Facts: Teams batting first have ended on the losing side in each of the 10 matches played between the two sides - a period of 7 years.

Since losing four games in a row between 2012 and 2013, Surrey have not lost two matches in a row to Hampshire, a run that could be broken if the hosts end up on the winning side.

Hampshire vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Hosts, Hampshire, will be looking to return to winning ways by completing a double over Surrey. They haven’t won in their last two games, which undid the brilliant start they made to the tournament. The Southampton-based team won the first three games this season, but were handed a defeat by Kent while their most recent game ended in a tie.

The visitors will be eyeing revenge against Hampshire, having been handed a defeat at home earlier in the season. In a rain-curtailed game in London, Surrey failed to defend their total and suffered their second loss in three games. Since then, however, they’ve won both their matches to sneak up behind the hosts in the table.

Hampshire Chance of Winning - 43%

Surrey Chance of Winning - 57%

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Hampshire vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Both teams’ bowling line-ups have not been able to grab the headlines and hence, we’re expecting a game dominated by the batters. James Vince, Toby Albert, and Lhuan-dre Pretorious are looking in great form and are expected to be the top run scorers from the hosts. We’re expecting at least one of them to score a fifty in the game.

For the visitors, Jason Roy is shouldering the bulk of the team’s run-scoring responsibilities. He is currently the third highest run-getter in the tournament despite playing fewer games than the other Top 7 batsmen. We’re expecting the stylish Englishman to go big in the match and are backing odds of 1.85 on Parimatch for him to score more than 22 runs in Southampton.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey to have a higher score in the powerplay overs 1.75 Bet on Batery Hampshire to have at least one 50+ individual score 1.40 Bet on Batery No maiden to be bowled in the match 1.18 Bet on Parimatch

Hampshire vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

The previous ten matches that the two teams have played against each other have been won by the team chasing. The last time that a team successfully defended their total in this fixture was back in August, 2018. We’re expecting the captains to have noticed the trend and back themselves to chase the target down.

Weather Report

The weather in Southampton is ideal for a game of cricket with next to no chance of rain and temperatures between 13 and 23 degrees celsius. Cool winds will be blowing throughout the game to mitigate the humidity expected.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Fletcha Middleton, Alistair Orr, Mark Stoneman, Dewald Brevis, Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Felix Organ, Benny Howell, Brett Hampton, Liam Dawson, Scott Currie, Ben Brown, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, James Fuller, Sonny Baker, Brad Wheal, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Chris Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicketkeeper James Vince Batter Toby Albert Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Benny Howell Allrounder James Fuller Bowler Liam Dawson Allrounder Chris Wood Bowler Scott Currie Allrounder John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Surrey come into the game winless in two games. They, however, won the first 3 games of the T20 Blast and find themselves in third spot in the table.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Sam Curran (c), Laurie Evans, Dominic Sibley, OFM Sykes, Jason Roy, Ryan Patel, Tom Curran, Nathan Smith, Ollie Pope, Matthew Fisher, Chris Jordan, Yousef Majid, Daniel Worrall, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Allrounder Dominic Sibley Batter Jason Roy Batter Sam Curran Allrounder Laurie Evans Wicketkeeper Ollie Sykes Batter Tom Curran Allrounder Mitchell Santner Allrounder Chris Jordan Bowler Nathan Smith Allrounder Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have improved as the tournament has progressed and will be coming in full of confidence on the back of two wins. They could only muster one win in the first three matches, which also included a loss against Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Surrey Head to Head

Surrey hold a commanding lead over Hampshire in the head to head record in the shortest format of the game. In 32 matches the two teams have played, Surrey have won 19 games. At home, however, Hampshire have been more competitive with 7 wins in 15 games.

Head to Head

Hampshire: 13

Surrey: 19

Draw / No Result: 0

Hampshire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Hampshire to have the better opening partnership in the match

Hampshire’s opening pair has scored 252 runs in five games this season at an average of 63. In contrast, Surrey’s openers have managed just 131 runs with only a solitary fifty-plus stand in as many matches. The hosts have further strengthened their top order by integrating young Lhuan-dre Pretorius into their line-up. It remains to be seen which two among James Vince, Toby Albert, and Pretorius start at the top, but they are likely to outshine the visitors.

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Hampshire vs Surrey Top Batters

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be Hampshire’s top batsman

South African teenage sensation Lhuan-dre Pretorius is our pick to be the best batter from the hosts’ batting line-up. The 19-year-old came into the tournament as the leading run scorer in his breakthrough tournament - the SA20. He was given his Vitality T20 Blast debut in the most recent game and he paid off his selection with an unbeaten 44.

Jason Roy to be Surrey’s top batsman

Despite playing just 5 games in the tournament so far, Jason Roy finds himself as the third highest run scorer with 258 runs. With 3 half-centuries already under his belt, it would be foolish to go against the in-form Englishman.

Hampshire vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Hampshire’s form this season replicates pacer Scott Currie’s form. The team won their first three games, which saw Currie return with figures of 3/20, 2/17, and 2/19. Hampshire are winless in their previous two matches, games where the 24-year-old has taken just 1 wicket. The team’s leading wicket-taker will need to be on form if his team harbours any hope of defeating the resurgent Brown Caps.

Sam Curran to be Surrey’s top bowler

Interestingly, Aussie allrounder Sam Curran has a much better record away from home this season than at the Oval. The 27-year-old has taken 7 of his 8 wickets on the road while blanking in one of the two matches at Surrey’s home. With the match being played in Southampton, we can expect Curran to do well.