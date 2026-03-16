Facts: Kent opener Tawanda Muyeye is the seventh-highest run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 436 runs at a strike rate of 138.85

Jordan Cox scored 139 off 60 balls in his last outing vs Hampshire

Mohammad Amir has picked 18 wickets in 13 matches for Essex

Kent vs Essex Chance of Winning

Kent have kept their quarter-finals hopes alive, and are the favourites to beat bottom-ranked Essex in their last league stage match of the T20 Blast 2025. Kent need a win over Essex and then hope Sussex lose their last game to qualify. They displayed a spirited performance, and thrashed Middlesex by seven wickets in their last match. Even thoughKent have won and lost six matches each, they have managed to win two of their last three matches.

Essex, on the other hand, have lost three of their 13 matches. After losing nine games, they have shown some fightback by winning their last two games. They have shown tremendous batting and bowling performance in those two matches, but that could come to a halt against a motivated Kent , who have a very decent set of bowlers, and purpose

Kent chances of winning - 60%

Essex chances of winning - 40%

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Kent vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Veteran batter Joe Denly scored 46 runs off 31 balls in a do-or-die match for Kent in their last outing against Middlesex. The 39-year-old showed why experience matters and played an innings which consisted of five fours and two sixes. Overall, he has scored284 runs in 11 matches at an average of 31.55, and a strike rate of 143.43. He is expected to turn up the heat once again in the high-pressure match against Essex.

Michael Pepper has emerged as the leading run-scorer for Essex in the T20 Blast 2025. He scored 23 off 11 balls in the last match. Overall, the 27-year-old right-hander has scored313 runs in 13 matchesat an average of 28.45 and a strike rate of 159.69. He is expected to end his campaign on a high.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex to score over 21.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Jordan Cox to score over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Tawanda Muyeye to score over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Kent vs Essex Toss Prediction

In the last match played at St Lawrence Ground, Middlesex elected to bat first but Kent emerged victorious by seven wickets. In the second-last match, Somerset won by five wickets after opting to field. Kent elected to field first in the third-last game. The team winning the toss has opted ton bowl first 65 percent of the times at the venue in the last five years. The trend of batting second is expected to continue in the high-pressure game.

Weather Report

It's expected to be cloudy in Canterbury on Friday, July 18. However,no prediction for rainhas been made. With a humidity level of 98 percent, the temperature will hover around 17 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 13 km/h.

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Joey Evison, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Parkinson, Nathan Gilchrist, Grant Stewart, Wes Agar, Zak Crawley, Marcus ORiordan, George Garrett, Ben Compton, Chris Benjamin, Jaydn Denly

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter DJ Bell-Drummond Batter Sam Billings (CAP and WK) WK-Batter Joe Denly Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Jack Leaning Allrounder Chris Benjamin Batter Grant Stewart Bowler Matthew Parkinson Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have won and lost six matches each in the T20 Blast 2025. They have shown some good form by winning two of their last three matches.

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, Jordan Cox (wk), Charlie Allison, Matthew Critchley, Luc Benkenstein, Robin Das, Noah Thain, Simon Harmer (c), Sam James Cook, Mohammad Amir, Dean Elgar, Shane Snater, Jamal Richards, Mackenzie Jones, Simon Fernandes

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Pepper Batter Paul Walter Batter Jordan Cox (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter Luc Benkenstein Allrounder Charlie Allison Allrounder Matthew Critchley All-rounder Simon Harmer (Cap) Allrounder Robin Das Batter Noah Thain Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex had a season to forget as they lost as many as nine of their first 13 matches. All their three wins have come in their last four encounters.

Kent vs Essex Head to Head

Kent and Essex have fought neck-to-neck in the T20 Blast 2025. Essex will have the opportunity to shorten the deficit on Friday.

Head to Head

Matches: 43

Kent Won: 22

Essex Won: 20

NR: 1

Kent vs Essex Betting Odds

Kent to score over 20.5 ruins before fall of first wicket @ 1.87 (Pari Match)

Kent opening pair of Tawanda Muyeye and Harry Finchpartnered for 66 runs in their last match against Middlesex, Muyeye scored 59 and Finch also chipped in with 36 of 28. Muyeye had opened with Daniel Bell-Drummond when Kent clashed against Essex earlier in the season. Muyeye scored a hundred in the match, while his partner contributed with 21 off 18. The partnership between the two batters accounted for 72 runs. Kent desperately needed a win in hope to qualify for the quarter-finals, and that means the openers will have to play a key role. They did well when they were in a similar situation in the last match. They are expected to shine once again on Friday. Not to forget Muyeye is the leading run-scorer for Kent in the tournament.

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Kent vs Essex Top Batters

Tawanda Muyeye to be Kent's top batter

Kent opener Tawanda Muyeye is the leading run-scorer for his team, and seventh-highest overall in the T20 Blast 2025. He has scored 436 runs in 13 matches at an average of 33.53 and a strike rate of 138.85. One hundred and two fifties have come off his bat this season, and he would be aiming to play a decisive knock for Kent on Friday.

Jordan Cox to be Essex's top batter

Chasing 221, Essex witnessed anunbeaten 139-run knock off just 60 ballsfrom Jordan Cox as they chased down the target with four wickets and four balls remaining. The innings consisted of 11 fours and as many sixes. After the hundred, the wicketkeeper-batter has scored 336 runs in nine matches at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 171.42.

Kent vs Essex Top Bowlers

Nathan Gilchrist to be Kent's top bowler

Nathan Gilchrist is the leading wicket-taker for Kent in the T20 Blast 2025. The 25-year-old has picked13 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 22.46and an economy rate of 9.78. He did not pick any wicket in his last outing but gave away just 23 runs in his four overs. Gilchrist has picked five wickets in his last three outings in the tournament.

Mohammad Amir to be Essex's top bowler

Mohammad Amir has led the Essex bowling attack in the ongoing season of the T20 Blast 2025. He has picked 18 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 20.38, and an economy rate of 8.56.The 33-year-old has picked 12 wickets in his last five outings