batter of Hampshire.

Jason Roy to be Gloucestershire’s top batter

Oliver Price bats in the middle order and is crucial to his team's line-up. He has thus far scored 63 in two outings and has the ability to turn the game on its head with his batting. There is no reason why he cannot become Gloucestershire’s top batter in this match against Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Scott Currie is one of the best bowlers for Hampshire. He has been amongst wickets this season regularly in two matches played so far. Currie has picked up five wickets in two outings and has made a telling impact in restricting the oppositions. Currie can become the top bowler for his team in this match on the back of his variations.

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler

David Payne is one bowler who bowls the tough overs for Gloucestershire. He picks wickets regularly for his team and has accounted for three scalps so far in this season. Payne can be backed to be amongst wickets again and become the top bowler for his team.