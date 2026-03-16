Facts: Steven Eskinazi has scored 132 runs in 5 matches played at Canterbury.

The average 1st innings score in the last six T20 Blast matches played at Canterbury is 172 runs.

Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

Kent Spitfires are coming off a five-wicket loss against Somerset in their last match, where their batters struggled heavily. Batting first, Kent managed to score a modest total of 137/8; Joe Denly (40 runs) and Jack Leaning (37 runs) were the top scorers. Then, with the ball, Nathan Gilchrist, Joey Evison, Wes Agar, and Matt Parkinson took one wicket each. This is the third loss for Kent in their last five matches.Kent are two points behind Glamorgan and need to win their next two matches to stay in the top four race. So, this is a must-win game for the home side.

Meanwhile, Middlesex head into this contest on the back of a dominant 23-run victory over Gloucestershire in their last match. Middlesex, batting first, posted a good score of 189/5, courtesy of half-centuries from Ben Geddes (54 runs) and Kane Williamson (52 runs). Ryan Higgins played a good little cameo at the end (28* runs). Luke Hollman and Sebastian Morgan starred with the ball, taking two wickets each.Though Middlesex still has an outside chance of making it to the top four, their qualification largely depends on other team results, but they can still stay in the race if they win their last three matches.

Kent Spitfires haven't had the best of times at their home ground in Canterbury this season, where they lost four of the five matches played. But against Middlesex, they have a dominant record at home and have the better chance of winning.

Kent Spitfires Chance of Winning: 53%

Middlesex Chance of Winning: 47%

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Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips

Kane Williamson has scored 311 runs in 11 matches, averaging 34.55 and striking at 146.He is the second-highest run-scorer for Middlesex this season and has been consistent, scoring 25 or more runs in 9 of the 11 matches played this season.Against Kent, he has scored 41 runs in 3 matches, averaging 41. Given his current good run of form and his team's must-win situation, we project Kane Williamson's score against Kent to be over 25 runs.

Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

Teams bowling first have won three of the last five Vitality T20 Blast matches played at St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.However, looking at the recent performances of both teams, Kent Spitfires won one of their last two matches batting first, and Middlesex's last two wins have also come when batting first.Both teams have had considerable success batting first at Canterbury, so we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

On Sunday, July 13th, the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury is expected to experience partly cloudy conditions. The temperature will reach approximately 26°C, with 0% precipitation and 55% humidity. A gentle wind of 13 km/h is anticipated.

Kent Spitfires News & Players List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Joe Denly, Sam Billings(w/c), Joey Evison, Jack Leaning, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Fred Klaassen, Nathan Gilchrist, Matthew Parkinson, Chris Benjamin, Matthew Quinn, Wes Agar, Zak Crawley, Grant Stewart, Jaydn Denly, Marcus O'Riordan

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Joe Denly Batter Sam Billings © Wicketkeeper Jack Leaning Batter Harry Finch Batter Thomas Stewart Rogers Bowler Joey Evison Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matthew Parkinson Bowler

Kent Spitfires Recent Form

Kent Spitfires recent form has been mixed where they won two and lost three of their last five matches in the season. They currently stand at 6th place in the South Group with 22 points in 12 matches ( 5 wins, 6 losses & 1 no result).

Middlesex News & Players List

Middlesex News

Stephen Eskinazi, Kane Williamson, Sebastian Morgan, Ben Geddes, Leus du Plooy (c), Ryan Higgins, Joe Cracknell (wk), Luke Hollman, Zafar Gohar, Tom Helm, Noah Cornwell, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua Little, Blake Carlton Cullen, Joshua De Caires.

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi Batter Kane Williamson Batter Sebastian Morgan Batter Ben Geddes Batter Leus du Plooy (c) Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Joe Cracknell Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman All-rounder Zafar Gohar Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Recent Form

Middlesex are having a mixed bag of form recently where they won two and lost three of the last five matches. They currently stand at 8th place in the South Group with 16 points in 11 matches (3 wins, 6 losses & 1 no result).

Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex Head to Head Record

Kent Spitfires and Middlesex have squared off in 38 matches in the Vitality T20 Blast. Kent has won 18 matches, while Middlesex has won 17 matches. Two matches ended in no result, and one match was tied. At Canterbury, both teams have met in 12 matches, with each team winning six apiece.

Matches Played: 38

Kent Spitfires Won: 18

Middlesex Won: 17

Tie: 1

No Result: 2

Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Kent Spitfires

Middlesex's opening pair of Kane Williamson and Stephen Eskinazi have, on average, scored 64 runs for the first wicket in their last three matches, while Kent Spitfires' opening pair of Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel Bell-Drummond have averaged only six runs for the first wicket in their last three matches.Though both of Kent's openers are in really good form individually, they haven't been able to stitch together a solid opening partnership. Conversely, Middlesex's opening pair has been in good form and has consistently built strong opening partnerships. We anticipate Middlesex's openers will have a better opening partnership than Kent's.

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Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex Top Batters

Joe Denly to be the Top Batter for Kent Spitfires

Joe Denly scored 40 runs off 31 balls in the last match against Somerset and was the top batter for his team. He has played well and consistently gotten off to good starts throughout the season, accumulating 238 runs in 10 matches, averaging 29.75. He has also been the top scorer in two matches for Kent.Denly is one of the most experienced batters in the side and boasts a phenomenal record at St. Lawrence Ground, with 2008 runs in 73 matches, averaging 30.42. Specifically against Middlesex at this venue, he has scored 242 runs in 9 matches, averaging 26.88.

Kane Williamson to be the Top Batter for Middlesex

Williamson has been a top signing for Middlesex this season. Though he has had a couple of low scores, he has been quite consistent and scored 52 runs in the last match against Gloucestershire in a winning cause. Williamson has accumulated a total of 311 runs in 11 matches, averaging close to 35, and has scored over 24 runs on 9 occasions. In a must-win match, we are backing Kane Williamson to step up and dominate against the Kent bowlers.

Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Nathan Gilchrist to be the Top Bowler for Kent Spitfires

Nathan Gilchrist has picked up 13 wickets in 9 matches for the Kent Spitfires this season, bowling at an economy of 10.41, which is a tad on the higher side, but he has been taking wickets, averaging 20.69. He was the top bowler for Kent in their last two matches, and after a poor start to the season, Gilchrist has found his rhythm and looks to be in the zone for another good outing with the ball.He also has a pretty good record at Canterbury, where he has picked up 12 wickets in 7 matches.We back him to continue his good run of form and be the top bowler for Kent.

Tom Helm to be the Top Bowler for Middlesex

Tom Helm has been at the forefront of Middlesex's bowling attack this season, topping their bowling charts with 18 wickets in 11 matches, averaging 8.91. He is one of Middlesex's frontline bowlers and has been crucial in the death overs.At St. Lawrence Ground, he has taken four wickets in two matches, and against Kent, he has picked up a total of 15 wickets in 10 matches, averaging 23.40 and maintaining an economy rate of under 9 runs per over.Expect Helm to take wickets and play a key role with the ball for Middlesex in this must-win match.