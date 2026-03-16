Facts: Daniel Bell Drummond has scored 1831 runs in 66 matches at St. Lawrence Ground.

The average powerplay score at Canterbury this season is 52 runs.

Kent Spitfires vs Somerset Chance of Winning

The Kent Spitfires are coming off a narrow, hard-fought two-wicket win over the Sussex Sharks in their last match. Bowling first, Kent dismissed Sussex for 148 runs in 19.5 overs. Nathan Gilchrist was the star with the ball, taking 4/42; although his economy was on the higher side, he compensated with wickets. Then, Daniel Bell-Drummond at the top, with 47 runs, and Joey Evison at the end, with a quickfire 48 runs off 24 balls, powered Kent past the victory line.

Somerset, on the other hand, are coming off a colossal 95-run victory over the Essex Eagles in their last match, solidifying their place at the top of the South Group and booking their quarter-final spot. Batting first, Somerset posted a huge score of 225/6, on the back of Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s whirlwind knock of 90 runs off 39 balls. Then, with the ball, Matt Henry bowled a superb spell, finishing with figures of 4/21 at an economy of 5.25. Craig Overton and Riley Meredith also picked up two wickets each, but they were a bit expensive.

Based on our analysis of team combination and the form of both teams, the visitors, Somerset, who have dominated the entire South Group with their aggressive batting and equally good bowling attack, have the better chance of winning this contest.

Kent Spitfires chance of winning - 38%

Somerset chance of winning - 62%

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Kent Spitfires vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Will Smeed scored a quickfire knock of 32 runs off 20 balls in the last match against Essex. He has been the tone-setter for Somerset with the bat throughout the season and has so far accumulated 428 runs in 11 matches, averaging 47.55.He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has played a pivotal role in Somerset's success. He has scored 24 or more runs in 9 of the 11 matches played.Given his current form, we back Smeed to score over 21 runs against Kent.

Kent Spitfires vs Somerset Toss Prediction

At St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury this Vitality T20 Blast season, teams batting first and chasing have each won two of the four matches played.The average first innings score of 181 runs shows it's a high-scoring ground.

Both teams have a good record here when batting first. Kent has won one of their last five matches batting first, while Somerset's last four wins include three where they batted first. We predict the toss-winning captain will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

On Friday, July 11th, Canterbury is expected to experience sunny weather with a pleasant temperature of 26°C. The forecast indicates no precipitation (0%), making for a dry day. Humidity levels will be at 50%, and a gentle wind of 11 km/h is anticipated.

Kent Spitfires News & Players List

Kent Spitfires Players List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Joe Denly, Sam Billings(w/c), Joey Evison, Jack Leaning, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Fred Klaassen, Nathan Gilchrist, Matthew Parkinson, Chris Benjamin, Matthew Quinn, Wes Agar, Zak Crawley, Grant Stewart, Jaydn Denly, Marcus ORiordan

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Joe Denly Batter Sam Billings © Wicketkeeper Jack Leaning Batter Harry Finch Batter Thomas Stewart Rogers Bowler Joey Evison Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matthew Parkinson Bowler

Kent Spitfires Recent Form

Kent Spitfires recent form has been mixed where they won two and lost three of their last five matches in the season. They currently stand at 5th place in the South Group with 22 points in 11 matches ( 5 wins, 5 losses & 1 no result).

Somerset News & Players List

Somerset Players List

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Lewis Goldsworthy, Craig Overton, Matt Henry, Riley Meredith, Tom Lammonby, Thomas Rew, Andrew Umeed, Migael Pretorius, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket Keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory (c) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Recent Form

Somerset are in really good form at the moment, where they won four of their last five matches and currently stand at the top of the South Group with 36 points in 11 matches ( 9 wins & 2 losses).

Kent Spitfires vs Somerset Head to Head Record

Kent Spitfires and Somerset have faced off in 26 matches in the Vitality T20 Blast. Kent Spitfires have the upper hand with 16 wins, while Somerset have won 10 matches.At the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, the two teams have met in 10 matches. Here, Kent Spitfires have dominated with 7 wins, while Somerset have won 3 matches.

Matches Played: 26

Kent Spitfires Won: 16

Somerset Won: 10

Kent Spitfires vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Kent @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

Somerset's opening pair of Tom Banton and Will Smeed has averaged 20 runs per match in their last three outings. In contrast, Kent Spitfires' opening pair of Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel Bell-Drummond has averaged 9 runs per match over their last three games.Somerset boasts the best new-ball bowling attack this season, in the form of Matt Henry and Craig Overton, while Kent's new-ball attack has been rather ordinary. Given all these factors and the current form of Somerset's openers, we back Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Kent.

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Kent Spitfires vs Somerset Top Batters

Sam Billings to be the Top Batter for Kent Spitfires

The Kent Spitfires' skipper, Sam Billings, hasn't had the best season so far, scoring 144 runs in 11 matches, averaging 18 with a strike rate of 126.31. These are not ideal statistics for a player of his calibre, and he is due for a big knock.Billings boasts a phenomenal record at St. Lawrence Ground, where he has scored 1492 runs in 64 matches, averaging 29.84. Of those runs, Billings has scored 249 runs in 7 matches, averaging a staggering 62.25 against Somerset at Canterbury.We back Billings to play a match-winning knock in what is a must-win game for them to stay in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Will Smeed to be the Top Batter for Somerset

The leading run-scorer in the tournament with 428 runs in 11 matches, averaging 47.75, he has also been the 'Mr. Consistent' of the season, scoring more than 20 runs in nine of the 11 matches played, along with four half-centuries.Such has been his domination this season. Against Kent, Smeed has scored 89 runs in 4 matches, averaging 29.66.While this is a modest record, he is in fine form at the moment, and we predict that Smeed will step up and play another huge knock, being the top batter for Somerset against Kent.

Kent Spitfires vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Fred Klaassen to be the Top Bowler for Kent

Fred Klaassen bowled a good spell in the last match, where he picked up two wickets for 28 runs.Overall this season, he has taken 9 wickets in 10 matches, and at St. Lawrence Ground, he has three wickets in four matches.When you look at his overall record against Somerset, Klaassen has six wickets in eight matches. Somerset batters quite often struggle against left-arm pacers, and we expect Klaassen to make an impact in this fixture and be the top bowler for his team.

Matt Henry to be the Top Bowler for Somerset

One of the best swing bowlers in the T20 Blast this season, Matt Henry is coming off a phenomenal spell against Essex in the last match, where he picked up four wickets and was the top bowler for his team.Overall this season, Henry has bagged 16 wickets in 10 matches and is the second-highest wicket-taker after Riley Meredith. Henry has picked up three wickets in three matches against Kent, and the conditions at Canterbury suit his type of bowling. Expect another solid bowling performance and wickets from Henry; we back him to be the top bowler for Somerset.