Facts: Middlesex opener Stephen Eskinazi has scored 3293 runs at an average of 31.66 at a strike rate of 137.89

James Vince has amassed 12143 runs at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 135.52

Middlesex pacer Tom Helm has 119 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 25.75 at a strike rate of 17.1

Hampshire vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

Hampshire are one of the most well-rounded sides in the competition. Boasting some of the finest talents in English cricket, backed by solid professionals, it’s no surprise to see them sitting comfortably at the second spot on the South Group points table. The presence of James Vince, Tom Prest, Toby Albert, and Dewald Brevis gives them the perfect blend of experience and youth. With both depth and balance in their squad, Hampshire remain a tough side to beat this season.

On the other hand, Middlesex have flattered to deceive this season. They’re certainly not a weak side, with players like Stephen Eskinazi, Kane Williamson, Ben Geddes, and Tom Helm forming a strong core. However, they’ve struggled to gain momentum and make any significant inroads in the tournament so far. That said, it’s still early days, and a couple of good performances can turn things around quickly.

HAM’s chance of winning is 65%

MID’s chance of winning is 35%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Hampshire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Bet on Stephen Eskinazi. The Middlesex skipper is in the middle of a strong run of form, delivering consistently with the bat. Joshua Little has been equally effective with the ball, making him a smart pick you wouldn't want to ignore. Joe Weatherley, too, has been in good touch and can certainly boost your winning chances if you back him, as many already have.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2022, the Rose Bowl has hosted 41 T20 matches, with the batting first and bowling first having an almost identical record. While the batting first teams have won 19 games, the chasing sides have won 20 games. The average first innings score at the venue is 159/7, whereas the average first innings winning score is 178/6.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 21% probability of precipitation in Southampton on Friday with a cloud cover of 52%.

Hampshire Player List

Toby Albert (wk), James Vince (c), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Dewald Brevis, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Chris Wood, Bjorn Fortuin, Scott Currie, John Turner, Ben Brown, Brett Hampton, Felix Organ, Alistair Orr

Predicted Playing XI

Toby Albert Wicket-Keeper James Vince Batter Tom Prest Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Dewald Brevis Batter James Fuller All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Chris Wood Bowler Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Scott Currie Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire started the season with three consecutive wins but lost the fourth encounter to Kent by six wickets to suffer their first loss of the tournament. They remain at the second spot on the points table.

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Kane Williamson, Ben Geddes, Leus du Plooy, Jack Davies (wk), Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, Zafar Gohar, Tom Helm, Joshua Little, Noah Cornwell, Henry Brookes, Joshua De Caires

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi Batter Kane Williamson Batter Ben Geddes Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Jack Davies Wicket-Keeper Ryan Higgins All-rounder Zafar Gohar All-rounder Luke Hollman Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex haven’t had the best of tournaments so far, winning just one out of their five matches, losing two, while one game ended with no result.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Head-To-Head

Hampshire have dominated Middlesex in the T20 Blast, winning 23 head-to-head encounters compared to Middlesex’s 14. While the most recent clash ended with no result, Hampshire had won all three previous meetings between the two sides.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Hampshire opening partnership over 19.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Toby Albert and James Vince are two solid batters who have shown a great propensity to take the county forward in the shortest format of the game. While Vince’s exploits are well-documented, Albert in the last few years has grown to become the most important player in the club. The duo have an average opening partnership of 32, which is great to satisfy the condition of this market.

Hampshire vs Middlesex T20 The Rose Bowl, null Hampshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.41 Bet Now!‌

Hampshire vs Middlesex Best Batters

James Vince to be Hampshire’s best batter (Parimatch)

James Vince is one of the silent dominators of T20 cricket, having managed 12143 runs at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 135.52. These are some great numbers. For Hampshire alone, he has 5948 runs at an average of 35.61 and a strike rate of 138.64 with five centuries and 42 fifties. There is nothing to doubt his credentials.

Stephen Eskinazi to be Middlesex’s best batter (Parimatch)

Stephen Eskinazi is yet to make his international debut, but he has made a name for himself with his fierce ambition and the ability to score quick runs. The Middlesex opener has scored 3310 runs at an average of 31.52 at a strike rate of 137.89 in T20s. He has 22 fifties and one century in the format, which makes you believe that Eskinazi can repeat the heroics once again.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Bjorn Fortuin to be Hampshire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

South African left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin has been very impactful with his performances lately. In the shortest format of the game, Fortuin has taken 167 wickets at an average of 21.88 at an economy rate of 6.58. There is a great sense of accuracy to his bowling, for which one can hope that he continues to deliver great value.

Tom Helm to be Middlesex’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Middlesex pacer Tom Helm has 119 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 25.75 at a strike rate of 17.1. 98 of those wickets have come in the T20 Blast - a stage which he dominates with ease. For the side to do well, you must bet a big amount on him.