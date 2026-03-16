Lancashire vs Durham Match Prediction
LAN
62%
Chance of Winning
DUR
38%
T20
Emirates Old Trafford
Facts:
- With 342 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.
- With 308 runs, Graham Clark is the leading run scorer for Durham this season.
Lancashire vs Durham Chance of Winning
Lancashire head into this game after back to back defeats against Warwickshire and Yorkshireand would be hoping to bounce back in this fixture as a win in this game would take them to the top of the table. With seven wins in 11 matches, Lancashire are currently second on the table.
Durham went head to head against Nottinghamshire but failed to extend the gap at the top as they lost the game with seven wickets to spare.Durham have won three of the last four games and are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Lancashire ’ chances of winning - 62%
- Durham’ chances of winning - 38%
Lancashire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Luke Wells has struggled in the second half of the campaign so far.In the last four matches Wells has scored 15, 1, 18 and 8which clearly showcases his struggle. We believe Wells will score low in the upcoming game.
Colin Ackermann did not have a great start to the season but he has been pretty consistent in the second half of the campaign.In the last four games Ackermann has scored 28, 83, 27 and 0,regardless of last innings, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership to be Lancashire
Lancashire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have had an edge in this venue.The last five of the six matches have been won by the team that batted firstwhich makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect a sunny day in Manchester with minimal chance of any disruption during the game.The Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Keaton Jennings (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Ashton Turner, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, James Anderson, Matthew Hurst, Michael Jones, Tom Hartley
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
Philip Salt
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Blatherwick
|
All-rounder
|
Ashton Turner
|
All-rounder
|
Saqib Mahmood
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
James Anderson
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire head into this game after back to back defeats. With seven wins thus far they are currently second on the table.
Durham News & Player List
Durham Player List
Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, James Neesham, Kasey Aldridge, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, George Drissell, James Minto
Predicted Playing XI
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
Alex Lees
|
Batter
|
Colin Ackermann
|
Batter
|
Ben Raine
|
All-rounder
|
Oliver Robinson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kasey Aldridge
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Will Rhodes
|
Bowler
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
|
Callum Parkinson
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
Durham have won three of the last four matches and are at the top of the table. In the last game they lost against Nottinghamshire.
Lancashire vs Durham Head to Head
Lancashire have dominated this fixture in the past against Durham 26-12. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Lancashire won the game.
Head to Head
Lancashire: 26
Durham: 12
Lancashire vs Durham Betting Odds
Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Durham
Lancashire and Durham have been the two best teams in the North Group this season and both sides had disappointing outings in the last round fixtures and considering the fact this game could decide who tops the table this year, we expect this to be a cracking game for the neutrals. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and it was Lancashire who dominated the game as they won the tie with four wickets to spare. Lancashire head into this game after back to back defeats but their openers have still performed well in the last few games.In the last four matches Lancashire openers have managed an opening stand of 20, 26, 2 and 31 and in three of the four matches they have had a better opening partnershipwhich makes us believe Lancashire will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Lancashire vs Durham
T20
Emirates Old Trafford, null
Lancashire vs Durham Top Batters
Phil Salt to be Lancashire’ top batter
Phil Salt missed not of the season but has played each of the last four matches and has made an impact.In four games he has scored 183 with an average of 45.75which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Graham Clark to be Durham’ top batter
Graham Clark was brilliant in the last game against Nottinghamshire as he scored 44 off 27 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game. He remains the leading run scorer for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lancashire vs Durham Top Bowlers
Luke Wood to be Lancashire’ top bowler
Luke Wood has had a solid campaign thus far. Wood struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him ashe has bagged 13 wickets in seven matches and has led the way in the second half of the seasonwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
James Neesham to be Durham’ top bowler
James Neesham has been brilliant in the second half of the season.Even though he struggled in the last game, with 18 wickets he remains the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lancashire
- Lancashire to win - 1.61 (PariMatch)
- Durham to win - 2.24 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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