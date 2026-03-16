384

Lancashire vs Durham Match Prediction

LAN

62%

Chance of Winning

DUR

38%

Parimatch

1.61
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.59
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.63
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Emirates Old Trafford

Lancashire take on Durham in the 12th round of games of the 2025 T20 Blast at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 13 at 07:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 342 runs, Keaton Jennings is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.
  • With 308 runs, Graham Clark is the leading run scorer for Durham this season.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Lancashire vs Durham Chance of Winning

Lancashire head into this game after back to back defeats against Warwickshire and Yorkshireand would be hoping to bounce back in this fixture as a win in this game would take them to the top of the table. With seven wins in 11 matches, Lancashire are currently second on the table.

Durham went head to head against Nottinghamshire but failed to extend the gap at the top as they lost the game with seven wickets to spare.Durham have won three of the last four games and are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Durham are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Lancashire ’ chances of winning - 62%
  • Durham’ chances of winning - 38%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Lancashire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Luke Wells has struggled in the second half of the campaign so far.In the last four matches Wells has scored 15, 1, 18 and 8which clearly showcases his struggle. We believe Wells will score low in the upcoming game.

Colin Ackermann did not have a great start to the season but he has been pretty consistent in the second half of the campaign.In the last four games Ackermann has scored 28, 83, 27 and 0,regardless of last innings, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Best Opening Partnership to be Lancashire

1.93
Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have had an edge in this venue.The last five of the six matches have been won by the team that batted firstwhich makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect a sunny day in Manchester with minimal chance of any disruption during the game.The Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Ashton Turner, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, James Anderson, Matthew Hurst, Michael Jones, Tom Hartley

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells

Batter

Keaton Jennings

Batter

Philip Salt

Batter

Liam Livingstone

All-rounder

Jos Buttler

Wicket-keeper

Chris Green

All-rounder

Jack Blatherwick

All-rounder

Ashton Turner

All-rounder

Saqib Mahmood

Bowler

Luke Wood

Bowler

James Anderson

Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire head into this game after back to back defeats. With seven wins thus far they are currently second on the table.

Durham News & Player List

Durham Player List

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Colin Ackermann, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ben Raine, James Neesham, Kasey Aldridge, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Bas de Leede, George Drissell, James Minto

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark

Batter

Alex Lees

Batter

Colin Ackermann

Batter

Ben Raine

All-rounder

Oliver Robinson

Wicket-keeper

Kasey Aldridge

Batter

James Neesham

All-rounder

Will Rhodes

Bowler

Zakary Foulkes

Bowler

Nathan Sowter

Bowler

Callum Parkinson

Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have won three of the last four matches and are at the top of the table. In the last game they lost against Nottinghamshire.

Lancashire vs Durham Head to Head

Lancashire have dominated this fixture in the past against Durham 26-12. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Lancashire won the game.

Head to Head

Lancashire: 26

Durham: 12

Lancashire vs Durham Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Lancashire and Durham have been the two best teams in the North Group this season and both sides had disappointing outings in the last round fixtures and considering the fact this game could decide who tops the table this year, we expect this to be a cracking game for the neutrals. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and it was Lancashire who dominated the game as they won the tie with four wickets to spare. Lancashire head into this game after back to back defeats but their openers have still performed well in the last few games.In the last four matches Lancashire openers have managed an opening stand of 20, 26, 2 and 31 and in three of the four matches they have had a better opening partnershipwhich makes us believe Lancashire will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Durham

T20

Emirates Old Trafford, null

Icon

Lancashire

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.61
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.59
Bet Now!
Icon

Durham

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.30
Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Durham Top Batters

Phil Salt to be Lancashire’ top batter

Phil Salt missed not of the season but has played each of the last four matches and has made an impact.In four games he has scored 183 with an average of 45.75which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Graham Clark to be Durham’ top batter

Graham Clark was brilliant in the last game against Nottinghamshire as he scored 44 off 27 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game. He remains the leading run scorer for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Durham Top Bowlers

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’ top bowler

Luke Wood has had a solid campaign thus far. Wood struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him ashe has bagged 13 wickets in seven matches and has led the way in the second half of the seasonwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Neesham to be Durham’ top bowler

James Neesham has been brilliant in the second half of the season.Even though he struggled in the last game, with 18 wickets he remains the leading wicket taker for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Lancashire

Lancashire have lost back to back games regardless this fixture has been a happy hunting ground for them in the past and have already beaten Durham once this season which is why the bookmakers have sided with Lancashire and you should do the same as they will return back to winning ways in the upcoming game.
  • Lancashire to win - 1.61 (PariMatch)
  • Durham to win - 2.24 (PariMatch)
Bet Now!
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments