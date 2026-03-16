Facts: Toby Albert is the leading run-scorer for Hampshire. he has scored 371 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 142.69

James Coles is the leading run-scorer for Sussex. He has scored 286 runs at a strike rate of 158.01

Scott Curris of Hampshire is the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker in the T20 Blast 2025. he has picked 19 wickets in 123 matches

Hampshire vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Hampshire will be having a greater chance of beating Sussex in their upcoming second-last league stage game of The T20 Blast 2025 on Sunday. They are currently placed third in the nine-team points table.Hampshire have won six and lost five of their 12 games.Their match against Middlesex ended in a tie. On the other hand,Sussex have lost form and lost three matches in a row.Notably, they lost only two of their first seven games.

Hampshire are high on confidence after two back-to-back wins. They chased down 188 against Middlesex before bundling out Glamorgan for 113 to defend 209. Quite clearly, Hampshire are doing well in both the departments of the game, and their players are fired up towards the business end of the tournament. Sussex, on the other hand, were rolled over for 145 against Essex in their last match, and lost the match with 23 balls to spare. They were bundled out for 148 in the second match, and 134 in the match prior to that.

Hampshire chances of winning - 70%

Sussex chances of winning - 30%

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Hampshire vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Hampshire batter Joe Weatherly has been in tremendous form since the last few games. He scored a handy 21-ball 31 in his side's last outing against Glamorgan.He has scored 31, 44, and 60 not out in his last three outings.In 12 matches of the ongoing season, Weatherly has scored 279 runs in 12 matches at an average of 34.87 and a strike rate of 137.43.

Sussex wicketkeeper-batterJohn Simpson scored 42 runs off 28 ballswhen six batters from his team got out for a single digit score against Essex on Friday. The innings consisted of three fours and four sixes. Simpson has scored 269 runs in 11 matches at an average of 24.45 and a strike rate of 133.16 in the T20 Blast 2025. He could emerge as one of the stronger performers in the match on Sunday.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire 2.03 Bet on Parimatch Four runs to be scored on first ball of the match 6.00 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire to be ahead of Sussex after end of six overs 1.75 Bet on Batery

Hampshire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

In the last T20 Blast 2025 fixture played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton,Hampshire opted to bat first and thrashed Glamorgan by 113 runs. In the second-last match here at the venue, Somerset opted to field first and won the match by four wickets. In the third-last match at the venue, Surrey won by 69 runs after Hampshire elected to field first. In the fourth-last game here, Middlesex had elected to field first in the tied rain-marred game. Teams have opted to bowl first 63 percent of the time in the last five years, and therefore there should be no surprise if the team winning the toss opted to bowl once again on Sunday.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Southamptonon Sunday, July 13. With a humidity level of 55 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed is expected to go up to 13 km/h.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), James Vince (c), Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Dewald Brevis, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Edward Jack, Sonny Baker, Fletcha Middleton, Tom Prest, John Turner, Alistair Orr, Felix Organ, Brett Hampton

Hampshire Playing XI

James Vince (CAP) Batter Toby Albert (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Prest Batter Joe Weatherly Batter Hilton Cartwright Batter James Fuller All-roudner Benny Howell Allrounder Liam Dawson Allrounder Chris Wood Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Sonny Baker Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have found good form towards the business end of the T20 Blast 2025. They have emerged victorious in their last two games, and have now won six and lost five of their 12 games. Their match against Middlesex ended in a tie.

Sussex News & Player List

Sussex News & Player List

Sussex Player List

Daniel Hughes, George Thomas, Tom Clark, James Coles, John Simpson (wk), Danny Lamb, Jack Carson, Nathan McAndrew, Henry Crocombe, Tymal Mills (c), Brad Currie, Harrison Ward, Tom Alsop, Ollie Robinson, Gurinder Sandhu, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Tom Haines, Danial Ibrahim

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter John Simpson (WK) Wicketkeeper James Coles All-rounder Danny Lamb All-rounder Tom Clark Batter Tom Aslop Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills (CAP) Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

After losing three matches on the trot, Sussex are now struggling for form. Overall, they have won and lost five matches each. Their match against Essex ended in a tie due to rain.

Hampshire vs Sussex Head to Head

Hampshire have a slim head-to-head lead against Sussex in the T20 Blast.

Head to Head

Matches: 40

Hampshire Won: 20

Sussex Won: 17

NR: 3

Hampshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex @ 1.84 (Pari Match)

Hampshire openers are in good form, and that is why we believe that their opening stand will be better than that of Sussex. The partnership between Toby Albert and James Vince accounted for just three runs against Glamorgan, but the former scored 98 runs off just 57 balls. Vince is the second-highest run-scorer for Hampshire in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.They are also the only two batters from the team to score over 300 runs individually in the T20 Blast 2025.Vince and Albert partnered for 43 runs in their second-last outing against Middlesex. The partnership came off just 26 balls. The opening partnership came after just one-run stand between them in the match against Somerset. In Hampshire's fourth-last match, the opening pair of Chris Lynn and Vince forged an 84-run opening stand. Hampshire have tried different opening pairs, however the pair of Vince and Albert now look settled in their role.

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Hampshire vs Sussex Top Batters

Toby Albert to be Hampshire top batter

We are backing Hampshire opener Toby Albert for another good outing against Sussex. In his last outing against Glamorgan,the wicketkeeper-batter scored 98 runs off just 57 ballswith the help of seven fours and five sixes. Albert is currently the leading run-scorer for his team in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 371 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 142.69.

James Coles to be Sussex top batter

Sussex opener James Coles is the leading run-scorer for his team in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored286 runs in 11 matches at an average of 31.77and a strike rate of 158.01. He has hit two fifties in the season so far. Despite his low scores of 7, 24, and 10 we can expect the 21-year-old to score some impressive runs.

Hampshire vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Hampshire's top bowler

Scott Currie bowled just two overs in his last outing against Glamorgan. He gave away just nine runs. In his second-last outing, he picked four wickets against Middlesex on Wednesday. He was Hampshire's leading wicket-taker against Somerset as well. The right-arm pacer picked three wickets for 32 runs in four overs.Currie is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshireat the moment, and joint fifth-highest in the T20 Blast 2025. He has picked 19 wickets in twelve matches at an average of 16.84, and an economy rate of 7.93.

Nathan Mcandrew to be Sussex top bowler

Australian pacer Nathan Mcandrew is the leading wicket-taker for Sussex, and overall the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker in the T20 Blast 2025.He has picked 19 wickets in 11 matchesat an average of 14.94, and a strike rate of 7.92. He picked three wickets against Hampshire on July 5, and would be hoping for a similar performance.