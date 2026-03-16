Facts: Hampshire have won all three matches they played so far and are sitting on top of the points table.

Kent began their campaign with four-run win but have struggled since then.

Kent vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Kent are coming into this match after losing to Surrey at home by 42 runs. They are sitting in sixth place in the South Group points table at the moment with a win, loss and no result each in three matches. Kent will have to up the ante to climb up in the points table but for that to happen, they will have to beat Hampshire who are yet to drop a game this season.

Meanwhile, Hampshire are enjoying a perfect season in T20 Blast. They have won all three matches they played so far and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. Hampshire will be hopeful of continuing in the same being and register their fourth consecutive win of the season.

Kent ’ chances of winning - 25%

Hampshire’ chances of winning - 75%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kent vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tawanda Muyeye has been the unsung hero at the top of the order for Kent. With Daniel Bell Drummond struggling, Muyeye’s form has certainly helped Kent start well in the powerplay. He has scored 102 runs so far at a strike rate of 127.5. He can be expected to score at least 20 runs yet again in this match.

Dewald Brevis came into the T20 Blast on the back of some excellent batting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings. He has so far scored 77 runs off just 39 balls in three matches. Looking at his form, he can be clearly backed to score at least 20 runs in this match.

Kent vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

St Lawrence Ground Canterbury hosted the first match of the season between Kent and Surrey. The visitors posted a mammoth total of 193 runs batting first and the score proved to be more than enough for Kent. They lost the match by 42 runs. Hence, batting first seems to be a good decision at the venue. With no rain predicted, the side winning the toss might end up batting first.

Weather Report

The forecast in Canterbury on Sunday is pretty much clear. There is a little to no chance of rain during the match. The start time of the clash between Kent and Hampshire is 2 PM local time when it will be a little cloudy but both teams are unlikely to worry much about the rain. The temperature is expected to be around 16-17 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley, Jaydn Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Chris Benjamin, Grant Stewart, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Fred Klaassen, Wes Agar, Nathan Gilchrist, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Denly, Matthew Quinn, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Marcus ORiordan, Joey Evison

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Zak Crawley Batter Joe Denly Batter Sam Billings (C) Wicketkeeper Jack Leaning Batter Thomas Stewart Rogers All-Rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have played three matches this season so far in the T20 Blast and has won and lost one match each. Their other match ended in no result due to rain.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Toby Albert (wk), James Vince (c), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Dewald Brevis, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Chris Wood, Bjorn Fortuin, Scott Currie, John Turner, Ben Brown, Liam Dawson, Fletcha Middleton, Sonny Baker, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Alistair Orr, Felix Organ, Brett Hampton, Brad Wheal

Predicted Playing XI

Toby Albert Wicketkeeper James Vince (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Dewald Brevis Batter James Fuller All-Rrounder Benny Howell All-Rounder Chris Wood Bowler Bjoern Fortuin Bowler Scott Currie Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have won all their three matches this season so far in T20 Blast against - Essex, Surrey and Gloucestershire.

Kent vs Hampshire Head to Head

It is a very close battle between Kent and Hampshire when it comes to T20 cricket. The two teams have faced each other 35 times so far in the shortest format of the game. Hampshire have won on 16 occasions while Kent emerged victorious 17 times. One match between them ended in a tie while the other ended in no result.

Kent vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Toby Albert and James Vince open the innings for Hampshire and the duo has aggregated more than 100 runs each this season so far. The duo has batted well together and has provided the base for the other batters to come and go big in almost every match. On the other hand, Kent have struggled at the top in three matches played so far. Looking at the form of Albert and Vince, it is very much possible that they will add at least 30-40 runs yet again for the first wicket and hence, they are expected to have a better opening partnership than their Hampshire counterparts.

Kent vs Hampshire T20 St Lawrence Ground, null Kent Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now!

Kent vs Hampshire Top Batters

Zak Crawley to be Kent’s top batter

Zak Crawley is the leading run-getter for Kent this year. He bats in top three for them and has amassed 140 runs so far at an average of 46.66 at a strike rate of 170.73. Crawley has smacked eight fours and nine sixes so far for his team and has the ability to repeat his heroics with the bat. Expect Crawley to become the top batter for Kent.

Toby Albert to be Hampshire’s top batter

Toby Albert opens the innings for Hampshire and has been in excellent form for them this season. In three innings, he has been dismissed only once this year and has already notched up 155 runs with two fifties to his name. Albert is very much consistent when it comes to batting and is expected to be amongst runs in this game as well. He can become the top batter for Hampshire in this match with yet another brilliant knock.

Kent vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Thomas Stewart Rogers to be Kent’s top bowler

Thomas Stewart Rogers has conceded 80 runs in eight overs this season so far. But he has also picked up two wickets at an average of 40. The numbers are not looking pretty at the moment but he is a very experienced player and is known to make strong comebacks with the ball. Rogers is expected to pick wickets in this game and become the top bowler for his team.

Scott Currie to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Scott Currie has been in great form with the ball for Hampshire this season. He has played all three matches so far and has already accounted for seven wickets at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 8.8. He has been extremely economical as well, conceding runs at an economy of 5.41. Currie should be amongst wickets yet again in this encounter and can become the top bowler for Hampshire.