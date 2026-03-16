Facts: Gloucestershire lost their first six games against Kent in T20 cricket.

Kent are the only team to have two batsmen in the Top 10 run scorers of the tournament this season.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Home side Kent have the ideal opportunity to climb up the table with bottom of the table Gloucestershire visiting. Both teams’ first match of the season was against each other where Kent came out on top by 4 runs. While they failed to win their next two games, Kent come into the match with two wins in their last three games. They are currently fifth in the table and likely to make a push for the knockout spots, starting with a home game against the bottom dwellers.

Gloucestershire have failed to register a single point so far in the tournament. They have lost all five of their games, a run which started with a narrow loss to Kent. Since then, however, they have rolled over for every other team. One positive that they can look at is that they’ve played the bigwigs already and with the next set of matches against teams around them in the table, they could look to salvage some pride.

Kent Chance of Winning - 61%

Gloucestershire Chance of Winning - 39%

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Kent vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

While neither team has set the stage alight so far, their bowling departments have failed to deliver on nearly every occasion. Kent and Gloucestershire have combined to take just 58 wickets in 11 games, an average of just over 5 runs per inning. Hence, we’re expecting a high scoring game with both teams’ batters making merry.

The hosts have three batters in the top 11 run scorers of the tournament so far and we’re picking them to go big once again. You can easily hedge your bets by picking Kent’s star trio of Daniel James Bell-Drummond, Tawanda Muyeye, and Zak Crawley to go big in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kent to have the better opening partnership 1.80 Bet on Batery A Gloucestershire batsman to score a fifty 1.35 Bet on Batery Kent to have a higher score in the powerplay overs 1.75 Bet on Batery

Kent vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

In Canterbury so far this season, the team batting first has come out on the winning side once while losing another. Kent, however, have had more joy setting the target, losing just one of the games where they batted first while none of the permutations have worked for Gloucs so far this season. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The mercury is expected to hover between 15 and 20 degrees celsius during match hours. With the clouds expected to steer clear in the evening, fans can expect to see a full game be played out.

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Sam Billings (c), Joey Evison, Zak Crawley, Ben Compton, Tawanda Muyeye, Jaydn Denly, Ben Dawkins, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Matthew Quinn, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Chris Benjamin, Harry Finch, Grant Stewart, Nathan Gilchrist, Marcus O'Riordan, George Garrett, Matthew Parkinson, Fred Klaassen, Wes Agar, Ekansh Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter DJ Bell-Drummond Batter Sam Billings Wicketkeeper Zak Crawley Batter Joey Evison Batter Jack Leaning Allrounder Thomas Rogers Allrounder Grant Stewart Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent started the tournament with a win over the Gloucs away from home. While their next match was washed out, they suffered their first defeat of the tournament at home to Surrey. They won two of the next three games to propel themselves to fifth spot.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), D’Arcy Short, Tommy Boorman, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Oliver Price, Archie Bailey, Ben Charlesworth, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor, David Payne, Aman Rao, Zaman Akhter, Ajeet Singh Dale

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Wicketkeeper D’Arcy Short Batter Tommy Boorman Batter Jack Taylor Allrounder Ben Charlesworth Allrounder Graeme van Buuren Allrounder Zaman Akhter Bowler David Payne Bowler Ajeet Singh Dale Bowler Tom Smith Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

While the Gloucs were handed a tough start to the tournament, the less said about them, the better. The team reside at the bottom of the table with five losses in as many games and are looking at setting a new record if they fail to get out of their slump.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

The two teams are level in the head-to-head record in T20 cricket so far with 13 wins a piece. Gloucestershire had failed to win their first six games, but just one loss in a 5-year period between 2017 and 2022 saw them take the lead. Kent, however, bounced back in recent games, winning four of the last five matches they have played against the Gladiators.

Head to Head

Kent: 13

Gloucestershire: 13

Draw / No Result: 0

Kent vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Kent to have the better opening partnership in the match

Three of the hosts’ batsmen feature in the Top 11 run scorers of the 2025 Vitality T20 Blast. Two of them - Daniel James Bell-Drummond and Tawanda Muyeye open the batting, where they’ve stitched together 361 runs at an average of over 60. Only once have they failed to cross the double digits and they put up a 158-run stand in their most recent game. Gloucestershire, in all five of their games combined, are yet to cross that mark, putting together just 135 runs for the opening wicket. We’re expecting the hosts’ opening batters to continue giving their team a brilliant start and easily outclass the visitors.

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Kent vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Daniel James Bell-Drummond to be Kent’s top batsman

The fourth highest run getter of the tournament is our pick to be Kent’s best batter in Canterbury. Bell-Drummond is the only centurion of the 2025 Vitality T20 Blast Men, a score he achieved in the team’s most recent game. Earlier in the season, he scored 60 at Gloucestershire’s home and will be looking to heap further misery on the visitors.

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s top batsman

Despite a terrible batting performance from the entire team so far in the tournament, we’re backing Gloucs’ opener Miles Hammond to go big in the game. The 31-year-old Englishman batted at a strike rate of 152 in the tournament opener, smashing three sixes and two foursen routeto a 38-run knock.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Tom Rogers to be Kent’s top bowler

Kent’s bowling line-up has let them down so far in the tournament. Tom Rogers, however, has still impressed despite lack of support from his teammates. The 31-year-old has taken 7 wickets in 6 games, including figures of 2/22 against Gloucestershire in the first game. We’re expecting him to trouble the visiting batters in Canterbury.

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler

34-year-old David Payne leads the bowling charts for Gloucestershire this season. The medium pacer has taken 7 wickets in 5 games with 4 of his dismissals coming on the road in two games. Interestingly, the only match he returned empty handed was against Kent, a record he’ll be keen to set straight.