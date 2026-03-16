Facts: Surrey are yet to cross the 150-run mark in the ongoing T20 Blast after playing three matches.

Kent’s batters are in great form, having crossed the 200-run mark once and they scored 172 runs in the abandoned game against Middlesex as well.

Kent vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Kent began this tournament with a thrilling four-run win over Gloucestershire. However, their previous game against Middlesex got washed out due to rain. They had scored 172 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs. But the game was abandoned in the end due to repeated rain stoppages. It is a quick turnaround for them as they face Surrey in their third game of the season.

Meanwhile, Surrey’s clash against Hampshire was also affected by rain and they lost the game by 15 runs by DLS method. They have now played three matches so far and have lost two of them. Surrey are in fifth place in the South Group points table, with four points, a spot below their next opponents, Kent who have six points to show for their efforts.

Kent ’ chances of winning - 60%

Surrey’ chances of winning - 40%

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Kent vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Fred Klaassen is a veteran Netherlands cricketer and when it comes to T20 cricket, he has immense experience. He returned with figures of 1/37 in four innings in the only innings he has bowled so far in T20 Blast season. He has a knack of picking up quick wickets with his variations. So he can be trusted on to pick at least one wicket in the encounter against Surrey.

Laurie Evans is a brilliant batter when it comes to T20 cricket. He has experience of playing in these conditions for his entire career and is a veteran. Evans bats at number five and more often than not gets a chance to bat in the second half of the innings. He is aware of how to accelerate the innings from ball one and one can expect him to score at least 20 runs in this match.

Kent vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury is hosting a T20 Blast game for the first time this season. The surface is new for both teams and it is expected to be fresh and extremely good for batting. However, with the unknown surface of the pitch, the side winning the toss is expected to opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The forecast is for light rain throughout the day in Canterbury on Friday. In the lead up to the match, there are around 35% chances of rain around 5 PM local time. However, the chances come down to only 10% during the match time with the conditions set to remain cloudy. The temperature will hover around 14-15 Degrees Celsius in the evening.

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley, Jaydn Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Chris Benjamin, Grant Stewart, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Fred Klaassen, Wes Agar, Nathan Gilchrist, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Denly, Matthew Quinn, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Marcus ORiordan, Joey Evison

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Zak Crawley Batter Joe Denly Batter Sam Billings (C) Wicketkeeper Chris Benjamin Batter Thomas Stewart Rogers All-Rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have played two matches so far this season. They won their first game while their second clash was abandoned due to rain.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Ollie Pope (wk), Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Sam Curran (c), Laurie Evans, Tom Curran, OFM Sykes, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Daniel Worrall, Yousef Majid, Ryan Patel, Matthew Fisher

Predicted Playing XI

Dom Sibley Batter Ollie Pope Wicketkeeper Jason Roy Batter Sam Curran (C) All-Rounder Laurie Evans Batter Tom Curran All-Rrounder OFM Sykes All-Rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Mitchell Santner All-Rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have played three matches so far in the ongoing T20 Blast season and have ended up losing two of them. They have managed to win only one game thus far.

Kent vs Surrey Head to Head

Kent and Surrey have faced each other 43 times so far in the shortest format of the game. Kent have won 19 matches while Surrey have toppled them a stunning 23 times. One other game between the two teams ended in no result.

Kent vs Surrey Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Surrey

Dom Sibley and Ollie Pope have opened the innings for Surrey and the latter is expected to leave the team soon as he has been selected in England’s Test team for the series against India. The duo hasn’t been able to set the stage on fire yet with opening partnerships of 19, 3 and 21. On the other hand, the Kent openers Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel Bell-Drummond have already added 21 and 98 runs together and are looking in good form as well. No wonder then that the Kent openers are expected to have a better partnership than Surrey in this match.

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Kent vs Surrey Top Batters

Joe Denly to be Kent’s top batter

Joe Denly scored only two runs in the abandoned clash against Middlesex. However, he started the season with a band scoring an unbeaten 48 and helping his team start their campaign with a win. Denly bats at number four and tends to bat through the innings and his strike rate of 185.18 at the start of the season is commendable. So, he can become the top batter for Kent in this match.

Jason Roy to be Surrey’s top batter

Jason Roy has been in amazing form in T20 Blast this season. He has so far scored 198 runs in only three innings with two half-centuries to his name. 92 is the best score for him already and when in form, Roy shouldn;t be ignored at all as he can keep scoring runs at a great pace. His 198 runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 147.76 and he can be backed to become Surrey’s top batter yet again.

Kent vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Thomas Stewart Rogers to be Kent’s top bowler

Thomas Stewart Rogers is a brilliant bowler. He tends to break partnerships for his team especially in the shortest format of the game. He delivers more often than not at the death as well. In the only innings he has bowled so far this season, Rogers returned with figures of 2/22 and is expected to deliver in the same way yet again. He can be backed to become the top bowler for Kent in this game.

Sam Curran to be Surrey’s top bowler

Sam Curran is the captain of Surrey and needs to lead from the front to change the fortunes of his team. The man has already picked five wickets in three matches so far at an average of 12.8 and a strike rate of 10.6. It is pretty much evident that Curran has improved his bowling skills this season and given his ability to strike at any stage of the innings, the Surrey skipper is likely to become the top bowler for his team in this match.